whdh.com
Two cars crash at same location in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars crashed at the same location in Brookline within minutes of each other, according to Brookline Police. The crashes took place on Clinton Road. The Brookline DPW immediately responded to the area to sand and salt the road. Police say no one was injured. The...
whdh.com
Storm creates slick driving conditions across Mass.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Following a morning of snowfall and cold that made for a slick commute throughout Massachusetts, some drivers were faced with much of the same on the way home as the storm moved out. The day started off on a rough note for a number of drivers as...
whdh.com
Police expand search radius for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are expanding their search efforts for a 35-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 10, as officials ask residents with outdoor structures in the area to check them for anything out of the ordinary. For the past few days, the...
whdh.com
Framingham police searching for missing woman
FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing woman. Madeline DeShazo, 33, was last seen in Framingham on Thursday. She may be in danger due to health reasons. She is believed to have left in her vehicle, a black...
These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless
There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
Ana Walshe was making plans for future, buying more property before disappearance: source
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
WCVB
Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished
BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
whdh.com
Plow truck collides with another car in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A plow truck was involved in a crash in Chelmsford Monday morning. The vehicle was seen being loaded onto a tow truck. Another car was seen smashed up in front of a home, nearly hitting the building. The crash happened as snow was making streets slick.
whdh.com
Fire destroys home in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
whdh.com
Police investigating stabbing near Boston Common
— Originally posted on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 10:20 p.m. Boston police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near the Common on Sunday. Officers could be seen scouring an area around an MBTA bus at the corner of Temple Place and Tremont Streets around 8:30 p.m. No additional information was...
whdh.com
Streets buckled, basements flooded after major water main in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a major water main break in Jamaica Plain on Saturday morning that flooded streets and forced some residents to evacuate their seriously damaged homes. Boston fire crews responded to the water main break around 6 a.m. that led to the temporary closure of...
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police
A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
whdh.com
State, local police searching for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield. Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. She...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
NECN
Man Charged With Groping Crewmember Cleaning Bathroom on Cruise to Boston
A man has been indicted for allegedly groping a cruise ship worker as they sailed from Iceland to Boston this summer, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said Saturday. Daniel Farias, of Bloomington, Minnesota, allegedly groped the crewmember while the man was cleaning a bathroom early in the morning of Aug. 30, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.
whdh.com
Brighton crash leaves driver with critical injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning crash in Brighton left a driver hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said. Troopers and officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Nonantum Road and North Beacon Street around 3 a.m. Saturday found a car that had slammed into a pole.
whdh.com
Superintendent: Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School student dies in crash
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday that a student passed away unexpectedly this morning in a “tragic automobile crash.”. “We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends...
