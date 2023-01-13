ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Irish on Ionia 2023 to be held on Saturday, March 18 in downtown Grand Rapids

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ojPx_0kD7QbTX00

The St. Patrick’s Day street festival, Irish on Ionia, will return in 2023. The event will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. in downtown Grand Rapids.

A general admission ticket presale will be available February 11-17. Tickets for general admission will be available February 18-March 17.

Irish on Ionia is hosted by HopCat. The event spans three city blocks, and will stretch up Ionia Avenue from Fulton Street to Oakes Street, and across Weston Street from Ionia to Commerce Avenue.

The festival’s beverage selection will include an assortment of on-tap and canned beer, including Irish and green beer. There will also be local craft brews and cocktails. Beverages will be served under heated tents. The festival will also have Irish-inspired food trucks.

Liam the Giant Leprechaun will be Irish on Iona’s emcee. The event’s entertainment will include the Celtic band Crossbow, the husband and wife Celtic folk duo Ironwood, the Irish pup band Leprecons, and the pop-rock Celtic band Wakefire. There will also be dance and street performances by the Motor City Irish Company, Irish circus troops, and live bagpipers. Visitors will also be able to dance to the beats of Sean Boney, Adrian Butler, DJ Composition, DJ Danimal, DJ Dolce, Greg Knott, Monica Parker, Shannon Williams, and Keller Shaw.

“We’re figuratively rolling out the ‘green carpet’ in preparation for the thousands of Michiganders who will come out and join us for the return of this one-of-a-kind cultural celebration,” said Ned Lidvall, CEO of Project BarFly (the parent company of HopCat). “As in previous years, the 12-hour event will offer an exceptional line-up of entertainment, delicious food and plenty of beer options for the droves of green-clad festival-goers to enjoy. We look to forward to once again shinning a bright spotlight on the fun and excitement that the Grand Rapids community can offer.”

Irish on Ionia will be held on Saturday, March 18. More information on the festival can be found on its website .

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.5 The River

Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?

We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Handling probation after facing a conviction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to your criminal defense in the event you find yourself on the other side of the law, having someone on your side to guide you through every aspect of the courts can make all the difference. Today we have Peter and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

Where to Find the Best Nachos in the Lansing Area

Nachos are one of those iconic foods that you can add just about anything to, and it's probably going to be delicious. You have your classic nachos with corn tortillas chips, covered in beef or chicken, as well as tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream. Or, you can take them in a totally different direction. Maybe instead of corn chips, your fry wonton wrappers and cover them in teriyaki chicken, kimchi, green onions, and spicy mayo?
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse

During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

No major injuries reported in house fire on Lansing’s north side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a house fire Monday afternoon. It happened at a house on Robertson Avenue, between Muskegon and Greenwood avenues. Authorities said one person saw minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A dog was sent to Michigan State University’s animal clinic to be treated.
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 011523

Quiet weather continues for the second half of the weekend. (Jan. 15, 2023) Clouds will gradually increase overnight, as will the breeze out of the southeast. Lows will fall to the freezing mark. Candlelight vigil held for missing woman. At vigil, family mourns man with ‘loving heart’ killed …...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 injured, road closed by vehicle collision near Grand Rapids

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and child to the hospital and shut down an intersection west of Grand Rapids Saturday night, police said. At about 7:07 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash causing injuries near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, west of Grand Rapids. Initial reports of the crash claimed power lines had been knocked down and were blocking the intersection, police said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy