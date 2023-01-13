Read full article on original website
Kait 8
License plate reader helps find a stolen car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:16 p.m. a Jonesboro Police Officer was notified by the license plate reader of a stolen car nearby. The officer observed his surroundings and noticed that the car was at the same stop light as him. The officer confirmed the license...
Kait 8
Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai. According to a police report it happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 12. An officer said a witness on the scene told them that the suspect, Joseph Lawrence, was still...
Kait 8
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive. According to JPD’s Facebook page, officers received a call around 3:21 a.m., on Tuesday, January 17. The post said when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound.
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff Police Department asks for help finding man with active warrant
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department asks the public for any information on the whereabouts of a man with an active warrant through probation and parole. Dennis Eugene Campbell, 44, was last seen near Pine Street and C Street. Campbell has an active warrant through...
KFVS12
Two dead in Kennett fire
Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
Kait 8
Man charged with child endangerment following high-speed chase
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 26-year-old Lake City man was arrested for leading deputies on a high-speed chase while had kids in the vehicle. Brandon Blagg was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the chase, according to online rosters. A probable cause affidavit said the chase began at...
Kait 8
Fire destroys volunteer animal rescuer’s house
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 12:58 p.m. the Marked Tree Animal Rescue posted to Facebook about a volunteer’s house being on fire at the 100 block of Nathan Drive in Marked Tree. The homeowners were present at the time of the fire. First responders and neighbors knew the...
Kait 8
Third suspect arrested in home invasion, shooting
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested an 18-year-old man suspected in a November home burglary that sent one person to a Memphis hospital with a gunshot wound. Jonathan Stewart of Paragould was booked into the Greene County Detention Center Tuesday, Jan. 10, on five counts of aggravated robbery and five counts of theft of property.
Kait 8
Levee closed in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
Kait 8
Deputies seize meth, various drugs in bust
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office made a hefty haul over the week. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the agency said it had taken in over a pound of suspected meth off the streets. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said other illicit drugs...
Kait 8
Local house fire on Friday the 13th
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A residential fire on Friday night sent multiple crews to the scene. The crews worked together to suppress the fire, supply extra water, and search the property. The fire took place at Gee Street and West Cherry Avenue on Jan. 13 at 9:48 p.m. According to...
Kait 8
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, about two miles east of State Highway 211 near Corning in Clay County. A Clay County Sheriff’s Office employee confirmed deputies and Arkansas...
kbsi23.com
2 found dead after house fire in Kennett
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were found dead after firefighters responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Kennett. A 911 call at 4:14 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, reported a fire at 1107 Masterson Street, Kennett, Mo. When Kennett Fire Department personnel arrived they found heavy...
Kait 8
Honoring Qubilah Jones’ legacy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A memorial service was held for Qubilah Jones on December 14 at Arkansas State University. She died on December 31, 2022, after she had been battling Lymphedema since 2009. She didn’t let that stop her from working for the community. It’s something that fell in line with one of her catchphrases, “be intentional”.
Kait 8
Author and PBS host coming to A-State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Alexander Heffner, host of the PBS program “The Open Mind” and co-author of the bestselling book “A Documentary History of the United States,” will take the stage in Jonesboro. The lecture, “Civil Discourse in an Age of Incivility,”...
Kait 8
Planning your day ahead
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up to clouds and a few showers out there this morning. We are not looking at a big rainfall today, but we could be dodging a few showers during any MLK Day events that are taking place, so have that umbrella handy. Rainfall amounts should be around 0.25″ or less. Temperatures today will be in the upper-50s and lower-60s and it will be on the windier side today. Tuesday looks dry, but a second chance of rain arrives on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts on Wednesday will be higher than what we get from the first storm system on Monday.
Kait 8
Bringing a Philippine Celebration to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Philippine celebration made its way to Northeast Arkansas. Sinulog was celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church on Sunday, January 15 by the Filipino community. Sinulog is a celebration of the Santo Niño, the oldest Christian artifact in the Philippines, gifted by the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan...
Kait 8
Kansas LB Gavin Potter commits to Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State added yet another Power 5 linebacker Sunday afternoon. Kansas linebacker Gavin Potter announced he’ll be transferring to Arkansas State. Potter played in four games for the Jayhawks in 2022, logging 73 snaps before deciding to enter the transfer portal in October. He had...
Kait 8
Celebrating MLK on his birthday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The MLK Youth celebration kicked off things ahead of Monday at the Performing Arts Center at Jonesboro High School. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday is Sunday, Jan. 15 however it is observed Monday when most celebrations will take place. It was an event where...
Kait 8
Ole Miss senior OL Jalen Cunningham commits to Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State continues to add depth in the trenches in the transfer portal. A-State Nation was first to report Ole Miss offensive lineman Jalen Cunningham committed to A-State. A move Cunningham has seemed to confirm by changing his Twitter bio to “Arkansas State Offensive.”. Cunningham,...
