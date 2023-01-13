ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodiak fishermen continue to stand down amid processor price dispute

Kodiak’s Tanner crab fishery opened yesterday, but the fleet is continuing to stand down. Local fishermen and canneries in Kodiak haven’t come to an agreement on price – and this year’s harvest may end up being processed off the island. Fishermen should have been setting their...
