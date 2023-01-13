TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set for a Monday night showdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs. It will be the first time both franchises meet in the postseason since 1983, and the Bucs have an 0-2 record against the Cowboys in the playoffs. This will be the first time Tampa Bay hosts Dallas in the postseason, though.

