fox5dc.com
5-year-old girl reunited with family after car stolen with her in backseat: Fairfax County police
LINCOLNIA, Va. - A 5-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after Fairfax County police say the vehicle she was in was stolen while she sat in the backseat. Police were called to the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia Sunday night around 6:30 p.m. for the report of the stolen vehicle with the girl inside.
Abducted Child Reunited With Family In Fairfax County After Being Taken With Stolen Car: Police
A scary scene played out in Fairfax County on Sunday night when a car thief stole a Honda that had a 5-year-old girl in the backseat, according to police.Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike…
Person shot, injuries unknown in incident outside Manassas
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.
Police: Suspects robbed employees outside Prince William business
Police in Prince William County are looking for a group of men who they say robbed a business' employees at gunpoint while they were outside.
WJLA
Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prince William Police looking for SUV taken in armed carjacking
It was determined that the victim, who was working as an Uber driver, had stopped to pick up a customer when an unknown masked man with a firearm opened the driver's side door of his SUV. As the victim got out, the masked man got in, followed by two others, and drove away.
Man Killed By Brother In Prince George's Mourned By Many
Condolences were pouring in on social media for a 43-year-old man stabbed dead by his 55-year-old brother earlier this month in Prince George's County, authorities said.Tiron Tyler, of District Heights, died on Monday, Jan. 9 — five days after being stabbed by 55-year-old Antonio Ward, Prince …
WJLA
Manassas man arrested after assaulting 81-year-old man with cane, police say
MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police officers arrested a man on Saturday after he assaulted an 81-year-old with a cane, police said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9500 block of Covington Place after a report of an assault in the area. Upon arrival they reportedly found the 81-year-old man suffering from lacerations to his head. The county's fire and rescue team responded and flew the man to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for Home Depot shoplifting suspect
According to police, the man pictured shoplifted from a Home Depot at the Harrison Crossing shopping center on the 5700 block of Plank Road on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He left the area in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt sedan.
WJLA
Police investigate Monday night shooting in Woodbridge neighborhood
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prince William County Police are on the scene after a shooting in Woodbridge Monday night. The extent of possible injuries was not released. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Bayside Ave., police tweeted. Police advise residents to expect a heavy police...
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot Saturday night, January 14, 2023. The assault was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road at 7:44 PM.
WJLA
17-year-old shot dead in Waldorf, Md., police search for suspect
WALFORF, Md. (7News) — Charles County police are searching for a suspect in relation to the murder of a Waldorf, Md. teenager, police said. On Friday, at roughly 2:30 p.m., 17-year-old Rajon Lateef Jackson III was walking home in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was reportedly shot, police said.
rockvillenights.com
2nd assault in 2 days at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to the second assault in as many days at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023. A 2nd-degree assault was reported at the mall at 5:30 PM on Friday. This was the 14th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, and the second of 2023.
WJLA
DC barricade leads to two-story apartment fire in Southeast; 5 people, 6 cats displaced
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police and D.C. fire were at the scene of a barricade situation in Southeast Monday afternoon. The incident was at a residence in the 200 block of 37th Place, police said. Smoke was showing from both floors of the two-story apartment. The fire was fully...
15-year-old boy missing since Friday in Clarksburg
Gaithersburg, MD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Clarksburg. Mason Chedester was last seen on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 7:40 a.m., in the 19400 block of Crystal Rock Drive in Germantown. Mason is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Mason has short brown hair and brown eyes. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mason Chedester is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour The post 15-year-old boy missing since Friday in Clarksburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Man, pregnant woman injured after shots fired at cars in Woodbridge
Police say a man and a pregnant woman were wounded Saturday night when shots were fired at two cars in Woodbridge.
State troopers rescue dog on Capital Beltway in Fairfax
After rescuing the dog from the Beltway, the troopers waited for Fairfax County Animal Protection officers to arrive and get him back home safely.
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Prince George's County
LAUREL, Md. - A woman was found dead after a welfare check in Prince George's County, and now police are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the call in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Rd in Laurel around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
9 injured, 1 critically, after car slams into DC building following crash
WASHINGTON — Several people were sent to the hospital after a car crash sent a vehicle into a building in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. According to DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo the two-car crash happened around 7 p.m. near 15th Street and and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest. Maggiolo said a total of nine people were hurt in the crash. Three of those people were treated at the scene and released.
