LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man turns himself in after shooting another man that left him in critical condition. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy is in the Allen County Jail on the charge of suspicion of felonious assault. According to the Lima Police detectives, officers responded to Imperial Inn just after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. There they found 40-year-old Cory Adkins with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. A short time later, Hardy turned himself in to the police.

LIMA, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO