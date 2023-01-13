ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Which dunk was better? Part 1 or Part 2 of Morant over Poeltl?

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlUrR_0kD7SRWj00

MEMPHIS – The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

Someone might want to tell that to the Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl before he decides to stand in the way of Ja Morant, on his way to the rim.

Yes, it happened again Grizz fans.

No one will forget last March when Morant put Poeltl on a poster, rising up to throw this one down on his way to a career high 52 points.

Fast forward ten months and Poeltl was in the wrong place at the wrong time… again.

The only question… which was the better dunk?  Last year or Wednesday night?

“That’s a tough question, bro. You put everything into perspective,” Morant said.  “You know, I had the first one on a career night, 52. But I had this one pretty much in the clutch. I’m gonna go with the first one, the first one.”

“Last year. Last year was crazy. I’m going to go with last year,” said Jaren Jackson Junior.  “You should ask him to pick.   He picked last year. Oh wow.  Yeah. Last year was disgusting.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Morant gives girl jersey, Nike shoes after ball stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young girl who had a basketball filled with autographs from Grizzlies players had her ball stolen during a game at FedExForum. But Ja Morant came to the rescue. Ellie Hughes was heartbroken when a man with his children took her ball and ran off. At the end of Wednesday night’s game […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man throws baby after argument with girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of throwing his 1-year-old son after an argument with his girlfriend at a Memphis hotel. Police say Edwin Conner and his girlfriend were arguing at the Airport Inn when he punched her in the face and began strangling her. The victim said she lost consciousness and woke up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant's Insane Dunk vs. Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Just a few years into his young career, the star point guard has a collection of in-game dunks that rivals some of the best to ever do it. During Saturday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Morant added to his career mixtape with another monster dunk.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two arrested in South Memphis chop shop bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young men were arrested Saturday in connection with a chop shop bust in South Memphis. Police say officers spotted Tony Lee, 23, and Anthony Valentine, 18, sitting in a stolen Dodge Charger in front of a home on Arlington Avenue. When officers approached them, they jumped out of the car and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen identified in deadly Christmas Day shooting downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen girl has died after a shooting took place on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The victim has been identified by family as 16-year-old Nia Simone. Simone’s mother, Robyn Ratcliff, said her daughter was inside Club Level III on Adams Avenue when she was struck by a bullet. She was taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman missing after leaving with man to get cigarettes: MPD

UPDATE: The City Watch for Jean Merritt has been canceled. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who reportedly went missing from North Memphis Thursday night. Police say 47-year-old Jean Merritt was last seen in the 1400 block of Sydney Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Memphis Police issued a City […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two charged in shooting at Finesse2Tymes concert in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are now charged after a shooting at a rap concert in Knoxville involving Memphis-based rapper Finesse2Tymes. Jackie Netterville, 22, and Gino Mickens, 20, have been charged with reckless endangerment. Mickens was arrested following the shooting — he had multiple outstanding felony warrants out of Florida. Netterville is not in custody […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WREG

Suspected carjacker spotted and arrested inside 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A suspected carjacker who has been on the run for months was arrested Monday when police say he was spotted on the third floor of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center downtown. Jerrell Anderson, 33, is facing several charges, including carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to son

► WREG coverage of Lisa Marie Presley’s death MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland, the famed home of Elvis Presley that on Friday became a gathering place for fans distraught over her death a day earlier. The singer-songwriter’s final resting place will be next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy