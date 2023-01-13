Read full article on original website
Treynor's Currin picks Nebraska Wesleyan for next stop
(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Brooklynn Currin is set to continue her golfing career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. Currin, who joined Monday morning’s Upon Further Review, says she had a connection to the school. “I have a great swing coach, Ryan Norman,” Currin told KMA Sports, “and...
Balance leading IKM-Manning boys in recent success
(Manning) -- The IKM-Manning boys basketball team has shaken off a slow start and is playing some good basketball heading into a tough week. The Wolves (8-4) started the year 2-0, then suffered three straight losses to AHSTW, Tri-Center and Exira-EHK. Since then, IKM-Manning has wins over Treynor, Missouri Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Audubon, Logan-Magnolia and Riverside.
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/14): Glenwood wins in OT, Griswold advances in CCT
(KMAland) -- Glenwood beat Maryville in OT, Griswold advanced in the CCT, Platte Valley won the Stanberry title and much more from Saturday in KMAland girls hoops. Check out the full rundown from Saturday below. CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT. Griswold 58 Hamburg 35. McKenna Wiechman had 19 points and five steals,...
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/14): Milestones for Hildebrand, Mayberry, Gregory, Maeder
(KMAland) – Nebraska City and Kuemper won their respective dual tournaments and multiple KMAland wrestlers achieved milestones on Saturday. Clarinda finished fifth with 130 points. Karson Downey (182), Jase Wilmes (220) and Bryson Harris (285) were champions while Leland Woodruff (160) was second. Dominick Polsley (170) and Mason Nally (195) finished third.
Conestoga alum Hogue named ARC Track Performer of the Week
(Lincoln) -- Conestoga alum and Nebraska Wesleyan Isabella Hogue was named American Rivers Conference Track Performer of the Week. Hogue shared the honor with her 4x400-meter relay teammates: Isabella Hilger, Alexa Koza and Gabby Thomas. The quartet finished sixth at the Nebraska Graduate Classic with the second best time in...
Eldred R. Reinert, 88 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. Memorials:Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 2nd St. Glenwood, IA 51534. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Women's College Basketball (1/16): Big 3rd quarter lifts Omaha to win
(KMAland) -- Omaha (9-9, 4-3) used a 20-8 third quarter to beat Denver (7-11, 3-4), 75-64. Kennedi Grant came off the bench for 19 points. Elena Pilakouta had 18 points, five assists and three rebounds while Aaliyah Stanley had 10 points. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave had eight points, nine...
Falls City girls take third at Fairfax Invitational
(Fairfax) -- Ava Armbruster finished the game on a high note to secure the Falls City girls a third-place finish at the 91st Annual Fairfax Invitational. Armbruster totaled the final five points to break a 30-30 tie, giving her team a 35-30 victory. "We got off to a slow start,"...
College Wrestling (1/15): Nebraska beats Northwestern
(KMAland) -- Nebraska held off Northwestern in regional college wrestling action on Sunday. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/15)
Georgia LB Sherman chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Transfer linebacker MJ Sherman has committed to Nebraska. Sherman comes to Lincoln from Georgia, where he spent three seasons. Sherman totaled 15 tackles during his time in Athens. The Baltimore native had five tackles for the national champion Bulldogs last year.
Anna Fekete, 93, Emerson, Iowa
Memorials:Memorial contributions may be given to the family in Anna's name for future designation. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Northwest's Bernard, Stirtz named to Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State men's basketball players Diego Bernard and Bennett Stirtz are on the 2023 Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List. The award is presented annually to the player with top season in small college basketball. View the full release from Northwest Missouri State here.
KMA Morning Show: SWIBA Honor Band Festival
(Atlantic) -- Students from over 20 school districts in Southwest Iowa are gathering Monday for the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Band Festival.
Richard “Richie” Neighbors, 95, of Anita, IA
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Neighbors Family and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita. Cemetery:
Chuck Buckner, 77 of Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Chuck passed away on Thursday; January 12, 2023 at his home. The public is invited to the visitation on Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Kathryn Marie (Morehouse) Paulsen, 71, previously from Hopkins, MO
Visitation Location:First Christian Church in Hopkins, MO. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 11, 2023. Funeral Home:Church and Chapel Funeral Home in New Berlin, WI.
Marjorie A. Bennett, 97, Hamburg
Visitation End: 6:30 p.m. Memorials: Percival Church - Percival, IA or Heritage Hall - Hamburg. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Riverside PRIDE campaign underway
(Oakland) -- Riverside's School District and its communities are launching a major initiative to improve facilities and civic pride. The Riverside PRIDE Capital Campaign is a collaborative effort between the district and the cities of Oakland, Carson and Macedonia. It's designed to generate funding in support of positive experiences for current and future students, staff, alumni and the community through the completion of identified projects. Riverside School Superintendent Tim Mitchell tells KMA News the campaign has three main goals.
Lincoln man booked on pair of charges in Mills County
(Glenwood) -- A Lincoln man faces a pair of charges following his arrest in Mills County Saturday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Shannon Don Spangler was arrested shortly after 3:20 a.m. for eluding and no valid driver's license. Authorities say Spangler's arrest occured near the intersection of 350th Street and Hutchings Avenue.
Shen school superintendent weighs in on school choice bill
(Shenandoah) -- Developments at the Iowa Statehouse this winter have the full attention of KMAland school administrators. The Iowa House holds a public hearing Tuesday evening at 5 at the State Capitol's Supreme Court Chamber regarding Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed Educational Savings Accounts for parents want to enroll their kids outside of the public schools. Reynold's proposal calls for channeling more than $7,500 into accounts for students wishing to attend private institutions. That's the same per pupil amount allocated to public schools under supplemental state aid. The governor's measure would be phased in over three years, first providing private school tuition for lower-income families, then expanding to all Iowa K-12 students over three years. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson is among those focused on the bill. Nelson stated her concerns about the so-called "school choice" bill in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
