ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

JROTC planned for Richland School District starting ’23-’24 school year

By Madeleine Hagen
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44b2Tr_0kD7Zenp00

RICHLAND, Wash. — Before Ryan Beard even worked for the Richland School District, employees before him started the lengthy work of getting a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps or JROTC Program into the district.

“Ten year project, it’s been 10 years in the making or more, a little more than 10 years,” Beard, the district’s Career and Technical Education Director said.

But this week, RSD received the green light to start the process of implementing JROTC into Hanford High School.

“So, we are the first in the Tri-Cities to have an Army JROTC program, the closest program we have is in Walla Walla,” Beard said.

The program will start with the 2023 through 2024 school year at Hanford High and will be available to incoming freshman and current students.

“It’s not just students who are interested in military careers but really it’s a leadership program, so there’s a lot of instruction around history, around physical fitness, around leadership, it’s just a tremendous opportunity for students,” Beard said.

Even if students don’t continue into the Army, or choose a path into the U.S. Military, the skills learned in the program, Beard said, are invaluable.

“When we talk to our industry partners, in the community and nationally quite honestly, about what skills they want students to have, that will make them successful in the workforce, it’s leadership skills, it’s communication, it’s following instructions, it’s being able to collaborate,” he explained.

Even though the program doesn’t start until next school year, Beard said there’s a lot to finish in the next seven months.

“Quite honestly, the work’s just starting – hiring staff, getting facilities ready to go so that we are ready, and then marketing to students so that they are aware that the program is available to them, coming into Hanford High School.”

Beard said they hope to start with 40-50 students, but by the third year, they’re required to have at least 100 students enrolled in JROTC. If you or your student is interested, Beard encourages them to talk with their school counsellor.

More headlines from KAPP KVEW:

Yakima Co. man arrested, FBI seizes drugs, weapons and over $150K

What to expect from Bryan Kohberger’s Idaho court hearing Thursday

Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage. Follow live updates.

‘The urgency is in the fear’: Toppenish residents push for solutions after maternity center closure

COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Hanford Cheer hosts ‘Battle in the Desert’ State qualifying competition

RICHLAND, Wash. — Hanford High School cheer held its second seasonal competition, holding its position as the most prolific eastern Washington cheer team with 12 state titles, a national championship title and a world championship title. The ‘Battle in the Desert’ competition brought schools from all across Washington to perform and compete. This is a State qualifying event, which the...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Investigation into Richland crash near river continues

RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the brakes and drove down the embankment, where...
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Richland Red Robin Memories being Demolished

I was just twenty years old back in 1995 when I moved to Washington and drove through Richland for the first time. I remember seeing Red Robin, it was all lit up and alive with the hustle and bustle of life. Kids, after that softball game, soccer moms, reminiscing about their daughters' first goal, teenagers nervous on their first date, businessmen sipping a cold beer after a long day, a mixing pot of everything I wanted to be part of. I remember saying "this is where I am going to work!"
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Toppenish residents explore creation of a public hospital district

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Toppenish community members are considering forming a public hospital district to help bring back labor and delivery services to Astria Toppenish Hospital. Dr. Jordann Loehr, an OBGYN and community member, said it would involve Lower Valley residents to contribute a little bit in property taxes that would be put toward hospital services, such as those labor and...
TOPPENISH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“Think Big!” Umatilla robotics students celebrate the new gift of innovative space

Courtesy: Umatilla School District UMATILLA, OR – The award-winning robotics team of Umatilla High School celebrated a brand new space to work on their designs. On Saturday, the Umatilla School District, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), celebrated the grand opening of the new AWS Think Big Space at Umatilla High School in Umatilla, OR. The new AWS...
UMATILLA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Accused child rapist pleads guilty

RICHLAND, Washington -The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office reports Matthew Lowe of Richland pleaded guilty of second- and third-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lowe came to the attention of police in 2018 after...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Major Richland route open after suspected DUI crash

RICHLAND, Wash. – All lanes of George Washington Way have reopened after a suspected DUI crash Sunday morning. Authorities opened the road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. It had been closed since the crash between Bradley Boulevard through Lee Boulevard. Officers with the Richland Police Department responded to the scene of the suspected DUI crash around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Prosser soil sample, sent by PNNL to International Space Station, could shape future of food growth in space

RICHLAND, Wash. — As the sun crested over the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory on Monday morning, scientists anxiously awaited a truck. “Cannot describe the feeling of excitement that it’s happening, we’re finally at the point where they’re back here and we get to start doing our science,” Yuliya Farris with PNNL said. Inside the truck: 104 precious samples of soil...
PROSSER, WA
610KONA

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
KENNEWICK, WA
Big Country News

Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH

PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy