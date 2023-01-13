Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, briefly reached the $21,000 mark for the first time since the FTX collapse in early November on Monday in early trading hours. The cryptocurrency has since retreated slightly, and is trading around $20,880. Ether also made gains over the weekend and is trading up 17% over the last seven days. While crypto assets surged on Monday, U.S. futures slipped. European stocks rose.

