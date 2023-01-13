ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Ways you can help the victims of Jan. 12′s deadly tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community support started rolling in immediately after tornadoes impacted multiple areas in the state. As those begin the long journey of rebuilding, there are many different ways the public can help. WSFA RELIEF DRIVE. WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Central Alabama Community Foundation...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

NWS: Massive EF3 tornado killed 7 now identified in Autauga County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that the deadly tornado that swept across Autauga County on Jan. 12 was of EF3 strength, having peak winds of 150 mph. NWS says the tornado was on the ground for 76 miles and was more than three-quarters of a mile wide at its peak as it tore through parts of Autauga, Elmore, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties before lifting.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Parade at noon to mark Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ceremonies marking Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration as the state’s 54th governor have concluded and crews are working to clear the streets in front of the state Capitol so that a parade can get underway. You can watch the speeches in the clips section...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Ivey takes oath, begins second full term as Alabama’s 54th governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday marked the kick off Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s second full term in office with an inauguration and parade attended by several hundred invited guests and onlookers. With five fabric panels hung from the building’s façade to create the backdrop of a large state flag,...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Calera police arrest fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - An individual wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service is in custody after Calera police stopped to help what they thought was a stranded motorist. Just after midnight Sunday morning, a Calera officer stopped to offer help to what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on Interstate 65. However, when the officer approached the vehicle, one individual dropped food and a case of water and fled into the woods.
CALERA, AL

