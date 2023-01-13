ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Japan racks up new security deals with eyes on China

By Filippo MONTEFORTE, Tony McDonough, Dave Chan, Linda ABI ASSI, Katie Forster, Carl Court
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01V1Ng_0kD7Sm7600
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seeking to draw friends closer in the face of growing pressure from China, analysts say /AFP

Space defence, US troop deployments and a "hugely significant" deal with Britain: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is collecting more than souvenirs on his whirlwind diplomatic tour.

Defence has dominated his agenda this week in meetings with Group of Seven allies in Europe and North America, as the Japanese leader seeks to draw friends closer in the face of growing pressure from China, analysts say.

Japan wants to normalise its "role as a great power", Amy King, associate professor at the Australian National University's Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, told AFP.

It seeks "the kinds of strategic partnerships and defence relationships that are quite normal for other countries, but which have been largely off-limits to Japan" because of its pacifist post-war constitution.

Kishida's conversations have also touched on everything else from trade to climate issues, showing that he is trying to broaden Tokyo's relationships with its allies.

Japan is "insuring itself against a decline in US capacity, and working to draw other major democratic states into Asia", King said.

The government unveiled a major defence overhaul in December, including doubling spending to two percent of GDP by 2027 and designating China the "greatest strategic challenge ever" to Japan's security.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XfItl_0kD7Sm7600
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida upon his arrival at the Tower of London on January 11, 2023 ahead of their meeting /POOL/AFP

Kishida's diplomatic efforts "reflect that Japan's national defence cannot be done by Japan alone", said Mitsuru Fukuda, a professor at Nihon University who studies crisis management.

"In the past, Japan was able to separate economy and politics," doing business with countries like China and Russia while enjoying the security protections of its alliance with the United States.

But deepening friction between democratic and authoritarian countries, including over Russia's war in Ukraine, mean "we cannot do that anymore", he said.

Japan is hosting this year's G7 and Kishida is visiting all bloc members except Germany on a trip capped by talks in Washington Friday with US President Joe Biden.

US and Japanese foreign and defence ministers have already agreed to extend the nations' mutual defence treaty to space, and announced the deployment of a more agile US Marine unit on Japanese soil.

- 'Belated adjustment' -

In Britain, Kishida signed a deal creating a legal basis for the two sides to deploy troops on each others' territory.

Japan made a similar agreement with Australia last year and discussions are underway for one with the Philippines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3wRl_0kD7Sm7600
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio pose with koalas in Perth on October 22, 2022 /POOL/AFP

Last year, Tokyo also agreed to develop a next-generation fighter jet with Britain and Italy, and to increase intelligence-sharing and defence cooperation with Australia.

Beijing has watched the developments with some discomfort, warning Japan last year against "deviating" from bilateral relations.

But analysts say Tokyo is moving carefully to avoid directly challenging its powerful neighbour.

"Expanding its military network is definitely one effective way to counter or try to deter China," said Daisuke Kawai, a research fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs.

But since the deals stop short of full alliances with mutual defence commitments, they should remain "acceptable for now" to Beijing, Kawai said.

And while the overhaul of Japan's defence policy and spending has been interpreted by some as a break with the past, others see it as a more subtle shift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJbLu_0kD7Sm7600
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a toast with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a luncheon in Ottawa on January 12, 2023 /AFP

The moves "will at least complicate Chinese calculations on how far it can push the envelope of its activities in the region", said Yee Kuang Heng, a professor of international security at the University of Tokyo's Graduate School of Public Policy.

But they "still do not tip the regional military balance vis-a-vis China significantly".

Japan's post-war constitution prevents it from waging war, and the government's  plan to acquire missiles that could strike enemy launch sites has stirred debate about the limits of the legal framework.

But polling suggests Japan's public largely supports the shift, even if opinion on how to pay for it is divided, and some observers consider it long overdue.

"These deterrent efforts should not be seen as destabilising or provocative," said Euan Graham, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

"Rather, they represent a belated adjustment to a balance of power that has shifted significantly in favour of these authoritarian challengers to the status quo."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
New York Post

Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
msn.com

A Chinese official said 'Putin is crazy' but Beijing may be trying to have it both ways by distancing itself from the Ukraine war while still supporting Russia financially

While much of the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and instituted crippling sanctions on the country, China has helped bankroll the Kremlin's war effort. This week, after several unnamed Chinese officials ripped into Putin in comments made to The Financial Times, some suggested that another of...
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
AFP

AFP

103K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy