WMUR.com
Firefighters help injured man at Manchester homeless encampment
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester firefighters said they had difficulty reaching an injured man in a homeless encampment Monday morning. Firefighters said three people live in the encampment, which is behind Stark Park and several hundred yards away from the nearest street. One of the residents called Monday morning to...
WMUR.com
Vehicle leaves scene after hitting man in Manchester, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A vehicle left the scene after hitting a man Sunday morning in Manchester, police said. Manchester police said before 6:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Union and Merrimack streets for a report of a pedestrian lying in the road. When police arrived, they found...
WMUR.com
Man arrested after police pursuit through Hooksett, Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Concord man was arrested after he was involved in pursuits with New Hampshire State Police and Manchester police. New Hampshire State Police said Benjamin Defosses, 27, of Concord, was arrested. Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a trooper tried to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger...
WMUR.com
Woman arrested after early morning pursuit from Manchester to Concord
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman was arrested after being involved in a pursuit from the Queen City to Concord early Saturday morning, state police said. New Hampshire State Police said Laurie Keith, 39, of Manchester, was arrested. Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, a trooper was trying to find...
Neighbor applies to care for Walshe children
Speaking about Ana, her neighbor said, 'I saw her every day. She was beautiful every day. Every day she was decked out in her smile."
State Police Arrest Apparently Armed Man with Drugs at Interstate 495 Rest Area in Haverhill
State Police, conducting a wellness check last Thursday on a driver parked along a guardrail at an Interstate 495 rest stop in Haverhill, discovered a Maine man with a loaded gun and what appeared to be heroin and other drugs. State Police troopers out of the Newbury barracks arrested 34-year-old...
WCAX
Hassan: drug dealers targetting kids on social media
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is issuing a warning to parents about new dangers associated with the internet. She says kids who buy illicit drugs through social media and other avenues may not always be getting what they think. “It’s really, really important that parents talk...
NECN
Driver, Allegedly Intoxicated, Arrested After I-93 Police Chase
A man was arrested after a police chase in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday night, state police said. Troopers tried to stop a Dodge Avenger on Interstate 93 around the town of Hooksett but the driver didn't pull over, police said. They followed the car into Manchester, where the driver bailed out.
whdh.com
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
NHPR
Nashua Police Department offers traffic safety classes to better connect with local immigrant communities
Michelle Pegas arrived in the United States four years ago. He says he is passionate about New Hampshire, its government and institutions. When he learned the Nashua Police Department was offering a class about traffic safety, he quickly signed up with his wife. “I want to help other people learn...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Tesla almost runs over woman on Maple Street due to note
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Brockton felon indicted for firearm and drug offenses
A repeat convicted felon from Brockton has been charged with firearm and drug offenses.
whdh.com
NH man facing aggravated DUI charge after high-speed pursuit
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Concord, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he fled from a traffic stop late Friday night and was eventually located near his abandoned vehicle. Troopers who tried to stop a silver Dodge Avenger for committing lane control violations on Interstate-93 southbound...
David Pena arrested in connection with 2007 missing persons case of Felicia McGuyer
More than 15 years after a 32-year-old mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death. Felicia McGuyer, 32, was reported missing in 2007. She was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007 in the area of Roxton Street in Dorchester. The Boston Police Department said it...
whdh.com
Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
WMUR.com
Demonstrators express frustration over Manchester homeless response
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People gathered in downtown Manchester Sunday near Hanover and Pine streets to express their frustration over how local leaders have handled the issue of homelessness. A homeless encampment will remain after a judge told the city to pause its plan to evict people. He's halting the...
NECN
Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
WCVB
Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 77-Year-Old Elvira Miranda of Dorchester
The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 77-year-old Elvira Miranda who was last seen earlier today, at about 8:40 AM on Sunday January 15, 2023, in the area of 18 Norton Street in Dorchester. She was last seen wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt. She is known to frequent the Cape Verdean Day Care Center located at 34 Hancock Street in Dorchester. Elvira suffers from mental health issues and does not speak English.
WMUR.com
Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
