Rochester, NY

High School Huddle: First hockey state rankings

By Carl Jones, AJ Feldman
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Huddle is back from a brief hiatus and we’ve got you covered with everything that’s gone down in Section V action.

First off, AJ and Carl react to an eventful week in WNY sports and Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery (:00-4:10).

The first NYSSWA hockey rankings are out, with three teams cracking the lists (4:10-9:45).

Our first Roundball Roundup is in the books, we highlight some of the top games we got a chance to see last week with Athena and Penfield earning statement wins (9:45-14:35).

Finally, we look ahead to some of the top matchups on the upcoming schedule (14:35-20:20).

As always, you can listen to the show on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

