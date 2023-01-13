High School Huddle: First hockey state rankings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Huddle is back from a brief hiatus and we’ve got you covered with everything that’s gone down in Section V action.
First off, AJ and Carl react to an eventful week in WNY sports and Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery (:00-4:10).
The first NYSSWA hockey rankings are out, with three teams cracking the lists (4:10-9:45).
Our first Roundball Roundup is in the books, we highlight some of the top games we got a chance to see last week with Athena and Penfield earning statement wins (9:45-14:35).
Finally, we look ahead to some of the top matchups on the upcoming schedule (14:35-20:20).
