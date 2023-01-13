Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers host the Rockets
Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
FOX Sports
Randle's 42 leads Knicks to 11th straight win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as the New York Knicks extended their winning streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 117-104 victory Sunday. Detroit hasn't beat the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over...
FOX Sports
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
Lebron James Scores 38,000 Career Points
LeBron James has become the second player in NBA history to score over 38,000 career points. The Los Angeles star joins fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to pass that mark. James is now 364 points away from surpassing Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time leading scorer.
FOX Sports
Golden State visits Washington after Kuzma's 40-point game
Golden State Warriors (21-22, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Golden State Warriors after Kyle Kuzma scored 40 points in the Washington Wizards' 112-108 loss to the New York Knicks. The Wizards have gone 11-9 in home...
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
FOX Sports
Purdue is a problem for the Big Ten, but are Boilermakers built to last?
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A crowd of 14,797 at the Breslin Center roared to life as unranked Michigan State stitched together a 21-3 run that bridged both halves and threatened the third-ranked Boilermakers from Purdue. Each successive jumper from diminutive shooting guard Tyson Walker evoked an increasingly guttural reaction from his diminutive head coach, Tom Izzo. But then the moment came when mountainous Zach Edey had enough.
FOX Sports
Coyotes play the Red Wings on losing streak
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Red Wings -141, Coyotes +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes aim to stop their nine-game skid when they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Arizona...
FOX Sports
Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
FOX Sports
Is Chargers blown 27-point lead the last straw for Brandon Staley? | THE HERD
New York may be on cloud nine, but not so much for Los Angeles. The Chargers blew a 27-point lead (third biggest comeback in NFL history) against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will travel to Arrowhead and face the Kansas City Chiefs. Colin Cowherd reveals whether this is the last straw for Brandon Staley as the team's head coach.
FOX Sports
Dolphins committed to Tagovailoa, looking to build on 2022
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins general manager Chris Grier quoted Hall of Famer Bill Parcells when describing Miami's 2022 season, in which the team showed promise but fell short of its goals. “He says ‘You are what you are,’” Grier said Monday. “I think we finished where we...
FOX Sports
New York faces Toronto after Randle's 42-point outing
Toronto Raptors (19-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Toronto Raptors after Julius Randle scored 42 points in the New York Knicks' 117-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks are 2-4 against division opponents....
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs
It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss three or more in a playoff game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the...
FOX Sports
LeBron James passes 38,000 points in Lakers' loss to 76ers
LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points, but Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds while the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-112 Sunday night for their seventh win in nine games. Russell Westbrook failed to get off a...
FOX Sports
Lonzo Ball says he still hopes to play for Bulls this season
PARIS (AP) — Chicago guard Lonzo Ball has not abandoned hopes of playing this season, even though he’s still experiencing discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee. Ball has been able to do some on-court work, a major step forward in the process. But it’s now been more than a full year since his last NBA game, and he said Monday that there’s no return date in sight at this point.
FOX Sports
Capitals take on the Wild after overtime win
Minnesota Wild (24-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (24-16-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -124, Capitals +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Washington Capitals after the Capitals defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime. Washington has...
FOX Sports
After playoff dud, Brady faces choice of whether to continue
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — If Tom Brady retires in the offseason, he’ll walk away following one of the worst playoff games of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a tough night against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, tossing his first red-zone interception with the Buccaneers in a 31-14 loss that ended Tampa Bay’s up-and-down season Monday night.
