JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up to clouds and a few showers out there this morning. We are not looking at a big rainfall today, but we could be dodging a few showers during any MLK Day events that are taking place, so have that umbrella handy. Rainfall amounts should be around 0.25″ or less. Temperatures today will be in the upper-50s and lower-60s and it will be on the windier side today. Tuesday looks dry, but a second chance of rain arrives on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts on Wednesday will be higher than what we get from the first storm system on Monday.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO