radiokenai.com
Kodiak Crabbers Securing Tenders To Take All Local Tanners Out Of Town
Not a single crab boat from Kodiak, the Alaska Peninsula or Chignik broke ranks to drop pots for a harvest of 7.3 million pounds of bairdi Tanners when the fishery opened on January 15. The stand down by the fleet of nearly 170 vessels stems from the crabbers’ refusal to...
kmxt.org
Kodiak fishermen continue to stand down amid processor price dispute
Kodiak’s Tanner crab fishery opened yesterday, but the fleet is continuing to stand down. Local fishermen and canneries in Kodiak haven’t come to an agreement on price – and this year’s harvest may end up being processed off the island. Fishermen should have been setting their...
