Frederick Police Searching For Individual In Ongoing Investigation.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Frederick Police. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating an individual in an ongoing investigation. No details are available on what the investigation is all about. Anyone who has seen this person is asked to contact...
New Members Could Be Added To The Frederick County Board Of Health
They would be liaisons who are experts in various health fields. Councilman Jerry Donald (Photo from Frederick County, Md Government) Frederick, Md (KM) Some change are being considered for the Frederick County Board of Health. The current panel consists of nine members: the County and the County Executive, and is...
Damage From House Fire In Jefferson At Least $30,000
All occupants got out safely. House Fire in 2700 of Poffenberger Rd in Jefferson (Photos from Frederick County Fire & Rescue Services) Jefferosn, Md (KM) Damage is estimated at at least $35,000 from a house fire in Jefferson Sunday afternoon. Frederick County Fire and Rescue says the call went at...
Frederick County Delegate Fair One Of About 30 New Legislators This General Assembly Session
He says he plans to sponsor four bills this 2023 Session. Delegate Kris Fair (Photo from Md. General Assembly) Frederick, Md (KM) Last week was a busy time for first-time Maryland .legislators such as Frederick County Delegate Kris Fair. He was one of about 30 lawmakers who were sworn into office as the 2023 Maryland General Assembly got underway. He says he is getting used to being a legislator. “Really, {you} spend your first couple of days meeting your colleagues, meeting some of the major players around Annapolis and getting a chance to talk to them more in-depth. And learning about your committee and subcommittee assignments,” says Fair.
Lierman Sworn in As Maryland’s First Female Comptroller
She takes over from Peter Franchot who has held the post since 2007. Comptroller Brooke Lierman (Photo From Md. Comptroller’s Office) Annapolis, Md (KM) Monday was an historic day in Annapolis. Outgoing Governor Larry Hogan Administered the Oath of Office to Brooke E. Lierman to be Maryland’s 34th Comptroller. She is the first woman to hold this position.
Building Collapse In Hagerstown
Photo from Washington County MD Fire Calls Facebook. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Fire fighters and other first responders were busy Saturday night in Hagerstown after part of a building collapsed. According to Washington County MD Fire Calls Facebook post, fire crews responded to the 500 block of Washington Ave....
