Latest Horror News: ‘Scream’ could slap the Ghostface ensemble on a fan-favorite character as fans slander the worst projects of 2022

By Taylor Mansfield
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Time Out Global

Five films that capture the essence of summer

In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
ComicBook

One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder

In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans’ Sweater in ‘Knives Out’

The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans’ attire in the first movie. During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans’ character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement. More from...
digg.com

How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.

