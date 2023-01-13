ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City leaders commit to eliminating traffic-related fatalities

By Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qJkk_0kD7VTTE00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that the city is joining 45 other cities in becoming a member of the Vision Zero Network , a nationwide effort to eliminate all traffic-related fatalities and injuries.

“Our residents deserve to travel safely to and from our incredible neighborhoods, regardless of what time of day they travel, or how they travel,” Mendenhall said. “Vision Zero is not more of the same. It is a significant departure from the status quo that will further solidify Salt Lake City’s commitment to safe streets.”

Asbestos found in Sandy middle school leads students to move temporarily to old Crescent View building

Mendenhall said there were 26 roadway deaths in Salt Lake City last year.

System designers at Vision Zero say they believe policies should be designed to make sure relatively minor but inevitable mistakes on the road would not result in severe injuries or fatalities. Additionally, Vision Zero focuses on bringing together diverse stakeholders to create safe mobility on the roads, which can be achieved by considering various factors including roadway design, speeds, technology and so on.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Vision Zero was reportedly first implemented in Sweden in the 1990s and is now gaining momentum in the U.S.

This announcement comes after the Utah Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety reported that 320 people throughout the state lost their lives on the roads in 2022. Among those fatalities, there were 15 bicyclists, 53 pedestrians and 50 motorcyclists.

“As the new year begins, we encourage everyone to resolve to drive safer,” said UHP Public Information Officer Sgt. Cameron Roden. “Resolutions focus on making small changes over a long period of time to form habits and improve quality of life. Those habits are formed by starting with the fundamentals, so just like you would with other resolutions, we want to go back to the basics.”

The Safe Streets Task Force the city put together last year will be adopted into the Vision Zero Task Force, which aims to develop policies and implement changes that are needed to improve safety on the streets, Mendenhall said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor

SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Deseret News

Are Utah cities good for bagel lovers?

New York won, but who was the worst? Ahead of National Bagel Day on Jan. 15, Lawn Love released a list of the best and worst cities for bagel lovers. Best bagels in Utah. Best cities for bagels. Best way to eat a bagel. Bagel recipes.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
ABC 4

Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash

MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
PROVO, UT
utahnow.online

Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City

News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America

New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of...
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’

Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy