Eau Claire Co. snowmobile trails closing Saturday

EAU CLAIRE — Snowmobile trails in Eau Claire County will close Saturday due to above-freezing temperatures expected to cause deteriorating snow conditions.

The Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department announced in a news release that the trails would be closing this weekend, citing advice from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association.

While today's(Friday) high temperature is forecast at 24 degrees, weather is expected to go above freezing over the weekend. The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures of 32 degrees on Saturday and 38 degrees on Sunday for the Eau Claire area.

There is a chance for snow, but also rain in the forecast for Sunday night through Monday.