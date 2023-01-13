Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman
This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
Video of Indiana 9-1-1 Emotional Support Skunk
This adorable skunk will make your heart smell...I mean swell. If this were a courthouse I could make puns like "Law & Odor" but that wouldn't make scents here. This skunk is an emotional support animal for Knox County, Indiana dispatchers. I can barely form a scent-ence while looking at that cute little face.
Indiana Daily Student
'It’s my whole life:' Delilah’s Pet Shop struggles after city ban
For 40 years, Delilah’s Pet Shop has provided pets for the Bloomington community. But on Jan. 1, a city ordinance banning the retail sale of cats and dogs took effect, forcing the store to adapt. “It’s so quiet now,” owner Lesli Henderson-Miller said. “Before, we could hear the sounds...
Indiana Daily Student
Resources available for Asian American and Pacific Islander students, community members
On Jan. 11, Bloomington resident Billie Davis allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old Asian student in the head around seven times on the Bloomington transit bus 1777. According to the affidavit, Davis told police that she stabbed the victim because she was Asian. The IU Asian Culture Centerreleased a statement on Jan....
NBC Chicago
Meet Nugget, the Emotional Support Skunk That Works at an Indiana 911 Dispatch Center
What could have been a smelly situation is really a supportive one. Enter the 911 dispatch center in Knox County, Indiana and meet Nugget. The skunk hangs out in the office every day with his owner, Heather Blaney, who keeps Nugget as an emotional support animal. She keeps him happy with treats and by being propped on her lap throughout the day.
WTHI
Sullivan county town trying to fix near two decade old mistake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Dugger residents were made aware that their water bills will double this next month. This comes after not having a clerk-treasurer for some time nearly two decades ago. Now, residents in Dugger are literally paying the consequences. The raised rate comes after a clerk-treasurer...
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
These student salons can save you money on massages, haircuts and more
INDIANAPOLIS — Prices are up on many items from groceries to electricity. That means your paycheck is not going as far. If you are trying to find room in your budget, consider a student salon for personal services. Barbara Webb began going to the Paul Mitchell School in south...
28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show taking place in February
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the 28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show. The area's top home-improvement exhibitors will be at the Indiana Convention Center Feb. 10-12. "The Home & Garden Show is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement," show manager...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: 19th Puppy Bowl
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Lexi Hall owner of Little Mighty and Colleen Walker with IndyHumane.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville firemen responded to Penn Station Monday
Shelbyville firemen were called to a restaurant Monday morning to help with a serious smoke issue. The Shelbyville Fire Department says a problem with the HVAC at Penn Station, 2558 E. State Road 44, led to smoke inside the restaurant. Photo by Richard Romanoski.
Indiana Daily Student
Hamilton announces activation of new nonprofit corporation in Bloomington
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced the activation of a new 501c3 nonprofit corporation, City of Bloomington Capital Improvements, Inc., on Jan. 13. According to a city of Bloomington press release, CBCI will focus their efforts on improving arts, technology, jobs and housing in the city. According to the same press...
cbs4indy.com
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair with ‘high school sweetheart’ in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman whom Sexton claimed was an old “high school sweetheart.”. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while...
'We're numb': IU students react to recent anti-Asian violence in Bloomington
Indiana University students are speaking out against anti-Asian violence in Bloomington, after an 18-year-old was stabbed on a city bus Wednesday.
Indiana Daily Student
Meet the candidates for the 2023 Bloomington mayoral election
Bloomington mayoral candidates: Susan Sandberg, Kerry Thomson and Don Griffin have officially filed for the Bloomington’s mayoral race. All three candidates are in the Democratic Party and the primary will be May 2 and the election will be Nov. 7. The term for mayor lasts four years. Kerry Thomson.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana experiences moderate levels of influenza, COVID-19 cases remain low with zero mpox cases in Monroe County
Indiana saw moderate levels of influenza last week, while COVID-19 and mpox cases decreased. The Indiana Department of Health’s last Influenza update, covering the week ending Jan. 7, reflected moderate levels of influenza-like illness statewide. There were 18 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana during the week of Jan. 1-7. There...
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington gives $500 fine after activist writes “VOTE” on street, cites code on defacing property
Area resident Thomas Westgård has been fined $500 by Bloomington after writing “VOTE” on a city street. Westgård sent The B Square a photo of the letter that he reported receiving from the city on Friday. The letter, signed by Bloomington public works director Adam Wason,...
WTHI
"There persists this negative narrative.." Indiana teacher shortage enters into year three
INDIANA (WTHI)- It's been three years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and Hoosier teachers are still in high demand. Brad Balch is the dean of the College of Education at Indiana State University. He said the problem is hanging around for several reasons. That includes issues, like low salary, burnout, changes in technology, and respect.
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Patients Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
Fox 59
Becoming milder as rain approaches
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will be rising over the next day as rain returns to the Hoosier State. A Rocky Mountain low will begin advancing through the Central US on Sunday night and will strengthen as it does so. It will follow a track to our northwest passing through Iowa on Monday. Thanks to its position relative to us, we will stand in warm sector where mild air will overtake the region. Rain will also accompany the low and should fall primarily between late morning and late afternoon. Temperatures may begin the day around 30 degrees, but will continue to warm through the entire day. Afternoon highs may be in the mid 40s, but we could climb into the low 50s overnight.
