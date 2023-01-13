Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
4 Cardinals on 40-man roster who won’t survive 2023 season
Fans believed the Cardinals would be active over the offseason. Their lack of moves suggests they may wait until the season. According to reports from the 2023 Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, many of the Cardinals’ attempts to land free agents were scoffed due to competition for the role. No offer was set in stone. The role would be met with competition in Spring Training.
sportszion.com
Ex-49ers’ QB Colin Kaepernick assists family in suing police department for $100M by providing free autopsy
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is making headlines again for his involvement in a $100 million lawsuit against the police. The lawsuit is on behalf of the family of Rob Adams, who was shot and killed by police in an alleged response to a 911 call about an armed man. The incident was caught on CCTV and body cam footage, which shows the police chasing Adams before opening fire. The police claim that Adams was armed, but his mother, Tamika King, says the object in question was actually a mobile phone.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0