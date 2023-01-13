Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Sharp County Sheriff’s Department to upgrade radio equipment
The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department will be upgrading equipment to help convert its current radio system to digital. According to a story by Region 8 News’ Hayden Savage, Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell says the upgrade will be possible through the American Rescue Act. “We had to convert...
Kait 8
Levee closed in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
Kait 8
Jan. 17: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Some of us are waking up to some fog this morning and a wide range in temperatures. We are in the 40s in the Ozarks to near 60° along the Mississippi River. We should see the fog dissipate as the sun comes up and we warm up into the mid-60s.
Kait 8
Fire destroys volunteer animal rescuer’s house
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 12:58 p.m. the Marked Tree Animal Rescue posted to Facebook about a volunteer’s house being on fire at the 100 block of Nathan Drive in Marked Tree. The homeowners were present at the time of the fire. First responders and neighbors knew the...
Kait 8
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive. According to JPD’s Facebook page, officers received a call around 3:21 a.m., on Tuesday, January 17. The post said when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound.
Kait 8
License plate reader helps find a stolen car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:16 p.m. a Jonesboro Police Officer was notified by the license plate reader of a stolen car nearby. The officer observed his surroundings and noticed that the car was at the same stop light as him. The officer confirmed the license...
Kait 8
Local house fire on Friday the 13th
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A residential fire on Friday night sent multiple crews to the scene. The crews worked together to suppress the fire, supply extra water, and search the property. The fire took place at Gee Street and West Cherry Avenue on Jan. 13 at 9:48 p.m. According to...
Kait 8
Report: Jonesboro crews fought more fires in 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – 2022 was a busy year for the Jonesboro Fire Department. The agency posted its year-end report for 2022, breaking down its incident responses by several categories, including total incidents compared to 2021, and the total number of incident runs per year since 2018. In 2022,...
Kait 8
Man charged with child endangerment following high-speed chase
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 26-year-old Lake City man was arrested for leading deputies on a high-speed chase while had kids in the vehicle. Brandon Blagg was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the chase, according to online rosters. A probable cause affidavit said the chase began at...
Kait 8
Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai. According to a police report it happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 12. An officer said a witness on the scene told them that the suspect, Joseph Lawrence, was still...
Kait 8
Honoring Qubilah Jones’ legacy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A memorial service was held for Qubilah Jones on December 14 at Arkansas State University. She died on December 31, 2022, after she had been battling Lymphedema since 2009. She didn’t let that stop her from working for the community. It’s something that fell in line with one of her catchphrases, “be intentional”.
Kait 8
Community honors, remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, millions across the country celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that included Northeast Arkansas. Marching bands from all around the region came to join in a parade in Jonesboro before heading inside the Fowler Center into a choir and a line of speakers.
Kait 8
Author and PBS host coming to A-State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Alexander Heffner, host of the PBS program “The Open Mind” and co-author of the bestselling book “A Documentary History of the United States,” will take the stage in Jonesboro. The lecture, “Civil Discourse in an Age of Incivility,”...
Kait 8
Luncheon to honor historic hero
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 16, Lyon College students, faculty, and staff will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a celebration and luncheon. The event will take place in the Patterson Dining Hall of Edwards Commons on the Lyon College campus at...
Kait 8
Investigators: Hit and run suspect thought he hit a mailbox
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Batesville man suspected of a hit and run that sent another man to the hospital. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the 5800 block of Harrison Street Annex, according to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office report.
Kait 8
Library employees receive a raise
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Public Library is giving its employees a hefty pay boost even after a millage cut was voted on and passed in the November election. Employees at the Jonesboro Public Library will start to see a little bit more money on their paychecks. The Jonesboro Public Library announced a generous 8% pay raise for all its employees.
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
Kait 8
17-year-old flown to hospital following semi-truck crash
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – A 17-year-old driver was flown to a Memphis hospital Monday night after colliding with a semi-truck. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 412, one mile north of Senath. A 2007 Freightliner driven by 71-year-old...
Kait 8
Deputies seize meth, various drugs in bust
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office made a hefty haul over the week. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the agency said it had taken in over a pound of suspected meth off the streets. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said other illicit drugs...
Kait 8
Celebrating MLK on his birthday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The MLK Youth celebration kicked off things ahead of Monday at the Performing Arts Center at Jonesboro High School. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday is Sunday, Jan. 15 however it is observed Monday when most celebrations will take place. It was an event where...
