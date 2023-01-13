Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Most evacuation orders lifted
SALINAS, Calif. — Monday afternoon, all evacuation orders along the Salinas River in Monterey County were downgraded to evacuation warnings. This change allows residents to return home to areas that were blocked off. Video Player: New slide on Highway 1 South of Big Sur. Evacuation Order. >>View the latest...
calcoastnews.com
Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur
A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
San Benito County flooding (Jan. 16): Mandatory evacuations downgraded to warnings
HOLLISTER, Calif. — As of 5 p.m., San Benito County downgraded mandatory evacuations to warnings for areas in north county. According tot he county, the following areas were now under evacuation warnings:. San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line. Lovers Lane. Lake Road. Dunneville Estates and portions of...
KSBW.com
Unusual large number of Red Phalaropes being rescued in Monterey County: SPCA
SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is seeing an unusual influx of red phalaropes in distress. In 2023, the center has rescued 17 phalaropes, significantly more than the annual average of six. The birds have been found all over the Monterey Peninsula, from...
Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River
GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced on Sunday afternoon that part of the Gonzales River Bridge has fallen in the Salinas River. Officials said nobody was on the bridge at the moment when it caved in. The bridge has been closed due to flooding. County officials shared that motorists have bypassed those closure The post Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Reservoirs Reach Their Limits After Weeks of Rain
South Bay reservoirs are spilling over from the constant rain and, now, runoff -- a rare sight generating both concern and excitement. At the Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos, crowds gathered Monday to see what was happening, while maybe worrying a little bit about what’s next. The water district...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Evacuation orders remain in place outside of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — By Sunday morning, most evacuation orders were lifted in Santa Cruz County. County officials are still concerned for areas along the Pajaro River as storm cleanup continues across other parts of the county. Video Player: Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz...
montereycountyweekly.com
Carmel Valley again under evacuation orders as river exceeds flood stage.
Some 17,350 Monterey County residents remain impacted by evacuation orders and warnings as a new cold front arrives Saturday, Jan. 14, bringing with it reminders of caution and continued orders to residents not to return home until evacuation orders have lifted. New evacuation orders were issued at 1pm on Jan....
Aerial views of Salinas River flooding in Monterey County as levee breaks from overflowing water
SKY7 video shows a levee break as the Salinas River in Monterey County overflows its banks, flooding farmland in the area.
As flooding persists in Monterey County, authorities have issued evacuation orders.
January 14, 5:29 p.m. There is a risk of flooding in southern Santa Clara County and northern San Benito County, according to a weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon.
Weather-related power outages return as Central Coast recovers from last storm
Thousands of people are without power on the Central Coast as more weather-related issues pop up thanks to storms sweeping through early Saturday morning. The post Weather-related power outages return as Central Coast recovers from last storm appeared first on KION546.
bigsurkate.blog
Evacuation Orders – Carmel River, 1/14/23
Advisory: Evacuation Warnings Upgraded to Evacuation Orders for areas of Carmel River Effective Immediately | Advertencias de evacuación se elev …. Dear Nixle User,The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded Evacuation Warnings to Evacuation Orders for low-lying areas of the Carmel River effective immediately and until further notice. The Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. If you are in an Evacuation Order Zone quickly and calmly evacuate. Check with your neighbors to ensure they have been made aware of this alert. If you have large animals or need extra time to evacuate, now is the time to do so. Monitor local media, social media, and Nixle alerts for updates. Call 2-1-1 for information. Call 9-1-1 only if you have a life-threatening emergency. If you need animal sheltering, call the SPCA at 831-373-2631. For the SPCA after hours line call 831-646-5534 An Emergency Shelter is available for residents in the Monterey Room at Monterey County Fairgrounds located at 2004 Fairground Rd, Monterey, CA. A Temporary Evacuation Point is located at the Carmel Valley Library from 8am-5pm. To view an Evacuation Map: bit.ly/3Za0Xc0.
KTVU FOX 2
Evacuation orders remain in Monterey County as new storms expected
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect in parts of Monterey County as the region braces for another big storm this weekend. So far, the worst fears that the Monterey Peninsula could be cut off from the outside world have not come to pass. The Salinas River...
Meet the team ready to rescue residents from Monterey County floodwaters
Made up of 16 firefighters from across the Bay Area, the Swift Water Rescue crew is ready to rescue Monterey County residents from the rising floodwaters.
benitolink.com
Pacheco Creek crests near San Felipe Road
Waters rose rapidly in the Lovers Lane area after cresting the levee along Pacheco Creek. Residents declined to leave the area. Photo by John Chadwell. The ex-military MRAP was used as a high-water rescue vehicle to save three people trapped by rising waters along Lovers Lane Road. Photo by John Chadwell.
CHP officer rescues 3 from car about to tip over Santa Cruz cliff
"They were scared for their lives and were in disbelief."
Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy
GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th. Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
benitolink.com
New Idria Road: from bad to worse
Nestled in the hills of South San Benito County in the rural expanse between Highways 5 and 25, lies a route traveled by a sparse but thriving populace and the bold few who seek the decommissioned mercury mine of New Idria. The roughly 21-mile stretch of road is home to various ranches, residences and the Griswold Hills Recreation Area. As any who have recently found themselves on New Idria Road are well aware, it is in a remarkable state of disrepair.
benitolink.com
San Benito County to receive FEMA funding
The White House announced it included San Benito County in its Jan. 11 emergency declaration, which authorizes FEMA to extend direct federal assistance. The nine other additional counties include Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Kings, Lake, Madera, Mono, San Francisco and Tulare bringing the total of 41 counties included in the declaration.
Comments / 2