4d ago
Save the city. Bullet proof vests for the people. Illegal guns everywhere. Yet none for the law abiding citizens. You are a disgrace lightweight!
Peter Pickering
4d ago
Something's just belong together, peanut butter and chocolate, snow on Christmas mourning, or lightfoot and the windy city . She will get reelected because Democrats live in a time when they have become sheep... unable to think for themselves, not able to figure out things are really bad, the media hasn't told them different so they think there lives are ok !!
Just Saying
4d ago
welcome to Woodlawn mayor foot is going to make Wadsworth Elementary School a new breading ground for migrants - enjoy
suburbanchicagoland.com
Vallas urges probe in Lightfoot’s CPD scandal and accuses of Congressman Garcia of being AWOL from Chicagoland needs
Vallas urges probe in Lightfoot’s CPD scandal and accuses of Congressman Garcia of being AWOL from Chicagoland needs. Chicago Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas calls for broader investigation into Mayor Lightfoot’s misuse of City Resources after new revelation on CPD Deployment. CPD Exempt Officers were ordered to go Door to Door instead of Doing Police Work. And Vallas slams Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia for being absent in both words and actions despite being in office for over 35 years.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
Chicago Mayoral Election: Finalized candidate list and their missions
Will the city of Chicago have a new Mayor, or will Lori Lightfoot win a second term?. The political scene in Chicago has taken over the city once again, with flyers, posters, advertisements, and even emails being sent out to residents from mayoral candidates and their teams.
Community activist questions why Chicago's homeless not welcome in city's new migrant shelter
Community activist Andrew Holmes is raising questions about the city’s effort to house asylum-seeking migrants in a way not offered to Chicago’s own homeless population. Holmes said he believes it’s “disrespectful” to Chicago’s homeless.
Critics claim Mayor’s new anti-violence initiative as tactic for reelection campaign
CHICAGO — Critics of a new Chicago anti-violence initiative claim the new operation is a tactic to help Mayor Lightfoot in her reelection process. With the mayoral election race next month, some police sources question the timing of CPD’s new crime prevention community engagement initiative. The new program comes on the heels of the mayor’s […]
Chicago mayor ripped by the ACLU for ‘inappropriately coercive’ email to city school teachers
Lori Lightfoot's campaign was criticized for sending an email to Chicago Public School teachers, encouraging them to give students "credit" for volunteering on the campaign.
depauliaonline.com
“It just never, ever has worked”: Activists, law experts question CPD decision to reactivate gang database
After four years, the Chicago Police Department seeks to reactivate their “gang database” despite no proven effectiveness, according to law experts. The Criminal Enterprise Information System (CEIS) collects information on individuals who are suspected to be affiliated and/or associated with gangs, according to the Chicago Tribune. The Illinois Attorney General conducted an investigation about its effectiveness and poised questions about racial bias.
More Chicago Families Turning to Private, Charter Schools as CPS Enrollment Declines
This story was produced in partnership with students at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and WTTW News. Chicago Public Schools has been working to combat declining enrollment and funding challenges — but a significant number of low-income families of color are choosing to leave the district, opting for private and charter schools.
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community Protests
Members of a South Side Chicago neighborhood protest housing migrants in shuttered elementary school saying the needs of the community should come first. A report published in October of 2022 stated that there were at least 65,000 homeless people living in Chicago. Added to this number are the migrants who have arrived in Chicago since September that the city must find resources to help settle. Since last fall about 4000 asylum-seekers were sent by Texas and other states have sent over 1400. Of those, the city remains responsible for approximately 1,500. There have also been over 4,000 Ukrainians that have come to Chicago from Feb. through December 2022, fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
Lori Lightfoot torpedoed over re-election campaign: 'Worst mayor in America, worst mayor Chicago has ever had'
'The Five' co-hosts break down Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's decision to seek re-election and reports her campaign reportedly asked schools to offer extra credit to students who help volunteer for her campaign.
Chicago Police Officer Who Admitted Being a Member of the Oath Keepers Won’t Be Fired: City Watchdog
A Chicago police officer who admitted belonging to the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that has clashed with the United States government, will not be fired by city officials — or even disciplined, according to a report released Friday by the city’s watchdog. The Oath Keepers, whose...
Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)
The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
Chicago schools audit reports widespread fraud with free lunch program
(The Center Square) – The Chicago Public School District is faced with “persistent and widespread fraud” by highly-paid employees taking advantage of food stamp and state-subsidized health care benefits by underreporting their income, according to a 2022 annual report from the district’s Office of Inspector General. The report provides multiple instances where CPS staff fraudulently underreported their income and received SNAP benefits while making their children eligible for free-and-reduced lunches at their schools. The examples cited in the report occurred from 2016 through 2020. ...
cwbchicago.com
50 Chicago cops are being sent back to the streets, memo from high-ranking cop says
Top brass in the Chicago Police Department have ordered 50 cops to start reporting to work in local police districts instead of specialized units where they had been assigned, sometimes for years. The memo from CPD’s First Dep. Supt. Eric Carter raised some eyebrows because so many officers are affected...
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared
An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Let courts rule before enforcing new Illinois gun law: county official
A Cook County commissioner is calling for a moratorium on enforcing the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines until legal challenges to the legislation are resolved in the courts.
More county sheriffs say they won't enforce Illinois assault weapons ban
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more Illinois sheriffs are joining the bandwagon, saying they will not enforce the assault weapons ban signed into law this week.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, some of the sheriffs' statements vary – but all of them cite Second Amendment constitutional concerns.They say they will not be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State of Illinois, nor will they be arresting "law-abiding individuals" who have been charged solely with not complying. So far in the greater Chicago area, the list includes the DeKalb, DuPage, McHenry, LaSalle, Grundy,...
CPD officer shot, paralyzed while breaking up bar fight thanks community for support
It's been just over six months since Golden, a 6-year-veteran of the Chicago police department was paralyzed, after being shot in the back following a bar fight prosecutors said he was trying to break up.
KBUR
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert
Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
