Reston, VA

WJLA

Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WJLA

Manassas man arrested after assaulting 81-year-old man with cane, police say

MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police officers arrested a man on Saturday after he assaulted an 81-year-old with a cane, police said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9500 block of Covington Place after a report of an assault in the area. Upon arrival they reportedly found the 81-year-old man suffering from lacerations to his head. The county's fire and rescue team responded and flew the man to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
MANASSAS, VA
WJLA

Police investigate Monday night shooting in Woodbridge neighborhood

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prince William County Police are on the scene after a shooting in Woodbridge Monday night. The extent of possible injuries was not released. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Bayside Ave., police tweeted. Police advise residents to expect a heavy police...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault in Rockville parking lot

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot Saturday night, January 14, 2023. The assault was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road at 7:44 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

17-year-old shot dead in Waldorf, Md., police search for suspect

WALFORF, Md. (7News) — Charles County police are searching for a suspect in relation to the murder of a Waldorf, Md. teenager, police said. On Friday, at roughly 2:30 p.m., 17-year-old Rajon Lateef Jackson III was walking home in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was reportedly shot, police said.
WALDORF, MD
rockvillenights.com

2nd assault in 2 days at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to the second assault in as many days at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023. A 2nd-degree assault was reported at the mall at 5:30 PM on Friday. This was the 14th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, and the second of 2023.
BETHESDA, MD
Shore News Network

15-year-old boy missing since Friday in Clarksburg

Gaithersburg, MD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Clarksburg.    Mason Chedester was last seen on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 7:40 a.m., in the 19400 block of Crystal Rock Drive in Germantown.   Mason is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Mason has short brown hair and brown eyes.  Police and family are concerned for his welfare.   Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mason Chedester is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour The post 15-year-old boy missing since Friday in Clarksburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
CLARKSBURG, MD
WUSA9

9 injured, 1 critically, after car slams into DC building following crash

WASHINGTON — Several people were sent to the hospital after a car crash sent a vehicle into a building in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. According to DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo the two-car crash happened around 7 p.m. near 15th Street and and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest. Maggiolo said a total of nine people were hurt in the crash. Three of those people were treated at the scene and released.
WASHINGTON, DC

