KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain moves out, snow pounding Sierra
With one more system to move through, the end of rain is in sight for the Bay Area. The mountains, however, are getting slammed with snow and advisories are in place.
KTVU FOX 2
Pothole on 101 in Redwood City leads to dozens of flat tires
Potholes seem to be reappearing on Bay Area roadways from the wet weather. In Redwood City on Monday, a pothole lead to dozens of flat tires.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area sees dry days ahead, Sierra gets slammed with snow
OAKLAND, Calif. - More rain fell during the weekend in the Bay Area, prompting road closures and evacuation warnings. But the end is in sight and dry days are ahead, according to meteorologists. After weeks of heavy rain and strong winds, storm-battered California is ready for a break. Officials say...
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road after 30-feet deep sink hole opens up nearby
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz County is still being hit hard by the storm systems moving through the Bay Area. Residents there are grappling with flooding, crumbling roads, and coastal damage as we head into the next round of heavy rainstorms. The rain has been coming down steadily for...
KTVU FOX 2
Coastal community of Pescadero one of the hardest hit by recent storms
Pescadero, a coastal community in San Mateo County, is one of the hardest-hit areas to be affected by the recent rainy winter storms. The small community faces many challenges in the upcoming clean-up effort.
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide
OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
KTVU FOX 2
BART slows trains during wet weather, riders should expect delays
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART officials said they are running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather. In an alert Sunday morning, they asked riders to add 20 minutes to travel time to factor in delays. Commuters of all modes of Bay Area transportation have been dealing with disruptions. Mudslides,...
KTVU FOX 2
Pescadero residents hope for aid after power outages and flooding
PESCADERO, Calif. - Pescadero residents have pulled together, trying to weather the recent storms that led to week-long power outages, flooding, and landslides in the small community of some 600 people in San Mateo County. "Places where you never see creeks or streams, you have all this water just gushing...
Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a culvert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent four feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacuated."Amazed that there was still this much...
SFist
MLK Day Around the Bay: Two Dozen Cars Get Flat Tires From Pothole on 101
In honor of MLK Day, Caltrain’s NorCalMLK Celebration locomotive took a festive trip today from San Jose to San Francisco. It's the first time the free commemorative ride, which dates back to the 1980s, has happened in three years. [Mercury News]. The CHP is seeking the public's help in...
Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued
BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were...
KTVU FOX 2
Massive mudslide prompts evacuations in Berkeley Hills
BERKELEY, Calif. - A mudslide in the Berkeley Hills prompted the evacuation of about ten homes on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Middlefield Road, Wildcat Canyon Road and The Spiral at about 7 a.m. as mud and debris were shifting in the area. Residents were evacuated,...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy
Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
NBC Bay Area
Forecast: Series of Bay Area Storms Continues
The latest in a parade of storms slamming the Bay Area returned Saturday and will continue into Monday week. Here's a look at what to expect, the storm's timeline and a breakdown of any weather alerts. When will it rain again in the Bay Area?. Forecast called for a spotty...
Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
KTVU FOX 2
Ambulance stolen in San Francisco chased by CHP through San Mateo, Alameda counties
San Francisco Fire Department said an ambulance was stolen from the city's Sunset District while responding to a medical emergency Monday night. Officials said California Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle in San Mateo and Alameda counties. The pursuit was discontinued and the ambulance was later found in Oakland.
Major highway in East Bay closed due to mudslide
A portion of southbound Highway 13 was closed in Alameda County on Monday morning due to downed trees, officials said.
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.
The San Francisco Bay Area is expected to get drenched twice throughout the weekend and into the beginning of the work week, adding to the region's already excessive water levels.
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road so they aren't trapped
Just off Highway 17 at Glenwood Drive in the Santa Cruz mountains a massive sinkhole has opened. Neighbors in the area are working to keep a culvert drain from clogging up and flooding the road so they won't be trapped with no way out.
