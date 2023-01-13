ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

WMUR.com

Firefighters help injured man at Manchester homeless encampment

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester firefighters said they had difficulty reaching an injured man in a homeless encampment Monday morning. Firefighters said three people live in the encampment, which is behind Stark Park and several hundred yards away from the nearest street. One of the residents called Monday morning to...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Vehicle leaves scene after hitting man in Manchester, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A vehicle left the scene after hitting a man Sunday morning in Manchester, police said. Manchester police said before 6:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Union and Merrimack streets for a report of a pedestrian lying in the road. When police arrived, they found...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man arrested after police pursuit through Hooksett, Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Concord man was arrested after he was involved in pursuits with New Hampshire State Police and Manchester police. New Hampshire State Police said Benjamin Defosses, 27, of Concord, was arrested. Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a trooper tried to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Hassan: drug dealers targetting kids on social media

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is issuing a warning to parents about new dangers associated with the internet. She says kids who buy illicit drugs through social media and other avenues may not always be getting what they think. “It’s really, really important that parents talk...
CLAREMONT, NH
NECN

Driver, Allegedly Intoxicated, Arrested After I-93 Police Chase

A man was arrested after a police chase in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday night, state police said. Troopers tried to stop a Dodge Avenger on Interstate 93 around the town of Hooksett but the driver didn't pull over, police said. They followed the car into Manchester, where the driver bailed out.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

NH man facing aggravated DUI charge after high-speed pursuit

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Concord, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he fled from a traffic stop late Friday night and was eventually located near his abandoned vehicle. Troopers who tried to stop a silver Dodge Avenger for committing lane control violations on Interstate-93 southbound...
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Demonstrators express frustration over Manchester homeless response

MANCHESTER, N.H. — People gathered in downtown Manchester Sunday near Hanover and Pine streets to express their frustration over how local leaders have handled the issue of homelessness. A homeless encampment will remain after a judge told the city to pause its plan to evict people. He's halting the...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH

A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
WORCESTER, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 77-Year-Old Elvira Miranda of Dorchester

The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 77-year-old Elvira Miranda who was last seen earlier today, at about 8:40 AM on Sunday January 15, 2023, in the area of 18 Norton Street in Dorchester. She was last seen wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt. She is known to frequent the Cape Verdean Day Care Center located at 34 Hancock Street in Dorchester. Elvira suffers from mental health issues and does not speak English.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
HUDSON, NH

