Palmyra, PA

High school wrestling notebook: Escape the Rock breakdown, CD and CV stay unbeaten, Bubblers sweep at New Oxford

The national rankings at 285 pounds could be due for a big shake-up after a surprising weekend performance by Blair Academy’s Carter Neves, who took down the Nos. 1 and 3 heavyweights in the country in Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell and St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) standout Jim Mullen to win an Escape the Rock title. Neves secured a takedown late in the second period and escaped late in the third to beat Robell by a 3-1 decision in the semis. He also delivered a stunning 10-7 decision over Mullen in the championship finals to win the weight class.
NEW OXFORD, PA
Owen Schlager’s 23 points help Trinity hold off furious Milton Hershey comeback

The Trinity-Milton Hershey rivalry is back, and the latest iteration turned out to be a thriller. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After leading by double-digits for most of the contest, the Shamrocks were able to hold off a late Spartan rally, with some clutch free throw shooting sealing a 73-70 victory to move team to 11-2 on the year.
MILTON, PA
Wildcats sweep Perry County to stay ‘purr-fect’

If there was any doubt as to who has the best boys’ basketball team in the county heading into the 53 annual Perry County Tournament, Greenwood emphatically settled the debate. The Wildcats ran their season record to 7-0, trouncing their PeCo foes by a combined 111-55 claiming the program’s...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/14/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 14. Nancy Johnson, 94, a resident of Thornwald Home, Carlisle, and formerly of Landisburg, joined her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. She was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Millerstown to Charles and Margaret (Reeder) McNaughton. She was a loving...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
1 person killed in central Pa. house fire

A house fire was reported Monday afternoon in York County, dispatch said, and the coroner was called to the scene. Firefighters responded to the house fire with reports of a person trapped inside of the home after the blaze was reported at 3:04 p.m. More than an hour later, first responders were still on the scene at 1350 Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to York County dispatch. At 4:30 p.m., the fire had been marked as under control.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Dauphin County indoor farmers market expands with more vendors: ‘It’s a community’

Shoppers at an indoor farmers market in Derry Township are discovering a new level of vendors selling everything from baked goods to gluten-free breads and organic produce. The Garden Level opened in November at the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square, adding to the mix of vendors already open on the first floor. The market sits along West Chocolate Avenue in the complex with Primanti Bros and Iron Hill Brewery.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
