JROTC planned for Richland School District starting ’23-’24 school year

RICHLAND, Wash. — Before Ryan Beard even worked for the Richland School District, employees before him started the lengthy work of getting a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps or JROTC Program into the district.

“Ten year project, it’s been 10 years in the making or more, a little more than 10 years,” Beard, the district’s Career and Technical Education Director said.

But this week, RSD received the green light to start the process of implementing JROTC into Hanford High School.

“So, we are the first in the Tri-Cities to have an Army JROTC program, the closest program we have is in Walla Walla,” Beard said.

The program will start with the 2023 through 2024 school year at Hanford High and will be available to incoming freshman and current students.

“It’s not just students who are interested in military careers but really it’s a leadership program, so there’s a lot of instruction around history, around physical fitness, around leadership, it’s just a tremendous opportunity for students,” Beard said.

Even if students don’t continue into the Army, or choose a path into the U.S. Military, the skills learned in the program, Beard said, are invaluable.

“When we talk to our industry partners, in the community and nationally quite honestly, about what skills they want students to have, that will make them successful in the workforce, it’s leadership skills, it’s communication, it’s following instructions, it’s being able to collaborate,” he explained.

Even though the program doesn’t start until next school year, Beard said there’s a lot to finish in the next seven months.

“Quite honestly, the work’s just starting – hiring staff, getting facilities ready to go so that we are ready, and then marketing to students so that they are aware that the program is available to them, coming into Hanford High School.”

Beard said they hope to start with 40-50 students, but by the third year, they’re required to have at least 100 students enrolled in JROTC. If you or your student is interested, Beard encourages them to talk with their school counsellor.

