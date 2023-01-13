Renovations coming to Sam Lynn Ballpark thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act

Sam Lynn Ballpark was built in 1941. In the decades since, it's been called home by pro and semi-pro leagues.

When the American Rescue Plan Act allocated money to Kern County to improve county parks, Sam Lynn was on the list. The ballpark will be getting $2 million of the allocation in order to do some much-needed maintenance and repairs.

"If you go out there today and drive in, it's really a disaster. It's unsafe, people trip all the time," said Ryan Alsop, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer. "Frankly, it's a safety liability."

Alsop explained the county is investing $45 million into parks located throughout the area over the next two years. The source of the money is a mix of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, California Proposition 68 grants, as well as other funding sources. The $2 million being spent for upgrades to the Metro Sports Complex is being paid through ARPA, with the bulk of the $45 million coming from CA Prop 68.

Located on 40th Street and Chester Avenue just north of downtown Bakersfield, Sam Lynn Ballpark has been a staple in the city since its construction. In recent years, however, the park has lost its popularity due to the run-down conditions.

Andrew Dunn, the director of Sam Lynn, says he was shocked to learn about the money being allocated to the ballpark.

"It's a really needed area. I mean, I've been surprised since day one how many people want to bring their events there, 'cause you just don't have many options," said Dunn.

Alsop describes the parking lot as nothing but a plot of land filled with gravel and potholes, saying the bulk of the $2 million is already set to be spent on a new parking lot. According to Alsop, the lot at Sam Lynn Ballpark serves the entire metro sports complex.

"There's a lot of things happening in any given weekend. There are farmer's markets, swap meets, sporting events, et cetera, and it's used fairly heavily every week of the year," said Alsop.

Though the parking lot is the county's main concern, Alsop says other amenities within the ballpark will be renovated as well, including the concession stands, the locker rooms, and the bathrooms. Alsop says he hopes these updates will make the park safer for the public.

As of now, Alsop says there is no definite timeframe for when the renovations will be done, but he says the county hopes to have it up and running within the next 12 to 24 months.