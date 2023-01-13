Jordan Clarkson Reportedly Seeking $20 Million Per Year In Next Contract

Jordan Clarkson is expecting a big payday in the offseason as he looks to sign a new offer sheet as a free agent.

Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Clarkson has proven himself to be an extremely valuable player in recent years. He found a home on the Utah Jazz as a microwave scorer and contributed to multiple winning seasons. While he was coming off the bench in the last few years and even won a Sixth Man of the Year in 2021.

After the Jazz decided to blow it up this season, Clarkson is a player that they chose to keep on the roster due to his value. It doesn't look like the team will be trading him at this point, as Clarkson hits free agency in the summer and will expect any team he's on to offer him a $20 million per year contract, according to Jake Fischer.

“Jordan Clarkson is not considered a trade candidate at this time, as Utah would like to keep the veteran scorer beyond this season, sources said. The Jazz, though, are prohibited by CBA rules from offering Clarkson a contract extension in his desired range of $20 million of average annual value, and Clarkson appears set to reach unrestricted free agency.” (h/t Yahoo )

Clarkson might be betting on himself with a big price tag, but his veteran experience and proven scoring ability might make him worth that money to certain teams. His leadership is also great, though he's gotten into some on-court fights, one with Jonathan Kuminga and another one this week .

Should The Utah Jazz Trade Their Remaining Players?

The Jazz refused to go for a tank when the season started and were among the top teams in the West for the first month of the season. However, their gradual fall has finally put them out of the top 10, with the team on the outside of the playoffs looking in. Trading players like Clarkson and tanking their record for a better pick might actually be valuable to them.

They're already at a point with their win total that they can't get worse than teams like the Spurs, Rockets, Pistons, Hornets, and Magic, so tanking might be a fool's errand at this point. Mike Conley has low to non-existent trade value, so the Jazz might as well keep the veterans around to shape the future.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.