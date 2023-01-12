ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Steven Stamkos inches closer to 500 goals in Lightning win

By Kristie Ackert
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MJbH_0kD7PmDj00
Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates as he scores his 499th career goal, beating Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) in the third period of Thursday's game at Amalie Arena. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Steven Stamkos left the building Thursday night with everyone wanting just one more goal. The Lightning captain snapped a four-game drought with a power-play goal to pull within a goal of the 500 mark in a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Amalie Arena.

Stamkos’ shot from the left-circle on the 5-on-3 advantage 5:30 mark into the third period was the 499th goal of his career. He is one shy of becoming the 47th man in NHL history to reach the 500-goal milestone.

It was a strong finish for the Lightning (26-13-1), who started out slowly. They won their ninth straight home game, one they needed after a rough road trip last week and before they head out on a five-game trip to the West beginning Saturday.

Stamkos had seven chances in the game but, like the Lightning, it took time for him to find the net, as they overwhelmed the Canucks (17-21-3) late.

Mikhail Sergachev, playing in his 400th career NHL game, recorded an assist on the Lightning’s first goal, his 30th point. It was his sixth season with at least 30 points, second in franchise history among defensemen behind Victor Hedman.

Nikita Kucherov scored his 17th goal of the season at 15:44 of the second by following his own shot on goal. Collin Delia stopped that one and Stamkos’ attempt to stuff in the rebound, before the puck squirted out to Kucherov at the side of the goal and he knocked it back in. It was his third goal in three games and made him the third player to reach the 60-point mark in the NHL this season.

Brandon Hagel followed it up with 31 seconds to play in the period. Hagel won a faceoff in the defensive zone, following Alex Killorn as he fought his way through to the Canucks’ zone and finishing off a nifty spin-around pass from Killorn by burying the puck in the net for a 4-2 Lightning lead going into the third.

Killorn had scored on a spin-around snap shot 2:30 into the second period to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead, but Tampa Bay took a penalty for too many men on the ice and let its lead go. Former Lighting forward J.T. Miller got a breakaway on the power play and tapped a backhander behind Andrei Vasilevskiy to tie the game at 5:44.

The Canucks, who blew a 3-0 lead over the Penguins in their last game, came out strong. Vancouver had the first eight shots on goal and outchanced the Lightning 10-3 to start the game. It took the 1-0 lead on a quick strike on Vasilevskiy, with Bo Horvath firing a shot from just outside the crease. The Lightning goalie deflected it straight to Conor Garland, who tapped it right into the net at 4:14.

Even on the power play, against the worst penalty-kill team in the NHL, the Lightning were on their heels. With just four seconds left in the two-minute power play, Corey Perry tipped a Sergachev shot from the blue line past Delia to tie the game at 14:37 of the first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0kD7PmDj00

Quinn Hughes scored at 14:40 of the third and Elias Pettersson at 17:52 to cut the Lightning lead to a goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297l5K_0kD7PmDj00

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning end Kraken’s eight-game winning streak

SEATTLE — Facing the league’s hottest team Monday afternoon, the Lightning continued to shore up their defensive game. The second-year Kraken returned home after winning all seven games of their road trip — an NHL record — and eight straight overall. In the new year, they’ve been the NHL’s best team, scoring a league-best 41 goals and averaging 5.13 per game, also tops in the league.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A look at the Lightning at the midseason point

SEATTLE — The Lightning have reached the midway point of the regular season where they want to be, entrenched in a playoff spot. They were mostly pleased with their play through the first 41 games, while realizing they have a long way to go to meet their goal of reaching a fourth straight Stanley Cup final and ultimately hoisting the trophy again.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

The Lightning need to figure out the road ahead

Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks, the Lightning escaped Amalie Arena with a 5-4 win. They needed those two points, because the road to start 2023 gets a lot tougher from there. In fact, the road in general has been rougher for the team this year than any in their recent past.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev hit with heavy fine

Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was fined $5,000 by the NHL Friday for roughing Conor Garland late in Thursday’s 5-4 win over Vancouver at Amalie Arena. The Canucks forward tried to take a late swipe at Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy during Vancouver’s furious finish, and Sergachev cleared him out with a punch to the face.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Body of missing Clearwater teen found, police say

The body of an 18-year-old young man who was reported missing on Jan. 7 has been found, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Derrick Gray’s family had reported him as missing two days after he was seen leaving his apartment, located on U.S. 19, on his “blue BMX-type bike,” the agency said in an initial news release Thursday. No one had heard from Gray or seen him after that, according to police, who asked the public for help locating the teen.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg plastic surgeon Christopher Newman dies at age 48

A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville. Dr. Christopher Newman, 48, died Thursday in an area hospital, according to a note posted on his private practice’s social media accounts. The note, signed by Christopher Newman’s wife Rose, said he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Tampa Bay area hospital during the late evening of Jan. 6 “due to substantial injuries.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Mets slugger Pete Alonso returns to where it all began in Tampa

TAMPA — For Pete Alonso, it will always come back to Tampa. Friday night, the former Plant High School and University of Florida star set a Major League Baseball record. His $14.5 million contract with the Mets, agreed to before the MLB arbitration deadline, was the highest ever awarded to a first baseman during arbitration negotiations.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

The curious case of Bucs center Ryan Jensen

TAMPA ― When it comes to the immediate playing future of center Ryan Jensen, the Bucs have been as vociferous as a silent snap count. They have not gone into any detail about the significant knee injury Jensen suffered the second day of training camp in July that landed him on injured reserve for the entire regular season.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

How rare was the orca stranding on a Florida beach? It’s the first on record.

When Blair Mase arrived at the Palm Coast beach around 9 a.m. Wednesday, she was in disbelief. In front of her, a 6,000-pound female killer whale was stranded on the shoreline — a sight never seen before recorded in Florida. The whale had been beached there for at least three hours by the time Mase had arrived, and curious beachgoers had gathered in droves to take a look.
PALM COAST, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Our daughter found a home at New College. Leave it be | Letters

DeSantis moves to shift New College toward conservatism | Jan. 7. Our daughter attends New College of Florida, where she found a home with kindred spirits. Since its founding in 1960, New College has become a nationally recognized honors institution attracting exceptional students from across the nation. New College is a hidden gem in the State University System of Florida, with a charter and distinctive methodology that have provided a path to advanced careers and public service founded in the freedom of thought. While additional resources to improve the physical environment would surely be appreciated, the institution has been successful and does not need a makeover. If Florida needs a “classical college” in the model of Hillsdale College, a small private Christian school in Michigan, we can simply build a new school, as we did with Florida Polytechnic Institute. This surely looks like a case of the bully seeing the geeks having something they like, and taking it away because he can. This is shameful.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning forward Pat Maroon returns home just in time

ST. LOUIS — Pat Maroon’s trip back to his hometown was already a win just hours after the Lightning’s team charter flight landed. Maroon, who grew up in the St. Louis suburb of Oakville, rushed off the team flight Friday evening to watch his 14-year-old son Anthony’s hockey game. Teammates Brayden Point, Zach Bogosian and Haydn Fleury joined Maroon.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy