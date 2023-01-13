Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
NWS: Autauga County Tornado on the Ground for 76 Miles, Nearly to Georgia
National Weather Service survey teams say the tornado that began in Autauga County last Thursday was on the ground for 76 miles. That’s just one of the findings of this powerful and long-track tornado, which had a constant damage track from Autauga County through Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties before lifting in Chambers County.
alabamanews.net
Classes in Selma City Schools to Be Remote This Week as Tornado Recovery Continues
Students in Selma City Schools will take classes remotely this week due to the devastating tornado that hit the city last Thursday. Schools were closed last Friday and were closed today for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. It had been hoped they would reopen on Tuesday. The school...
alabamanews.net
NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles
National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
alabamanews.net
“Day of Service” Held in Memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
On the national holiday remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., HandsOn River Region held a day of service throughout the Montgomery area. Events were held at various locations needing help. We found a group working at That’s My Child on Lower Wetumpka Road. Volunteers gathered for a hot dog...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Home Burns in Fire
Prattville firefighters were called to a residential fire Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 at a home in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, which is near U.S. Highway 82. Fire crews say they got the fire put out quickly, but the home is a total...
alabamanews.net
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Remembered with Birthday Bash in Montgomery
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was remembered with a birthday bash and family fun day near the Montgomery home where he once lived. The event was held on Jackson Street near the parsonage home where he lived when he was pastor of what was then called Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in the 1950s. The church later became known as the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in his honor.
alabamanews.net
Deatsville Teenager Dies Ten Days after Wreck in Autauga County
A 17-year-old from Deatsville has died of injuries from a wreck. Alabama State Troopers say the teenager died in a hospital Friday after a wreck on Tuesday, January 3. The teen’s name has not been released. Investigators say the teen was driving a pickup truck that hit a street...
alabamanews.net
Lowndes County Man Killed in Wreck
A Lowndes County man has been killed in a two-car crash. Alabama State Troopers say 33-year-old Renardo McCall of Letohatchee was driving a car that collided head-on with another car driven by 33-year-old Joshua Henderson of Wetumpka. Investigators say McCall was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on...
alabamanews.net
Distinguished Young Women contestants arrive in Montgomery
Young women from all over Alabama are in Montgomery this week vying for the title of Distinguished Young Woman. WAKA 8 was there Sunday as contestants from all over the state started arriving at Frazer Church. Distinguished Young Women of Alabama is part of a national scholarship program that promotes...
alabamanews.net
Man Dies After Being Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police say they were called to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue at about 2:48PM today. That’s where they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The location is west of Fairground Road, not far from Garrett...
Comments / 0