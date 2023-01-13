Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
Bracket Watch: Heading into key stretch, Syracuse men’s basketball isn’t close to the bubble
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse men’s basketball team owns a decent record so far this season. It also owns a poor NCAA tournament resume. The Orange (12-6, 5-2 ACC) has an opportunity to change that starting on Monday night, when a visit to Miami kicks off a critical string of games.
Jimmy Boeheim on podcast: Greece, gyros, bicycles and texts from home
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Jimmy Boeheim has been watching Syracuse basketball games his entire life. That hasn’t changed with Boeheim now playing professional basketball in Greece. It’s just changed his viewing habits. “Oh yeah, I’ve stayed up til 5 a.m. probably a couple times too many,’' Boeheim said...
Syracuse’s bid for biggest win of the season falls short in final minute at Miami: Final score, recap
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes at 7 p.m. Monday at the Watsco Center in Coral Cables, Florida. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Miami...
Syracuse basketball box score at No. 17 Miami
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 82-78 loss at No. 17 Miami on Monday night at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Mia_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Miami
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 82-78 loss at No. 17 Miami on Monday night at the Watsco Center? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
A lost 2nd-half lead, a chance to make a Syracuse statement, dissolves in Miami: ‘Yeah, it hurts’
Miami – Joe Girard imagines he will spend Monday night tossing and turning, replaying certain aspects of Syracuse’s 82-78 loss to No. 17 Miami here. The 11-point second-half lead.
Late turnovers, fouls cost Syracuse in collapse in Miami (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Coral Gables, Fla. — Warm greetings from South Florida, where Syracuse traveled to try to pin a big win on its 2022-23 resume. The Orange, winners of nine of 11 games, needed a splashy road victory, something to put it on the college basketball map. Miami, the nation’s No. 17 team, had lost two of three games, including its last outing, an overtime road defeat at N.C. State.
Syracuse’s Judah Mintz struggles in loss to Miami: ‘He’s a great freshman, but he’s still a freshman’
Coral Gables, Fla. – In the midst of a season in which he has established himself as a candidate for the ACC’s Rookie of the Year award, Judah Mintz finally looked like a freshman. Mintz, who was handed the keys to the Syracuse offense at the beginning of...
Stretch and The Worm: Dariauna Lewis is the Dennis Rodman of Syracuse women’s basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Dariauna Lewis was growing up, she always felt her favorite basketball player should be a girl. She watched more WNBA than NBA. But there was one player she could never take her eyes off: Dennis Rodman.
Orange lads top Irish elders: Syracuse basketball defeats Notre Dame (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 12:18 remaining in Saturday’s game at the JMA Wireless Dome, Notre Dame’s Marcus Hammond hit the 14th 3-pointer of the game for the Irish to take the lead on Syracuse 59-47. The Irish couldn’t miss and no one would blame actor Cole Hauser...
Syracuse, fueled by its freshmen, erase 12-point deficit to knock off Notre Dame, 78-73
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange looked dead, buried under a barrage of 3-pointers. Notre Dame had taken a 59-47 lead on a Marcus Hammond 3-pointer with 12:16 left in Saturday’s game at the JMA Wireless Dome. It was the 14th made 3-pointer for Notre Dame, marking a season-high for the Irish with over 12 minutes remaining to be played.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. No. 7 Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 72-56 loss to No. 7 Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL...
Syracuse freshmen star as Orange finish furious comeback against Notre Dame (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s basketball team will be looking for its second win over Notre Dame and its ninth victory in its last 11 games when it hosts the Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange’s improved results this year...
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse college basketball predictions & odds for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The ACC is usually one of the better conferences year in and year out in all of college basketball. This year is no...
When Syracuse needed a spark, Jim Boeheim put 4 freshmen on the floor: ‘That’s never happened’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Down by 12 points with 12 minutes to go, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim looked at the team he had on the floor and saw something he had never seen before in 47 years of coaching. The Orange’s lineup featured four freshmen and a lone senior in...
Syracuse blitzes Notre Dame with press in comeback win: ‘I knew we had it for sure’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse trailed 59-47 with 12 minutes and 18 seconds left in Saturday’s game inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Notre Dame was a tidy 14-for-27 from the 3-point line at that point. Syracuse seemed content to watch the Irish whip the ball around the perimeter or into the high post until they finally found an open spot from the 3-point line.
Syracuse basketball gets a 2nd look at Notre Dame: 5 things to know
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will play its first return game of the season as it hosts Notre Dame on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse and Notre Dame met in South Bend, Indiana, back on Dec. 3, with the Orange holding on for a 62-61 win that wasn’t decided until Dane Goodwin’s 3-point shot at the buzzer drew iron and bounced away.
Syracuse men’s lacrosse team has sights set high after low 2022 season: ‘This is a new era’
Syracuse, N.Y. — New Syracuse men’s lacrosse players Alex Simmons and Will Mark weren’t deterred from transferring into the program by its rough 2022 season — the worst in Orange history. In fact, it was actually the opposite.
Who are midseason girls volleyball MVPs? 12 Section III coaches make their picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’re just about halfway through the winter volleyball season, and many players have stepped up for their teams this season. We asked every Section III coach for a player who has led their team and earned the title of midseason Most Valuable Player this winter. Here are the responses from coaches that responded:
Overtime rally gives Bishop Grimes boys basketball MLK championship (photos)
Trailing 63-61 with 40 seconds left in overtime, the Bishop Grimes boys basketball team went on an 11-2 run and finished with a 72-65 victory over Seton Catholic to win the Martin Luther King Tournament championship game on Monday on the Cobras’ home court.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0