NME
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise
We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes: Photos of Stars on Red Carpet
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards were back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remained the same: some stars brought their fashion A-game with major wow moments while others … failed. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event gave us plenty...
Lacey Chabert Opens Up About One Thing Fans Never Notice About Hallmark Movies That's Deeply Uncomfortable
Lacey Chabert is opening up about how uncomfortable filming Hallmark movies is that fans may haven't noticed.
9 new Netflix releases that everyone you know will be talking about next week
Netflix is wasting no time in greeting the arrival of 2023 with a jam-packed slate of fantastic new content to check out, with forthcoming Netflix releases that range from gritty crime dramas and docuseries to the return of fan favorites like Ginny & Georgia. If you need some recommendations for...
True crime fans left shocked by 'brilliant and horrifying' new Netflix series
True crime fans have been gripped by Netflix’s latest offering, with one viewer saying branding it ‘horrifying’ ‘sad’ and ‘powerful’. The new three part-series was released last month and has proved to be a hit with fans of true-crime. You can see the trailer here:
Netflix's 'unwatchable' new movie has just 16% on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix's brand-new festive offering has been about as warmly received as a poo under the Christmas tree, if the wave of negative reviews are anything to go by. We all know that Christmas is the perfect time to kick back and enjoy a cosy winter film (like The Lord Of The Rings), and Netflix has plenty of great ones to choose from. Unfortunately, one of its latest movies just isn't resonating with audiences. Like, at all.
Tom Hardy Says Questions About His Sexuality Are ‘Awkward’ and ‘Humiliating’
'Venom' star Tom Hardy calls attempts to pry into his personal life and sexuality "humiliating ... there is a time and a place for that."
Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script
Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'
Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
Netflix viewers are calling No Escape 'the most intense movie they've ever seen'
As all the Christmas films are out the way, many of us will be looking for something new to watch over the weekend. If you're not too interested in many new releases at the moment, you may want to check out some older releases. No Escape is available to stream...
