WALA-TV FOX10
Ways you can help the victims of Jan. 12′s deadly tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community support started rolling in immediately after tornadoes impacted multiple areas in the state. As those begin the long journey of rebuilding, there are many different ways the public can help. WSFA RELIEF DRIVE. WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Central Alabama Community Foundation...
WALA-TV FOX10
NWS: Massive EF3 tornado killed 7 now identified in Autauga County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that the deadly tornado that swept across Autauga County on Jan. 12 was of EF3 strength, having peak winds of 150 mph. NWS says the tornado was on the ground for 76 miles and was more than three-quarters of a mile wide at its peak as it tore through parts of Autauga, Elmore, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties before lifting.
WALA-TV FOX10
Parade at noon to mark Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ceremonies marking Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration as the state’s 54th governor have concluded and crews are working to clear the streets in front of the state Capitol so that a parade can get underway. You can watch the speeches in the clips section...
WALA-TV FOX10
Ivey takes oath, begins second full term as Alabama’s 54th governor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday marked the kick off Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s second full term in office with an inauguration and parade attended by several hundred invited guests and onlookers. With five fabric panels hung from the building’s façade to create the backdrop of a large state flag,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Body of missing Mandeville boater Billy Coile recovered, St. Tammany Sheriff says
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The body of a Mandeville man who went missing nine days ago during a solo fishing trip on Lake Pontchartrain has been recovered, authorities said Monday night (Jan. 16). The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the remains of 44-year-old Billy Coile were found Monday afternoon,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Calera police arrest fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - An individual wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service is in custody after Calera police stopped to help what they thought was a stranded motorist. Just after midnight Sunday morning, a Calera officer stopped to offer help to what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on Interstate 65. However, when the officer approached the vehicle, one individual dropped food and a case of water and fled into the woods.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A man in Louisiana needed assistance after he got stuck in a tree while running from authorities, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a call Sunday from the side of Interstate 30 in St....
