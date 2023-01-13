ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wvlt.tv

Heavy snow closes Newfound Gap Road

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol have closed Newfound Gap Road near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line after heavy snow. The closure was first reported on TDOT’s Smartway traffic map, and park officials confirmed the closure to WVLT News. At this time, both the north and southbound sides of the road are closed. Traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow

Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Winter weather moving through the region this afternoon

TENNESSEE STATE
Mount Airy News

Gettin’ ready for the big snow?

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Winter trout stocking continues in Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program resumed in early January at selected locations as the New Year began and will continue through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries...
TENNESSEE STATE
cardinalnews.org

Most widespread snowfall of season arrives Friday, but only for Southwest Virginia west of Interstate 77

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The bar is low, but our region’s most widespread snowfall thus far in the 2022-23 winter season is expected Friday into early Saturday, though two-thirds or more of the Cardinal News coverage area probably won’t see a flake.
VIRGINIA STATE
Statesville Record & Landmark

TENNESSEE STATE
993thex.com

Snow likely in higher elevations this weekend

The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a winter weather advisory for several portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The advisory says higher elevations in NETN, including Unicoi, Greene, and Johnson Counties could see snow accumulation up to six inches and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. SWVA...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

