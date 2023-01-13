ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

NAACP's 'March for the Dream' to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. set for Monday

By Wallace Baine
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQRU2_0kD7XiP900
Maurice Greer holding a postcard of George Floyd during the 2022 MLK Youth Day. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here .

The weather forecasts are not looking optimistic about Monday morning, but the MLK Day march in Santa Cruz will go on regardless.

The Santa Cruz chapter of the NAACP is sponsoring the 2023 “March for the Dream” to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. set for Monday at 10 a.m.

The march will begin at Pacific Avenue and Cathcart Street, rain or shine, and move its way to the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, where the day’s MLK program will continue. The free event is co-sponsored by the Resource Center for Nonviolence and Temple Beth El in Aptos.

Those interested in volunteering for the event can get details here .

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

From the Civic to Depot Park: How are Santa Cruz's unhoused citizens holding up in the storms?

Helping Santa Cruz's most vulnerable residents, those experiencing chronic homelessness, find cover from the elements has been challenging during this historic run of extreme winter weather. An emergency 24/7 shelter at the Civic Auditorium was shut down due to what the city called "inadequate resources" and what others described as a chaotic environment. Another smaller overnight shelter that launched at Depot Park is attempting to fill the void and staffed by an organization better equipped to handle the unhoused population, observers say.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

36 inches in Ben Lomond! — as Santa Cruz County looks to match or set rainfall records

Dry weather is in front of us, as the last few drops fall from the skies the next couple of days. In the San Lorenzo Valley, already, 51 inches have fallen since the Oct. 1 beginning of "rainy season", three feet of them in the last three weeks. Meanwhile, 3,796 people remain without power. Though 67 roads are closed within the county, major transportation arteries like Highways 1, 17, 152 and 129 are currently open.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Horticulture Instructor (Department Chair) - Tenure Track at Cabrillo College. Grants Program Associate at Arts Council Santa Cruz County. Digital Marketing Specialist at Bay Federal Credit Union. Security Officer at Santa Cruz...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

I've spent years being bullied in school, but now I've found hope. I want to bring it to others.

Maddy Rutherford is a ninth grader at Scotts Valley High and says she has been bullied since elementary school. Her experiences filled her with self-doubt and made her not want to go to school. This year, her first in high school, she was selected to be in a new program at Scotts Valley High called Hope Squad, which makes her part of a team of students who help students in need of friendship or someone to talk to. Scotts Valley is the only Santa Cruz County school with this program. She thinks that should change.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Where we stand on Sunday: Biden declares major disaster in Santa Cruz County amid more storm evacuations, flooding

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and members of her staff visited parts of Rio Del Mar and Capitola, and were set to survey areas of San Lorenzo Valley as part of a multiday tour to asses whether to issue a major disaster declaration for Santa Cruz County communities devastated by floods, landslides and power outages after several rounds of intense storms.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Some Santa Cruz County school closures extend into Tuesday as storm evacuation orders continue

All Pajaro Valley Unified School District schools are set to be closed Tuesday, impacting more than 18,000 students. Several other area schools closed Monday and were weighing plans for Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, Mountain Elementary Superintendent Megan Tresham said she had yet to make a decision about whether to close Tuesday. Bonny Doon Superintendent Mike Heffner and Happy Valley Superintendent Michelle Stewart said their schools planned to be open Tuesday.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Storm damage tops $36 million across Santa Cruz County, but local officials warn estimates could double

Santa Cruz County and its four cities sustained more than $36 million in damages to public infrastructure in storms that also damaged at least 200 homes. Local officials say they expect that figure to grow dramatically in the weeks to come as they continue to assess the devastation wrought by storm surges, floods and landslides. And more rain is on the way.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Many Santa Cruz County schools resume Wednesday, though SLV, some Pajaro Valley schools to remain closed

The Pajaro Valley Unified School District will open most of its schools Wednesday after closing many campuses because of storms, though several PVUSD schools affected by ongoing evacuation warnings will remain closed. After planning to reopen, the San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District canceled classes Wednesday amid downed trees and other logistical issues. Santa Cruz City Schools will have regular instruction Wednesday.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Riders on the storm: Santa Cruz surfers' yin-yang relationship with historic megaswell events

There is much cleanup and rebuilding to be done after the storms battering Santa Cruz County, damage that hadn't been seen for decades. There is also an epic sandbar building up off the San Lorenzo rivermouth. It's a complex equation for those who live their best Santa Cruz lives tapping into the ocean's energy and often risking their own personal safety for reasons few others could understand.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Where we stand on Wednesday night: After brief dry spell, more storms headed to Santa Cruz County

After what is expected to be a brief reprieve from the rain for much of Thursday, another atmospheric river is set to hit the Central Coast on Thursday night and into the weekend, bringing with it the potential for thunderstorms, hail, gusty winds and more high surf. In Watsonville, workers rushed to repair the Pajaro River levee. The community of Pajaro was put under an evacuation order, though local officials said the river did not flood.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County storms: Where we stand Tuesday

Gov. Gavin Newsom was set to tour storm-damaged parts of Capitola Village on Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office was responding to an overwhelming number of calls about downed trees, more than 19,000 people were without power, 64 county roads had closures, and the Pajaro River stood at 31 feet and rising.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy