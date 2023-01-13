ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, OH

bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police Division arrests two men for felony burglary

Bowling Green Police arrested two men for felony burglary in the 300 block of Colony Lane on Saturday, around 3 a.m. Jordan Desola, 25, and Bryce Hughes, 24, both of Bowling Green, were taken to the Wood County jail. Residents told police that the two men broke into the apartment...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Male juvenile shot on Sherman and Kent

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One male juvenile was shot at the corner of Sherman and Kent St., Monday afternoon. According to TPD, the victim was shot at least once and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers told 13abc crews that three suspects fled the scene on foot and were last seen wearing...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

40-year old Lima man in critical but stable condition after shooting, suspect turns himself in to police

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man turns himself in after shooting another man that left him in critical condition. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy is in the Allen County Jail on the charge of suspicion of felonious assault. According to the Lima Police detectives, officers responded to Imperial Inn just after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. There they found 40-year-old Cory Adkins with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. A short time later, Hardy turned himself in to the police.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Inmate dies in Monroe County Jail

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - An inmate died Sunday morning at the Monroe County Jail after corrections officers found him hanging in his cell, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Authorities found the inmate at 11:49 a.m. Sunday and began administering CPR. First responders with the Monroe City...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
10TV

Man killed in Marion County fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
MARION COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Infant survives fatal crash

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — Police say one person is dead following a fatal, two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Lyme Township, Huron County. 28-year-old Lacey Gerich of Norwalk was driving a blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson of Section Line 30 with a one-year-old infant in the right rear passenger side seat.
HURON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TFRD investigates two structure fires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning. The fire took place around the 900 block of Hamilton Street. The fire started at one house and spread to the other, TFRD says. TFRD confirmed that both houses were vacant...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police working to identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are working to identify the body of a female victim who was hit and killed on I-75 in Monroe Tuesday night. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police said an SUV traveling north on I-75 hit a pedestrian just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night near mile marker 8. Police found the female victim dead when they arrived on the scene and have not been able to identify her despite ongoing efforts.
MONROE, MI
The Lima News

Plea deal offered to Lima man in assault case

LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed set a trial date and allowed a plea agreement placed on the record for a Lima man accused of assaulting another person with a gun that he was not allowed to have. Rashawn Cannon, 25, is charged with second-degree...
LIMA, OH

