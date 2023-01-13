Read full article on original website
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 yearsKristen WaltersAkron, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
High school wrestling notebook: Escape the Rock breakdown, CD and CV stay unbeaten, Bubblers sweep at New Oxford
The national rankings at 285 pounds could be due for a big shake-up after a surprising weekend performance by Blair Academy’s Carter Neves, who took down the Nos. 1 and 3 heavyweights in the country in Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell and St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) standout Jim Mullen to win an Escape the Rock title. Neves secured a takedown late in the second period and escaped late in the third to beat Robell by a 3-1 decision in the semis. He also delivered a stunning 10-7 decision over Mullen in the championship finals to win the weight class.
Northern boys hoops edge Palmyra 43-40 in tightly-contested showdown
Northern trailed after three quarters but the Polar Bears strung together a strong fourth quarter to secure a tightly-contested 43-40 victory over Palmyra Monday. The Cougars led 31-28 heading into the fourth quarter but the Polar Bears used a 15-9 fourth-quarter run to take the lead and ultimately seal the win.
Hershey girls hoops drop 71-30 nonconference decision to Lebanon
In a nonconference girls basketball tilt, Hershey fell to Lebanon 71--30 Monday. Irmarie Rodriguez led the Trojans with 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal. Teammate Lauren Yazinski chipped in 5 points, 3 assists, 1 board, and 1 steal.
Lower Dauphin forward Lauren Wahlers picks Centennial Conference program
You can pin much of Lower Dauphin’s recent success on the hardwood to senior Lauren Wahlers. Over the course of her budding career, the savvy 6-footer has been attached to all five positions on the floor. The Falcons have piled up victories, too, some against superior line-ups that found...
Hershey boys basketball coasts to 72-31 win over Lebanon behind career-high performance by Isaiah Danner
Hershey jumped out to a commanding lead early and never looked back en route to a convincing 72-31 nonleage win over Lebanon Monday. The Trojans led 42-21 by halftime and didn’t allow the Cedars to claw back into contention. Isaiah Danner paced the Trojans with a career-high 19 points....
Ebel Gonzalez, Jasper Shepps propel Juniata boys past Line Mountain 62-38
Juniata jumped out to a double-digit halftime lead and never faltered en route to a convincing 62-38 victory against Line Mountain Monday. The Indians led 41-16 at the intermission. Ebel Gonzalez and Jasper Shepps combined for 27 points to pace the strong offensive contingent for the Indians. Gonzalez led all...
Timberley Linebaugh’s 20-point nights lifts New Oxford girls hoops to decisive win over Gettysburg
New Oxford jumped out to a solid lead by halftime and blew things open in the second half en route to a 44-20 nonconference victory against Gettysburg Monday. The Colonials built an 8-point lead by the intermission and used a 15-4 third-quarter rally to help seal the win. Timberley Linebaugh...
Steel-High drops 63-49 decision to Lancaster Mennonite in nonconference boys basketball action
Lancaster Mennonite dispatched Steel-High 63-49 in a nonconference boys basketball tilt Monday. Savier Sumrall and Chase Hurst paced the Blazers with 20 points apiece. Sumrall knocked down 9 points from beyond the arc. Teammate Jordan Lilly chipped in 12 points in the win. Matt Chaplin led the Rollers with 20...
Owen Schlager’s 23 points help Trinity hold off furious Milton Hershey comeback
The Trinity-Milton Hershey rivalry is back, and the latest iteration turned out to be a thriller. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After leading by double-digits for most of the contest, the Shamrocks were able to hold off a late Spartan rally, with some clutch free throw shooting sealing a 73-70 victory to move team to 11-2 on the year.
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Jan. 16, 2023
Palmyra at Northern, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cumberland Valley’s Griffin Huffman makes his college pick
Griffin Huffman has found his college football home. The Cumberland Valley senior told PennLive Sunday that he will play at West Chester University. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I chose West Chester because it has the best of both worlds with competitive football,...
Wildcats sweep Perry County to stay ‘purr-fect’
If there was any doubt as to who has the best boys’ basketball team in the county heading into the 53 annual Perry County Tournament, Greenwood emphatically settled the debate. The Wildcats ran their season record to 7-0, trouncing their PeCo foes by a combined 111-55 claiming the program’s...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/14/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 14. Nancy Johnson, 94, a resident of Thornwald Home, Carlisle, and formerly of Landisburg, joined her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. She was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Millerstown to Charles and Margaret (Reeder) McNaughton. She was a loving...
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
Man hit victim in head three times with aluminum baseball bat, causing ‘visable injuries’: Police
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball bat. Troopers say they are looking for 51-year-old Kerr Michael Graham. On Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., police said they received a call stating Graham struck one victim in the head...
1 person killed in central Pa. house fire
A house fire was reported Monday afternoon in York County, dispatch said, and the coroner was called to the scene. Firefighters responded to the house fire with reports of a person trapped inside of the home after the blaze was reported at 3:04 p.m. More than an hour later, first responders were still on the scene at 1350 Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to York County dispatch. At 4:30 p.m., the fire had been marked as under control.
I-83 north at 19th Street to remain closed until 3 p.m.: PennDOT
A tractor-trailer crash that closed both lanes of I-83 north at 19th Street in Harrisburg will require PennDOT to make road repairs that will keep this northbound portion of the interstate closed until 3 p.m. PennDOT spokesman Fritzi Schreffler upated PennLive on the situation this morning by email, writing:. “Once...
Dauphin County indoor farmers market expands with more vendors: ‘It’s a community’
Shoppers at an indoor farmers market in Derry Township are discovering a new level of vendors selling everything from baked goods to gluten-free breads and organic produce. The Garden Level opened in November at the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square, adding to the mix of vendors already open on the first floor. The market sits along West Chocolate Avenue in the complex with Primanti Bros and Iron Hill Brewery.
Violence claimed 72 lives in central Pa. last year
84-year-old Carmen Henderson was found dead, burned head-to-toe on his back porch in Dauphin County. Police charged his wife in his death. Jessica McCulloch, 36, was fatally shot in bed by a former boyfriend who broke into her home in Cumberland County, according to police.
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
