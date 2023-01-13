JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Some of us are waking up to some fog this morning and a wide range in temperatures. We are in the 40s in the Ozarks to near 60° along the Mississippi River. We should see the fog dissipate as the sun comes up and we warm up into the mid-60s.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO