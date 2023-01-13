ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

My 1053 WJLT

Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman

This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
103.3 WKFR

Video of Indiana 9-1-1 Emotional Support Skunk

This adorable skunk will make your heart smell...I mean swell. If this were a courthouse I could make puns like "Law & Odor" but that wouldn't make scents here. This skunk is an emotional support animal for Knox County, Indiana dispatchers. I can barely form a scent-ence while looking at that cute little face.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

'It’s my whole life:' Delilah’s Pet Shop struggles after city ban

For 40 years, Delilah’s Pet Shop has provided pets for the Bloomington community. But on Jan. 1, a city ordinance banning the retail sale of cats and dogs took effect, forcing the store to adapt. “It’s so quiet now,” owner Lesli Henderson-Miller said. “Before, we could hear the sounds...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Sullivan county town trying to fix near two decade old mistake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Dugger residents were made aware that their water bills will double this next month. This comes after not having a clerk-treasurer for some time nearly two decades ago. Now, residents in Dugger are literally paying the consequences. The raised rate comes after a clerk-treasurer...
DUGGER, IN
WTHR

'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws

INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show taking place in February

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the 28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show. The area's top home-improvement exhibitors will be at the Indiana Convention Center Feb. 10-12. "The Home & Garden Show is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement," show manager...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: 19th Puppy Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Lexi Hall owner of Little Mighty and Colleen Walker with IndyHumane.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville firemen responded to Penn Station Monday

Shelbyville firemen were called to a restaurant Monday morning to help with a serious smoke issue. The Shelbyville Fire Department says a problem with the HVAC at Penn Station, 2558 E. State Road 44, led to smoke inside the restaurant. Photo by Richard Romanoski.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Hamilton announces activation of new nonprofit corporation in Bloomington

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced the activation of a new 501c3 nonprofit corporation, City of Bloomington Capital Improvements, Inc., on Jan. 13. According to a city of Bloomington press release, CBCI will focus their efforts on improving arts, technology, jobs and housing in the city. According to the same press...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Meet the candidates for the 2023 Bloomington mayoral election

Bloomington mayoral candidates: Susan Sandberg, Kerry Thomson and Don Griffin have officially filed for the Bloomington’s mayoral race. All three candidates are in the Democratic Party and the primary will be May 2 and the election will be Nov. 7. The term for mayor lasts four years. Kerry Thomson.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana experiences moderate levels of influenza, COVID-19 cases remain low with zero mpox cases in Monroe County

Indiana saw moderate levels of influenza last week, while COVID-19 and mpox cases decreased. The Indiana Department of Health’s last Influenza update, covering the week ending Jan. 7, reflected moderate levels of influenza-like illness statewide. There were 18 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana during the week of Jan. 1-7. There...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position

INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Patients Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Becoming milder as rain approaches

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will be rising over the next day as rain returns to the Hoosier State. A Rocky Mountain low will begin advancing through the Central US on Sunday night and will strengthen as it does so. It will follow a track to our northwest passing through Iowa on Monday. Thanks to its position relative to us, we will stand in warm sector where mild air will overtake the region. Rain will also accompany the low and should fall primarily between late morning and late afternoon. Temperatures may begin the day around 30 degrees, but will continue to warm through the entire day. Afternoon highs may be in the mid 40s, but we could climb into the low 50s overnight.
INDIANA STATE

Community Policy