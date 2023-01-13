ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
After playoff dud, Brady faces choice of whether to continue

TAMPA, Fla. — If Tom Brady retires in the offseason, he’ll walk away following one of the worst playoff games of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a tough night against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, tossing his first red-zone interception with the Buccaneers in a 31-14 loss that ended Tampa Bay’s up-and-down season Monday night.
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

TAMPA, Fla. — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Know your opponent: How have the Cowboys done this season heading into Bucs playoff matchup?

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set for a Monday night showdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs. It will be the first time both franchises meet in the postseason since 1983, and the Bucs have an 0-2 record against the Cowboys in the playoffs. This will be the first time Tampa Bay hosts Dallas in the postseason, though.
