BG Police Division arrests two men for felony burglary
Bowling Green Police arrested two men for felony burglary in the 300 block of Colony Lane on Saturday, around 3 a.m. Jordan Desola, 25, and Bryce Hughes, 24, both of Bowling Green, were taken to the Wood County jail. Residents told police that the two men broke into the apartment...
Male juvenile shot in central Toledo by multiple suspects wearing masks
TOLEDO, Ohio — A male was shot Monday afternoon in central Toledo after three suspects opened fire. Toledo police responded to the area of Kent and Sherman streets just before 3:30 p.m. Police told WTOL 11 one juvenile male was shot at least once and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
40-year old Lima man in critical but stable condition after shooting, suspect turns himself in to police
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man turns himself in after shooting another man that left him in critical condition. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy is in the Allen County Jail on the charge of suspicion of felonious assault. According to the Lima Police detectives, officers responded to Imperial Inn just after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. There they found 40-year-old Cory Adkins with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. A short time later, Hardy turned himself in to the police.
Swatting incident prompts increased safety protocols at Ottawa Hills Local Schools
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether it’s real or an act of swatting, the threat of violence at a school is no joke. Friday morning, someone called in a threat to Ottawa Hills Local Schools. It put the district on lockdown and prompted anxious parents to gather outside the Junior/Senior High School.
Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive wanted for fleeing from Amherst police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering reward for information leading to the capture of a man accused of fleeing from Amherst police. John Liston, 39, is also wanted for a parole violation. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Liston is known to frequent the...
Inmate dies in Monroe County Jail
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - An inmate died Sunday morning at the Monroe County Jail after corrections officers found him hanging in his cell, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Authorities found the inmate at 11:49 a.m. Sunday and began administering CPR. First responders with the Monroe City...
Man killed in Marion County fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
Marion man sentenced to life in prison for raping 7-year-old girl
Marion County Common Pleas Judge Matthew P. Frericks sentenced Thomas Chafin, 61, to life in prison without parole on Friday.
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
Infant survives fatal crash
HURON COUNTY, Ohio — Police say one person is dead following a fatal, two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Lyme Township, Huron County. 28-year-old Lacey Gerich of Norwalk was driving a blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson of Section Line 30 with a one-year-old infant in the right rear passenger side seat.
Hoax 911 call at Ottawa Hills High School highlights swatting danger
Early Friday a 911 caller told dispatchers he was headed to the school with a gun and bombs. It was a hoax.
48-year-old Marion woman found dead by police; death considered 'suspicious'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marion police are considering the death of a 48-year-old woman "suspicious," according to Chief Jay McDonald. Officers were called to the 400 block of Thompson Street in Marion on Thursday at 11:04 a.m. for a report of a deceased person. When officers arrived, they found Teresa Gibson dead.
TFRD investigates two structure fires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning. The fire took place around the 900 block of Hamilton Street. The fire started at one house and spread to the other, TFRD says. TFRD confirmed that both houses were vacant...
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
Lorain man gets 15 years in prison for giving victim fentanyl that caused fatal overdose
CLEVELAND — A Lorain man will serve more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose. U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko on Wednesday sentenced Kevin L. Walker to 15 years behind bars. The 31-year-old had also admitted to possessing drugs.
Police working to identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are working to identify the body of a female victim who was hit and killed on I-75 in Monroe Tuesday night. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police said an SUV traveling north on I-75 hit a pedestrian just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night near mile marker 8. Police found the female victim dead when they arrived on the scene and have not been able to identify her despite ongoing efforts.
Plea deal offered to Lima man in assault case
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed set a trial date and allowed a plea agreement placed on the record for a Lima man accused of assaulting another person with a gun that he was not allowed to have. Rashawn Cannon, 25, is charged with second-degree...
