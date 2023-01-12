Recent News Articles

Event Announcement

City of Victorville to Host Ceremony Honoring Winner of Civil Rights Memorial Essay Contest

Victorville student, Natalia Jackson will read winning essay

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 12, 2023

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – The City of Victorville will host a ceremony to honor local student and winner of its annual Civil Rights Memorial Essay Contest, Natalia Jackson. The ceremony will take place during the Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. Commemorative Peace March Program on Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Civil Rights Memorial at Victorville City Hall, 14343 Civic Drive.

During the ceremony, Natalia will read her winning essay honoring Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, a noted author, poet, and equality rights activist. A portion of Natalia’s winning essay will appear on a bronze plaque that will be installed at the City’s Civil Rights Memorial.

The City of Victorville established its Civil Rights Memorial and annual essay contest to recognize the achievements of individuals who have made a significant impact in promoting the civil rights of all people.

Plaques recognizing civil rights activists Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Asa Philip Randolph, Frederick Douglass, Cesar Chavez, Harriet Tubman, Lucy Burns, Jackie Robinson, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg are currently displayed at the memorial.

This year’s plaque, honoring Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, is sponsored by Heritage Victor Valley Medical Group.

For additional information or to become a sponsor of future Civil Rights Memorial plaques, call (760) 955-3306 or visit VictorvilleCA.gov/civilrightsmemorial.

