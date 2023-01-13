70 Low-Carb Dinners That Don’t Suck, From Juicy Meatballs to Lightning-Fast Stir Fries
If you’ve resolved to reduce your carbohydrate intake, we salute you. After all, it might help you lose weight, lower your cholesterol and blood pressure and reduce your risk for type 2 diabetes. (Cheers to that!) But plain chicken breasts and steamed broccoli can only get you so far. When you tire of the usual diet fare, add any of these 70 low-carb dinners to your repertoire. With filling meals like coconut curry meatballs, honey mustard salmon and Brussels sprouts stir fry on the list, you’ll avoid a dinner rut while sticking to your healthy habits.
1. Chicken and Snap Pea Stir Fry (11g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly
If you can carve out 20 minutes to slice and dice some veggies, you’ll have a healthy, satisfying dinner on the table faster than you can order takeout.Get the recipe
2. Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad Stuffed Peppers (17g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, <500 calories
This isn’t your mother’s chicken salad (no offense, Mom). We’re swapping the mayo for Greek yogurt and sandwich bread for crispy bell peppers . Bonus: They make great meal-prep lunches.Get the recipe
3. 20-Minute Shrimp Scampi Zoodles (16g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, vegetarian, <10 ingredients
And you thought sticking to a healthy meal plan was going to be time-consuming. Want to make this dish even easier? Pick up some store-bought zoodles at the store instead of spiralizing them at home.Get the recipe
4. Family Style Chicken Caesar Salad (8g Carbs)
The Minimalist Kitchen
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, beginner-friendly
Skip the croutons tonight and you’re in for a dish that clocks in at just 8 grams of carbs per serving. With garlic, olives and Worcestershire in the dressing, we promise you won’t miss a thing.Get the recipe
5. Meal-Prep Turkey Meatballs with Zucchini Noodles (28g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: make ahead, high protein
OK, 28 grams of carbs per serving might seem like a lot (especially compared to others on this list), but that’s for the whole meal . Besides, think about how many carbs a bowl of angel hair would rack up.Get the recipe
6. Chicken Meatballs with Coconut-Herb Sauce (17g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: Whole30, low sugar, high protein
We love spaghetti and meatballs, but this low-carb swap might be even better. The meatballs are juicy, tender and flavorful, but won’t put you in a food coma before you have a chance to catch up on Netflix.Get the recipe
7. Bruschetta Chicken (6g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: one pan, high protein
Why bother with soggy breading when you can get the chicken crispy all by itself? The secret lies in making sure your skillet is hot enough to get everything well browned before the meat hits the pan.Get the recipe
8. Zoodle Stir Fry (18g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 22 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients
Why do we love stir fries ? Their versatility and lightning-fast cook time, for starters. Plus, this dish is packed with so many crisp-tender veggies, you won’t miss the rice.Get the recipe
9. Sheet-Pan Lemon Butter Veggies and Sausage (18g Carbs)
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, sheet pan recipe, <500 calories
A hands-off, low-carb dish that cooks on a single baking sheet? It’s *not* too good to be true. If there are any leftovers, serve them for tomorrow’s lunch.Get the recipe
10. Baked Sesame-Ginger Salmon in Parchment (21g Carbs)
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, beginner-friendly, high protein
Our motto, forever and always? No cleanup, no problem. This 30-minute dish cooks up in parchment parcels, so you won’t even need to scrub a sheet pan.Get the recipe
11. Kung Pao Chicken (17g Carbs)
Stir-Fry
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: one pan, low sugar
This takeout favorite uses a single skillet and only requires ten active minutes of your time. Stir fries for president!Get the recipe
12. Keto Pasta with Lemon-Kale Chicken (9g Carbs)
Dana Carpender/Keto for One
- Time Commitment: 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: <15 minutes, <10 ingredients, keto
Wait, pasta is on your low-carb diet? Yep, and you can thank shirataki noodles . They’re made from yams, high in fiber and low in calories. Win-win-win.Get the recipe
13. Mini Eggplant Pizzas (13g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly
You’ve heard of cauliflower pizza crust …but what about eggplant pizza crust? Simply slice, top, bake and eat, people.Get the recipe
14. Quiche with Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Crust (13g Carbs)
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy
Ditch the traditional crust and you’re in for a low-carb slice of brinner heaven. We’re filling our version with kale, but if you’re in the mood for a fridge cleanout, any green will work.Get the recipe
15. Spicy Stir-Fried Chicken and Shredded Brussels Bowls (19g Carbs)
Skinnytaste One and Done
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, low sugar, one pan
Brussels sprouts in a stir fry? Considering the way they get all caramelized and crispy around the edges, we wholeheartedly endorse this decision.Get the recipe
16. Cauliflower Fried Rice (23g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: vegetarian, <30 minutes
Oh, cauliflower . What would we do without you? And a runny egg will never do you wrong, especially atop this savory takeout staple.Get the recipe
17. Spicy Lemon-Ginger Chicken Soup (15g Carbs)
Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Aran Goyoaga
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: make ahead, crowd-pleaser, low sugar
One slurp and you’ll never look at canned chicken noodle soup the same way again. Even better, you can customize your bowl with different greens—try kale or Swiss chard instead of spinach.Get the recipe
18. Everything Chicken Wings (1g Carbs)
Mellissa Sevigny/Squeaky Clean Keto
- Time Commitment: 55 minutes
- Why We Love It: keto, high protein, crowd-pleaser, no sugar
Looking for a Super Bowl recipe to impress? Look no further. Save time by using store-bought everything bagel seasoning instead of blending your own.Get the recipe
19. Warm Ginger-Scallion Pork & Kale Salad (19g Carbs)
Kelsey Preciado/Unbelievabowl Paleo
- Time Commitment: 10 minutes
- Why We Love It: <15 minutes, paleo, high protein, gluten free
If you find kale tough to eat raw, sautéing it in honey-ginger dressing will soften it right up, making it easier on your pearly whites and your digestive system.Get the recipe
20. Shrimp with Cauliflower “Grits” and Arugula (13g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein
Yup, we’ll definitely be whipping up those goat cheese -laced grits for breakfast, too.Get the recipe
21. 15-Minute Skillet Pepper Steak (12g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: <15 minutes, high protein, one pan
Give us a skillet and we’ll give you a reason to be excited for tonight’s low-carb dinner. This high-protein dish is the easiest way to prepare steak at home.Get the recipe
22. Gochujang Chicken Stir Fry (22g Carbs)
Stir-Fry
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, low sugar, beginner-friendly
Gochujang , a sticky-spicy-sweet Korean chili paste is packed with flavor, and it’s the key to making this low-effort, quick chicken dish. (Psst: You can find it at any well-stocked grocery store.)Get the recipe
23. Honey-Mustard Sheet Pan Salmon (23g Carbs)
Aubrie Pick/Eat What You Love
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: sheet pan recipe, crowd-pleaser
This simple sheet-pan recipe will convert you into a seafood person (if you aren’t one already, that is). You can do all your prep work while the oven preheats.Get the recipe
24. 20-Minute Paleo Egg Roll in a Bowl (8g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: gluten free, paleo, low sugar, <30 minutes
All of the eating and none of the assembly? Yes, please. It’s true that everything tastes better in a bowl.Get the recipe
25. Zucchini Noodle Pad See Ew (22g Carbs)
Liz Moody/Healthier Together
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: gluten free, high protein, dairy free
This healthy spin on a Thai takeout fave tosses wide zucchini noodles (instead of traditional rice noodles ) in a gingery, garlicky sauce you’ll swoon for.Get the recipe
26. Instant Pot Keto Indian Butter Chicken (6g Carbs)
Leslie Grow/Keto in an Instant
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, keto, Instant Pot recipe
This pressure cooker delight is packed with protein and flavor, thanks to a blend of warm spices in the coconut cream sauce.Get the recipe
27. Salmon with Pesto and Blistered Tomatoes (11g Carbs)
Elizabeth van Lierde/Everyday Entertaining
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: sheet pan recipe, special occasion–worthy, <10 ingredients
You’re only six ingredients and 35 minutes away from this stunning entrée, thanks to store-bought pesto. Plate it over greens or cauliflower rice to keep the carbs minimal.Get the recipe
28. Tuna Salad with Yogurt, Capers and Za’atar (2g Carbs)
Romas Foord/Sea Salt and Honey
- Time Commitment: 5 minutes
- Why We Love It: <15 minutes, no cook, make ahead
Creamy Greek yogurt, briny capers and a few pantry staples (like cider vinegar and olive oil) can transform canned tuna into something spectacular enough to serve for dinner.Get the recipe
29. Gena Hamshaw’s Caesar Smashed White Beans (22g Carbs)
Ashley McLaughlin/The Vegan Week
- Time Commitment: 5 minutes
- Why We Love It: no cook, <15 minutes, crowd-pleaser, vegan
Whatever you do, don’t sacrifice flavor in the name of a diet. This plant-based recipe is almost like if Caesar salad and hummus had a very delicious baby. Serve it with lettuce cups to eliminate more carbs.Get the recipe
30. Ina Garten’s Creamy Chicken Thighs with Lemon and Thyme (10g Carbs)
Quentin Bacon/Go-To Dinners
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, high protein, one pan
Ina Garten isn’t known for serving up diet food, but we love that this decadent skillet just so happens to be low-carb friendly.Get the recipe
31. Crispy Chickpeas and Scallops with Garlic-Harissa Oil (27g Carbs)
Caitlin Bensel/The Mediterranean Dish
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion–worthy, one pan, <30 minutes
With crispy chickpeas to soak up all the spicy juices, you won’t even miss that crusty bread for dipping.Get the recipe
32. Lemongrass-Ginger Coconut Grilled Steak (3g Carbs)
Chelsea Kyle/For the Table
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 10 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, beginner-friendly, crowd-pleaser
What’s the secret ingredient to making the tastiest grilled steak ever? It’s fish sauce . Serve this with a big green salad to make it a complete meal.Get the recipe
33. Honey-Mustard Grilled Chicken with Foil Packet Green Beans (13g Carbs)
Katherine Gillen
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, high protein
This low-carb dinner maximizes the flavor and minimizes the mess, thanks to an ingenious way to cook your veggies without a grill basket.Get the recipe
34. Spicy, Crunchy Tuna Salad Lettuce Cups (6g Carbs)
Katherine Gillen
- Time Commitment: 10 minutes
- Why We Love It: no cook, make ahead
This is not your deli’s tuna salad—OK, it kinda is, but with a spicy twist from jarred chile crisp .Get the recipe
35. Leftovers Frittata (13g Carbs)
Katherine Gillen
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: one pan, beginner-friendly, low sugar
The only thing sadder than tossing past-their-prime leftovers in the bin is reheating them in the microwave and forcing yourself to eat them plain. Enter this epic fridge cleanout meal to save dinnertime.Get the recipe
36. Mustardy Pork Tenderloin with Grapes and Red Onions (23g Carbs)
Nicole Franzen/To the Last Bite
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion–worthy
Pork tenderloin has somehow become synonymous with dry, boring dinners, but it doesn’t have to be that way. As the grapes roast, they become saucy alongside the onions and mustard, making a pan sauce that’s practically irresistible.Get the recipe
37. 15-Minute Herb-Crumbed Fish (3g Carbs)
Kate Sears/The Modern Table
- Time Commitment: 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: <15 minutes, crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients
Grab any herbs in your fridge (even if they’re wilted), add breadcrumbs or crackers (or even potato chips!) and blitz them in the food processor for a delicious and golden herb-crumb fish topping. Voilà, dinner is handled.Get the recipe
38. Hot Honey Chicken Thighs (13g Carbs)
Katherine Gillen
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: one pan, high protein, <10 ingredients
It’s giving “fried chicken” but without all the messy oil and carb-y breading. The secret to making crispy chicken thighs is to start them in a cold pan to render the fat without burning the skin.Get the recipe
49. Summer Vegetable Steak Salad with Cilantro Lime Dressing (25g Carbs)
Eva Kolenko/The Modern Proper
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, gluten free
This salad has a trick up its sleeve: It relies on the broiler instead of the grill, so you don’t have to fuss with gas, charcoal or the weather forecast to make dinner.Get the recipe
40. Bacon Jalapeño Smashburgers (25g Carbs)
Mark Weinberg/I Dream of Dinner
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, kid-friendly, <10 ingredients
No need for ketchup, mustard or even buns when there’s bacon involved.Get the recipe
41. Garlic-Confit Chicken with Lemon and Thyme (8g Carbs)
Kate Sears/The Modern Table
- Time Commitment: 2 hours, 5 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy, high protein
Say “confit” and we immediately think food that’s delicious but too fussy to make at home. But this dish is defying all assumptions: Most of the cooking is hands off, and the garlic confit can even be made ahead of time.Get the recipe
42. Salmon al Pastor (8g Carbs)
Kristen Kilpatrick/The Comfortable Kitchen
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, low sugar, beginner-friendly
It’s time to rethink the ho-hum-yet-healthy salmon dishes you’ve been serving on repeat. This version borrows the flavor of al pastor with warm spices and a sweet-tart pineapple topping.Get the recipe
43. Easy, Lazy Chicken Soup with Beans and Greens (22g Carbs)
Katherine Gillen
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly, gluten free, dairy free
The beans are canned, the greens are swappable and the entire thing is easier to make (and tastier) than grabbing a can opener and downing the store-bought stuff.Get the recipe
44. Winter Red Cabbage and Apple Soup (21g Carbs)
Issy Croker/One: Pot, Pan, Planet
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, vegetarian, vegan
Cabbage doesn’t get nearly as much love as other vegetables, but this gorgeous, jewel-toned soup is helping to change that. It’s creamy, bright and fresh all at once.Get the recipe
45. Alison Roman’s Swordfish with Crushed Olives and Oregano (5g Carbs)
Michael Graydon and Nikole Herriott/Nothing Fancy
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: dairy free, <30 minutes, special occasion–worthy, high protein
Swordfish is ideal for anyone dipping their toes in the seafood waters, because it’s as mild as chicken. This version requires fewer than ten ingredients and comes together in just 30 minutes of your precious time.Get the recipe
46. Seared Scallops with Green Peas, Mint and Shallots (23g Carbs)
Amanda Frederickson/Simple Beautiful Food
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: gluten free, dairy free, <10 ingredients, <30 minutes
Our number one tip for success? Make sure your scallops are super dry before plopping them in a preheated skillet. Otherwise, they’ll never get a gorgeous, golden brown sear (and that’s kind of the best part).Get the recipe
47. Instant Pot Carrot Ginger Soup (17g Carbs)
Katherine Gillen
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: Instant Pot recipe, dairy free, gluten free, <30 minutes
If you want to make this soup vegan, use vegetable stock or water instead of chicken stock. The coconut milk added at the end? It’s optional but adds a creaminess that we can’t pass up.Get the recipe
48. Roasted Tomato Soup (6g Carbs)
Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients, gluten free
Stop settling for the bland stuff in a can. Roasting your tomatoes unlocks tons of flavor with very little effort, and it’s the key to making this easy soup (even with out-of-season produce).Get the recipe
49. Low-Carb Zucchini Enchiladas (26g Carbs)
Photo: Mark Weinberg/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, gluten free
Say “see ya” to tortillas and swap in zucchini for a low-carb dinner that’s about to become a staple. The fillings are flexible, so use whatever is in your fridge.Get the recipe
50. Keto Instant Pot Greek Cauliflower Rice (6g Carbs)
Leslie Grow/Keto in an Instant
- Time Commitment: 10 minutes
- Why We Love It: low sugar, keto, <15 minutes, Instant Pot recipe
Plain cauliflower rice is just fine. But this Greek version is even better. For one, it’s made in the Instant Pot. And instead of being bland, it’s studded with flavorful bites of olives, feta, herbs and fresh veggies.Get the recipe
51. Vegan Spaghetti Squash with Mushroom Marinara Sauce (25g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 55 minutes
- Why We Love It: vegan, gluten free, <10 ingredients
Just because spaghetti squash is a low-carb replacement for pasta doesn’t mean it should pale in comparison. But that also doesn’t mean you should go to the ends of the earth to make a meal. This dinner relies on store-bought staples (like jarred sauce) and flavor bombs (hey, nutritional yeast) to pack a punch.Get the recipe
52. Carrot, Fennel and Miso Soup (24g Carbs)
Aran Goyoaga
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: vegan, gluten free
The caramelized vegetables and miso in this soup give it depth of flavor, while the crunchy topping adds welcome texture. It’s dinnertime magic, we tell you.Get the recipe
53. Bacon-Wrapped Black Cod with Spinach and Capers (7g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion–worthy
How to make a meal seem instantly more appealing? Wrap it in bacon, of course.Get the recipe
54. Honey Mustard Sheet-Pan Chicken with Brussels Sprouts (23g Carbs)
Colin Price/Two Peas & Their Pod
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: sheet pan recipe, beginner-friendly, <10 ingredients
If you’re searching for a delicious chicken dish that doesn’t involve roasting for an hour or dirtying up a bunch of pans, this one has your name on it. (Personally, we were sold at “honey mustard,” but the minimal cleanup doesn’t hurt.)Get the recipe
55. Sheet-Pan Chicken Shawarma with Lemon-Tahini Drizzle (11g Carbs)
Kristen Kilpatrick/The Defined Dish
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: sheet pan recipe, crowd-pleaser, high protein
Throw it all on a sheet pan, toss it in the oven and let it cook away while you tend to other important business…whether that’s answering emails, wrangling the kiddos or scrolling TikTok.Get the recipe
56. Tomato-Poached Cod with Fresh Herbs (19g Carbs)
Patricia Niven/Keeping It Simple
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, <10 ingredients, gluten free
When you want to look fancy and feel good with minimal effort (aka our goal in life), slip this low-carb dinner into your rotation.Get the recipe
57. Baked Coconut-Curry Meatballs (7g Carbs)
Tieghan Gerard/Half Baked Harvest Super Simple
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein
Aside from eliminating the need to babysit a skillet on the stovetop, baking the meatballs yields impossibly tender results every time.Get the recipe
58. Perfect Meatballs with Cherry Tomato Sauce (15g Carbs)
What’s Gaby Cooking
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 10 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly
We’re hesitant to call anything perfect, but if you served these tender meatballs with a side Caesar salad, you’d come close to just that.Get the recipe
59. Cast Iron Pork Chops with Cacao-Spiced Rub (7g Carbs)
Eric Wolfinger/The Mexican Keto Cookbook
- Time Commitment: 1 hour
- Why We Love It: keto, high protein, one pan
Cooking a big cut of meat at home can be daunting, but it’s not actually difficult with a few tips. One, season the meat at least 30 minutes ahead of time, and two preheat your skillet until it’s sizzling. It’s the difference between a tough chop and one that melts in your mouth.Get the recipe
60. Instant Pot Coconut Salmon with Fresh Herbs and Lime (5g Carbs)
Christopher Testani/Instant Family Meals
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: Instant Pot recipe, <30 minutes, no sugar
Steam-poaching the fish in coconut milk keeps it moist and gives it an instant jolt of flavor. To make this a one-pot deal, you can toss in sliced shiitake mushrooms or snap peas with the salmon.Get the recipe
61. One-Pan Lemon Sage Chicken and Cauliflower (12g Carbs)
Lauren Volo/Cauliflower Power
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: one pan, gluten free, high protein, low sugar
A one-pan dinner that’s made with chicken and cauliflower and it’s low-carb? Be still our hearts.Get the recipe
62. Baked Chicken and Ricotta Meatballs (20g Carbs)
Patricia Niven/Keeping It Simple
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, sheet pan recipe, low sugar
If you end up with leftover meatballs (all bets are off), warm them in broth and toss in some greens at the end for a quick next-day soup.Get the recipe
63. One-Pan Roasted Chicken with Carrots (24g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, sheet pan recipe, high protein
Nothing tastes better than enjoying your dinner without a pile of pots and pans in the sink.Get the recipe
64. Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas (9g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 7 hours, 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: slow cooker recipe, make ahead, <10 ingredients
Cooking a pork shoulder in a Crockpot means that you’ll have the juiciest, tenderest filling for tacos without doing a ton of work. Use low-carb tortillas to stick to your healthy meal plan.Get the recipe
65. Pistachio-Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Apple and Escarole Salad (17g Carbs)
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, high protein, sheet pan recipe
Surprise: This elegant main course cooks from start to finish on a single sheet pan. The pistachio crust adds crunchy texture without the need for breadcrumbs.Get the recipe
66. Chicken Thighs with Pancetta and Green Olives (4g Carbs)
Christopher Hirsheimer/Canal House Cook Something
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: one pan, low sugar, high protein
Don’t be surprised at the directions: The thighs cook for almost 30 minutes undisturbed, which is essential to getting earth-shatteringly crisp skin.Get the recipe
67. Keto Instant Pot Sausage-Kale Soup (20g Carbs)
Leslie Grow/Keto in an Instant
- Time Commitment: 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: <15 minutes, Instant Pot recipe
Use any type of sausage you prefer (kielbasa, chorizo and Italian sausage are all great choices), and you can easily change the flavor profile of this nourishing soup.Get the recipe
68. Black Pepper Chicken (17g Carbs)
Kristen Kilpatrick/The Defined Dish
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, low sugar, dairy free
Not only is this quick dinner a chance for a crisper drawer cleanout, but it’s also gluten, grain and dairy free, paleo and Whole30-approved.Get the recipe
69. Mark Bittman’s Cauliflower “Polenta” with Mushrooms (21g Carbs)
Jim Henkens/How to Cook Everything Fast, Revised Edition
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: vegetarian, <10 ingredients, low sugar, <500 calories
An alternative to polenta, based on super-soft cauliflower, increases your vegetable intake without decreasing your dinnertime pleasure. Try swapping the mushrooms for caramelized zucchini in the summertime.Get the recipe
70. Broccoli Margherita Pizza (11g Carbs)
Con Poulos/Week Light
- Time Commitment: 55 minutes
- Why We Love It: low sugar, <500 calories, vegetarian
As much as we’d love to order in a big cheesy pie every night, it’s just not in the cards. But with a few heads of broccoli, we can get one step closer to our dreams.Get the recipe
Katherine Gillen is PureWow’s senior food editor. She’s a writer, recipe developer and food stylist with a degree in culinary arts and professional experience in New York City restaurants. She used to sling sugary desserts in a pastry kitchen, but now she’s an avid home cook and fanatic baker.
