San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain moves out, snow pounding Sierra

With one more system to move through, the end of rain is in sight for the Bay Area. The mountains, however, are getting slammed with snow and advisories are in place.
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area sees dry days ahead, Sierra gets slammed with snow

OAKLAND, Calif. - More rain fell during the weekend in the Bay Area, prompting road closures and evacuation warnings. But the end is in sight and dry days are ahead, according to meteorologists. After weeks of heavy rain and strong winds, storm-battered California is ready for a break. Officials say...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide

OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART slows trains during wet weather, riders should expect delays

OAKLAND, Calif. - BART officials said they are running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather. In an alert Sunday morning, they asked riders to add 20 minutes to travel time to factor in delays. Commuters of all modes of Bay Area transportation have been dealing with disruptions. Mudslides,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Pescadero residents hope for aid after power outages and flooding

PESCADERO, Calif. - Pescadero residents have pulled together, trying to weather the recent storms that led to week-long power outages, flooding, and landslides in the small community of some 600 people in San Mateo County. "Places where you never see creeks or streams, you have all this water just gushing...
PESCADERO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a culvert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent four feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacuated."Amazed that there was still this much...
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued

BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Massive mudslide prompts evacuations in Berkeley Hills

BERKELEY, Calif. - A mudslide in the Berkeley Hills prompted the evacuation of about ten homes on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Middlefield Road, Wildcat Canyon Road and The Spiral at about 7 a.m. as mud and debris were shifting in the area. Residents were evacuated,...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy

Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Forecast: Series of Bay Area Storms Continues

The latest in a parade of storms slamming the Bay Area returned Saturday and will continue into Monday week. Here's a look at what to expect, the storm's timeline and a breakdown of any weather alerts. When will it rain again in the Bay Area?. Forecast called for a spotty...
KRON4 News

Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA

