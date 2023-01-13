Family, friends hold vigil for teen killed in Edmondson Village shooting

Dozens of people were brought together in Southwest Baltimore for a candlelight vigil to remember 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, the teen killed in an Edmondson Village shooting on January 4.

Dorsey’s mother, Christina Ashe, tells WMAR the family has been taking things a day at a time.

"We’re coming together, with love," said Ashe. "Because that’s what Deanta would want us to do."

"Everyone is coming tonight to pay their wishes to him," continued Ashe. "It’s a tragic loss, we miss him dearly. We miss him a lot."

It was just four days into the new year when Dorsey was killed. Police say two suspects opened fire on students during lunchtime, just across the street from Edmondson Westside High School. Four other students were shot that day.

“We are giving remembrance to him, for the love that we have for him, and for his life," said Donna Ashe-Spriggs. "Because he did not deserve to be taken away from us in the tragic way he was taken away from us."

Dorsey’s family demanded accountability from those responsible.

"I pray they get them and find them, and put them where they belong," said Ashe.

As of Thursday, police had not made an arrest in the case.

A GoFundMe was created to help raise funds for the family.