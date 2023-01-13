Read full article on original website
Coralville applies for funding to move power, communications lines underground
Cedar Rapids employment agency looking to hire recruiters
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Express Pros in Cedar Rapids is an employment agency who helps businesses find quality employees. They are looking to hire recruiters to join their award-winning group.
Fayette Fire Department and City Council feud over Fire Chief
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
Maryland man returns to Iowa City to thank doctor, EMTs for lifesaving CPR
Fayette County Workers Sentenced With Jail And Probation
Workers at a Fayette County-based livestock dealer have recently been sentenced to probation and jail time following a fraud investigation. From 1999 to May 2021, workers at the Lynch Livestock have allegedly been part of a fraud scheme where they would routinely downgrade the weights and classification of hods to save money. According to reports, the plot targeted “every large corporate account that (the dealer) had with swine producers.”
UPDATE: EF-1 tornado spotted southwest of Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon
A likely tornado was seen by storm spotters on Monday afternoon just southwest of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Stabilizing brace rule change draws ire of Iowa gun advocacy group
Farmer sees 'right to repair' as a win
Monticello intruder previously lived in residence
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
Local brides stretching budgets during inflation
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Emma Kalb, 20, was one of the hundreds at the Dubuque Bridal Expo Sunday, looking for ideas and options for their weddings that fit within their budget. Kalb has about $20,000 to spend. She said she thought it would be easy to stay under that threshold, but once she started the planning process, she learned the money gets used quickly.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Fire Rescue Investigates House Fire
Waterloo Fire Rescue authorities are continuing their investigation into a vacant house fire early Sunday morning. The call came in around 9:30AM from a passerby who had seen smoke coming from the home at 431 Dawson Street. Crews arrived to find a fire in the living room area and quickly put it out. The house was vacant and boarded up with plywood. No injuries were reported.
voiceofalexandria.com
Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa
Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
Dubuque group working toward eliminating human trafficking
Woman killed in Cedar County head-on crash identified
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has identified the woman that died in a wrong-way crash in Cedar County over the weekend. Deputies said 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine, of Bettendorf, died in the crash. In a crash report, ISP said it happened just after 3 a.m. on Saturday...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 16th, 2023
cbs2iowa.com
Tornado in Iowa County on unseasonably warm January day
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A tornado touched down in Iowa County Monday near Williamsburg. Meteorologist Nick Stewart took photos of the storm and says it appears to have lifted around 2:20 p.m. While the tornado was in progress, the Iowa County Emergency Management reports a semi was...
KCJJ
Transient accused of stealing approximately $20,000 in jewelry from IC residence
A transient faces charges that he stole tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from an Iowa City residence. 46-year-old Joseph Barnes was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:30 Saturday night. Iowa City Police say last November the alleged victim reported approximately $20,000 in jewelry missing from her Scott Park Drive residence. The home was undergoing reconstruction at the time, and Barnes was one of the workers.
KWQC
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
