70 Low-Carb Dinners That Don’t Suck, From Juicy Meatballs to Lightning-Fast Stir Fries

If you’ve resolved to reduce your carbohydrate intake, we salute you. After all, it might help you lose weight, lower your cholesterol and blood pressure and reduce your risk for type 2 diabetes. (Cheers to that!) But plain chicken breasts and steamed broccoli can only get you so far. When you tire of the usual diet fare, add any of these 70 low-carb dinners to your repertoire. With filling meals like coconut curry meatballs, honey mustard salmon and Brussels sprouts stir fry on the list, you’ll avoid a dinner rut while sticking to your healthy habits.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly

If you can carve out 20 minutes to slice and dice some veggies, you’ll have a healthy, satisfying dinner on the table faster than you can order takeout.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, <500 calories

This isn’t your mother’s chicken salad (no offense, Mom). We’re swapping the mayo for Greek yogurt and sandwich bread for crispy bell peppers . Bonus: They make great meal-prep lunches.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, vegetarian, <10 ingredients

And you thought sticking to a healthy meal plan was going to be time-consuming. Want to make this dish even easier? Pick up some store-bought zoodles at the store instead of spiralizing them at home.

The Minimalist Kitchen

Time Commitment: 35 minutes

35 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, beginner-friendly

Skip the croutons tonight and you’re in for a dish that clocks in at just 8 grams of carbs per serving. With garlic, olives and Worcestershire in the dressing, we promise you won’t miss a thing.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 35 minutes

35 minutes Why We Love It: make ahead, high protein

OK, 28 grams of carbs per serving might seem like a lot (especially compared to others on this list), but that’s for the whole meal . Besides, think about how many carbs a bowl of angel hair would rack up.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 45 minutes

45 minutes Why We Love It: Whole30, low sugar, high protein

We love spaghetti and meatballs, but this low-carb swap might be even better. The meatballs are juicy, tender and flavorful, but won’t put you in a food coma before you have a chance to catch up on Netflix.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: one pan, high protein

Why bother with soggy breading when you can get the chicken crispy all by itself? The secret lies in making sure your skillet is hot enough to get everything well browned before the meat hits the pan.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 22 minutes

22 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients

Why do we love stir fries ? Their versatility and lightning-fast cook time, for starters. Plus, this dish is packed with so many crisp-tender veggies, you won’t miss the rice.

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, sheet pan recipe, <500 calories

A hands-off, low-carb dish that cooks on a single baking sheet? It’s *not* too good to be true. If there are any leftovers, serve them for tomorrow’s lunch.

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, beginner-friendly, high protein

Our motto, forever and always? No cleanup, no problem. This 30-minute dish cooks up in parchment parcels, so you won’t even need to scrub a sheet pan.

Stir-Fry

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 20 minutes

1 hour, 20 minutes Why We Love It: one pan, low sugar

This takeout favorite uses a single skillet and only requires ten active minutes of your time. Stir fries for president!

Dana Carpender/Keto for One

Time Commitment: 15 minutes

15 minutes Why We Love It: <15 minutes, <10 ingredients, keto

Wait, pasta is on your low-carb diet? Yep, and you can thank shirataki noodles . They’re made from yams, high in fiber and low in calories. Win-win-win.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 35 minutes

35 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly

You’ve heard of cauliflower pizza crust …but what about eggplant pizza crust? Simply slice, top, bake and eat, people.

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 20 minutes

1 hour, 20 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy

Ditch the traditional crust and you’re in for a low-carb slice of brinner heaven. We’re filling our version with kale, but if you’re in the mood for a fridge cleanout, any green will work.

Skinnytaste One and Done

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, low sugar, one pan

Brussels sprouts in a stir fry? Considering the way they get all caramelized and crispy around the edges, we wholeheartedly endorse this decision.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: vegetarian, <30 minutes

Oh, cauliflower . What would we do without you? And a runny egg will never do you wrong, especially atop this savory takeout staple.

Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Aran Goyoaga

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 15 minutes

1 hour, 15 minutes Why We Love It: make ahead, crowd-pleaser, low sugar

One slurp and you’ll never look at canned chicken noodle soup the same way again. Even better, you can customize your bowl with different greens—try kale or Swiss chard instead of spinach.

Mellissa Sevigny/Squeaky Clean Keto

Time Commitment: 55 minutes

55 minutes Why We Love It: keto, high protein, crowd-pleaser, no sugar

Looking for a Super Bowl recipe to impress? Look no further. Save time by using store-bought everything bagel seasoning instead of blending your own.

Kelsey Preciado/Unbelievabowl Paleo

Time Commitment: 10 minutes

10 minutes Why We Love It: <15 minutes, paleo, high protein, gluten free

If you find kale tough to eat raw, sautéing it in honey-ginger dressing will soften it right up, making it easier on your pearly whites and your digestive system.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein

Yup, we’ll definitely be whipping up those goat cheese -laced grits for breakfast, too.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 15 minutes

15 minutes Why We Love It: <15 minutes, high protein, one pan

Give us a skillet and we’ll give you a reason to be excited for tonight’s low-carb dinner. This high-protein dish is the easiest way to prepare steak at home.

Stir-Fry

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 30 minutes

1 hour, 30 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, low sugar, beginner-friendly

Gochujang , a sticky-spicy-sweet Korean chili paste is packed with flavor, and it’s the key to making this low-effort, quick chicken dish. (Psst: You can find it at any well-stocked grocery store.)

Aubrie Pick/Eat What You Love

Time Commitment: 45 minutes

45 minutes Why We Love It: sheet pan recipe, crowd-pleaser

This simple sheet-pan recipe will convert you into a seafood person (if you aren’t one already, that is). You can do all your prep work while the oven preheats.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: gluten free, paleo, low sugar, <30 minutes

All of the eating and none of the assembly? Yes, please. It’s true that everything tastes better in a bowl.

Liz Moody/Healthier Together

Time Commitment: 50 minutes

50 minutes Why We Love It: gluten free, high protein, dairy free

This healthy spin on a Thai takeout fave tosses wide zucchini noodles (instead of traditional rice noodles ) in a gingery, garlicky sauce you’ll swoon for.

Leslie Grow/Keto in an Instant

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, keto, Instant Pot recipe

This pressure cooker delight is packed with protein and flavor, thanks to a blend of warm spices in the coconut cream sauce.

Elizabeth van Lierde/Everyday Entertaining

Time Commitment: 35 minutes

35 minutes Why We Love It: sheet pan recipe, special occasion–worthy, <10 ingredients

You’re only six ingredients and 35 minutes away from this stunning entrée, thanks to store-bought pesto. Plate it over greens or cauliflower rice to keep the carbs minimal.

Romas Foord/Sea Salt and Honey

Time Commitment: 5 minutes

5 minutes Why We Love It: <15 minutes, no cook, make ahead

Creamy Greek yogurt, briny capers and a few pantry staples (like cider vinegar and olive oil) can transform canned tuna into something spectacular enough to serve for dinner.

Ashley McLaughlin/The Vegan Week

Time Commitment: 5 minutes

5 minutes Why We Love It: no cook, <15 minutes, crowd-pleaser, vegan

Whatever you do, don’t sacrifice flavor in the name of a diet. This plant-based recipe is almost like if Caesar salad and hummus had a very delicious baby. Serve it with lettuce cups to eliminate more carbs.

Quentin Bacon/Go-To Dinners

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 25 minutes

1 hour, 25 minutes Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, high protein, one pan

Ina Garten isn’t known for serving up diet food, but we love that this decadent skillet just so happens to be low-carb friendly.

Caitlin Bensel/The Mediterranean Dish

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion–worthy, one pan, <30 minutes

With crispy chickpeas to soak up all the spicy juices, you won’t even miss that crusty bread for dipping.

Chelsea Kyle/For the Table

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 10 minutes

1 hour, 10 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, beginner-friendly, crowd-pleaser

What’s the secret ingredient to making the tastiest grilled steak ever? It’s fish sauce . Serve this with a big green salad to make it a complete meal.

Katherine Gillen

Time Commitment: 35 minutes

35 minutes Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, high protein

This low-carb dinner maximizes the flavor and minimizes the mess, thanks to an ingenious way to cook your veggies without a grill basket.

Katherine Gillen

Time Commitment: 10 minutes

10 minutes Why We Love It: no cook, make ahead

This is not your deli’s tuna salad—OK, it kinda is, but with a spicy twist from jarred chile crisp .

Katherine Gillen

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: one pan, beginner-friendly, low sugar

The only thing sadder than tossing past-their-prime leftovers in the bin is reheating them in the microwave and forcing yourself to eat them plain. Enter this epic fridge cleanout meal to save dinnertime.

Nicole Franzen/To the Last Bite

Time Commitment: 35 minutes

35 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion–worthy

Pork tenderloin has somehow become synonymous with dry, boring dinners, but it doesn’t have to be that way. As the grapes roast, they become saucy alongside the onions and mustard, making a pan sauce that’s practically irresistible.

Kate Sears/The Modern Table

Time Commitment: 15 minutes

15 minutes Why We Love It: <15 minutes, crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients

Grab any herbs in your fridge (even if they’re wilted), add breadcrumbs or crackers (or even potato chips!) and blitz them in the food processor for a delicious and golden herb-crumb fish topping. Voilà, dinner is handled.

Katherine Gillen

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: one pan, high protein, <10 ingredients

It’s giving “fried chicken” but without all the messy oil and carb-y breading. The secret to making crispy chicken thighs is to start them in a cold pan to render the fat without burning the skin.

Eva Kolenko/The Modern Proper

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, gluten free

This salad has a trick up its sleeve: It relies on the broiler instead of the grill, so you don’t have to fuss with gas, charcoal or the weather forecast to make dinner.

Mark Weinberg/I Dream of Dinner

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, kid-friendly, <10 ingredients

No need for ketchup, mustard or even buns when there’s bacon involved.

Kate Sears/The Modern Table

Time Commitment: 2 hours, 5 minutes

2 hours, 5 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy, high protein

Say “confit” and we immediately think food that’s delicious but too fussy to make at home. But this dish is defying all assumptions: Most of the cooking is hands off, and the garlic confit can even be made ahead of time.

Kristen Kilpatrick/The Comfortable Kitchen

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, low sugar, beginner-friendly

It’s time to rethink the ho-hum-yet-healthy salmon dishes you’ve been serving on repeat. This version borrows the flavor of al pastor with warm spices and a sweet-tart pineapple topping.

Katherine Gillen

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 30 minutes

1 hour, 30 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly, gluten free, dairy free

The beans are canned, the greens are swappable and the entire thing is easier to make (and tastier) than grabbing a can opener and downing the store-bought stuff.

Issy Croker/One: Pot, Pan, Planet

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 15 minutes

1 hour, 15 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, vegetarian, vegan

Cabbage doesn’t get nearly as much love as other vegetables, but this gorgeous, jewel-toned soup is helping to change that. It’s creamy, bright and fresh all at once.

Michael Graydon and Nikole Herriott/Nothing Fancy

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: dairy free, <30 minutes, special occasion–worthy, high protein

Swordfish is ideal for anyone dipping their toes in the seafood waters, because it’s as mild as chicken. This version requires fewer than ten ingredients and comes together in just 30 minutes of your precious time.

Amanda Frederickson/Simple Beautiful Food

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: gluten free, dairy free, <10 ingredients, <30 minutes

Our number one tip for success? Make sure your scallops are super dry before plopping them in a preheated skillet. Otherwise, they’ll never get a gorgeous, golden brown sear (and that’s kind of the best part).

Katherine Gillen

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: Instant Pot recipe, dairy free, gluten free, <30 minutes

If you want to make this soup vegan, use vegetable stock or water instead of chicken stock. The coconut milk added at the end? It’s optional but adds a creaminess that we can’t pass up.

Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 45 minutes

1 hour, 45 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients, gluten free

Stop settling for the bland stuff in a can. Roasting your tomatoes unlocks tons of flavor with very little effort, and it’s the key to making this easy soup (even with out-of-season produce).

Photo: Mark Weinberg/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 15 minutes

1 hour, 15 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, gluten free

Say “see ya” to tortillas and swap in zucchini for a low-carb dinner that’s about to become a staple. The fillings are flexible, so use whatever is in your fridge.

Leslie Grow/Keto in an Instant

Time Commitment: 10 minutes

10 minutes Why We Love It: low sugar, keto, <15 minutes, Instant Pot recipe

Plain cauliflower rice is just fine. But this Greek version is even better. For one, it’s made in the Instant Pot. And instead of being bland, it’s studded with flavorful bites of olives, feta, herbs and fresh veggies.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 55 minutes

55 minutes Why We Love It: vegan, gluten free, <10 ingredients

Just because spaghetti squash is a low-carb replacement for pasta doesn’t mean it should pale in comparison. But that also doesn’t mean you should go to the ends of the earth to make a meal. This dinner relies on store-bought staples (like jarred sauce) and flavor bombs (hey, nutritional yeast) to pack a punch.

Aran Goyoaga

Time Commitment: 50 minutes

50 minutes Why We Love It: vegan, gluten free

The caramelized vegetables and miso in this soup give it depth of flavor, while the crunchy topping adds welcome texture. It’s dinnertime magic, we tell you.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion–worthy

How to make a meal seem instantly more appealing? Wrap it in bacon, of course.

Colin Price/Two Peas & Their Pod

Time Commitment: 50 minutes

50 minutes Why We Love It: sheet pan recipe, beginner-friendly, <10 ingredients

If you’re searching for a delicious chicken dish that doesn’t involve roasting for an hour or dirtying up a bunch of pans, this one has your name on it. (Personally, we were sold at “honey mustard,” but the minimal cleanup doesn’t hurt.)

Kristen Kilpatrick/The Defined Dish

Time Commitment: 45 minutes

45 minutes Why We Love It: sheet pan recipe, crowd-pleaser, high protein

Throw it all on a sheet pan, toss it in the oven and let it cook away while you tend to other important business…whether that’s answering emails, wrangling the kiddos or scrolling TikTok.

Patricia Niven/Keeping It Simple

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, <10 ingredients, gluten free

When you want to look fancy and feel good with minimal effort (aka our goal in life), slip this low-carb dinner into your rotation.

Tieghan Gerard/Half Baked Harvest Super Simple

Time Commitment: 45 minutes

45 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein

Aside from eliminating the need to babysit a skillet on the stovetop, baking the meatballs yields impossibly tender results every time.

What’s Gaby Cooking

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 10 minutes

1 hour, 10 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly

We’re hesitant to call anything perfect, but if you served these tender meatballs with a side Caesar salad, you’d come close to just that.

Eric Wolfinger/The Mexican Keto Cookbook

Time Commitment: 1 hour

1 hour Why We Love It: keto, high protein, one pan

Cooking a big cut of meat at home can be daunting, but it’s not actually difficult with a few tips. One, season the meat at least 30 minutes ahead of time, and two preheat your skillet until it’s sizzling. It’s the difference between a tough chop and one that melts in your mouth.

Christopher Testani/Instant Family Meals

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: Instant Pot recipe, <30 minutes, no sugar

Steam-poaching the fish in coconut milk keeps it moist and gives it an instant jolt of flavor. To make this a one-pot deal, you can toss in sliced shiitake mushrooms or snap peas with the salmon.

Lauren Volo/Cauliflower Power

Time Commitment: 45 minutes

45 minutes Why We Love It: one pan, gluten free, high protein, low sugar

A one-pan dinner that’s made with chicken and cauliflower and it’s low-carb? Be still our hearts.

Patricia Niven/Keeping It Simple

Time Commitment: 35 minutes

35 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, sheet pan recipe, low sugar

If you end up with leftover meatballs (all bets are off), warm them in broth and toss in some greens at the end for a quick next-day soup.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, sheet pan recipe, high protein

Nothing tastes better than enjoying your dinner without a pile of pots and pans in the sink.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 7 hours, 15 minutes

7 hours, 15 minutes Why We Love It: slow cooker recipe, make ahead, <10 ingredients

Cooking a pork shoulder in a Crockpot means that you’ll have the juiciest, tenderest filling for tacos without doing a ton of work. Use low-carb tortillas to stick to your healthy meal plan.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, high protein, sheet pan recipe

Surprise: This elegant main course cooks from start to finish on a single sheet pan. The pistachio crust adds crunchy texture without the need for breadcrumbs.

Christopher Hirsheimer/Canal House Cook Something

Time Commitment: 50 minutes

50 minutes Why We Love It: one pan, low sugar, high protein

Don’t be surprised at the directions: The thighs cook for almost 30 minutes undisturbed, which is essential to getting earth-shatteringly crisp skin.

Leslie Grow/Keto in an Instant

Time Commitment: 15 minutes

15 minutes Why We Love It: <15 minutes, Instant Pot recipe

Use any type of sausage you prefer (kielbasa, chorizo and Italian sausage are all great choices), and you can easily change the flavor profile of this nourishing soup.

Kristen Kilpatrick/The Defined Dish

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, low sugar, dairy free

Not only is this quick dinner a chance for a crisper drawer cleanout, but it’s also gluten, grain and dairy free, paleo and Whole30-approved.

Jim Henkens/How to Cook Everything Fast, Revised Edition

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: vegetarian, <10 ingredients, low sugar, <500 calories

An alternative to polenta, based on super-soft cauliflower, increases your vegetable intake without decreasing your dinnertime pleasure. Try swapping the mushrooms for caramelized zucchini in the summertime.

Con Poulos/Week Light

Time Commitment: 55 minutes

55 minutes Why We Love It: low sugar, <500 calories, vegetarian

As much as we’d love to order in a big cheesy pie every night, it’s just not in the cards. But with a few heads of broccoli, we can get one step closer to our dreams.