Never bet against Francis Ford Coppola, even—or especially—if his crew is falling apart, his budget is imploding, and his set’s atmosphere is generally one of “absolute madness,” as one source recently told The Hollywood Reporter. After all, the last time this happened, he delivered audiences Apocalypse Now, which drove Coppola into drug use and star Martin Sheen into cardiac arrest during filming, but is now widely considered a masterpiece. After the Reporter detailed the alleged chaos unfurling on the set of Megalopolis, Coppola’s newest venture (and longtime passion project), the director waved away the claims on Tuesday. Telling Deadline production is “on schedule and on budget,” Coppola acknowledged some crew turnover but said it had to do with cost management. “I’ve never worked on a film where I was so happy with the cast…” he said. “These reports never say who these sources are. To them, I say, ha, ha, just wait and see.” His star, House of Gucci survivor Adam Driver, backed Coppola up in a lengthy statement. “All good here! Not sure what set you’re talking about! I don’t recognize that one!” he declared. “I’ve been on sets that were chaotic and this one is far from it.”

6 DAYS AGO