FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months
Crypto markets surged to regain the $1 trillion market capitalization mark over the weekend amid signs of bottoming and a record number of short liquidations contributing to the uptick. Nearly $500 million in shorts,...
CoinDesk
Buyers From Coinbase Powered Bitcoin Higher or Did They?
Bitcoin (BTC) has gained nearly 28% this month, hitting the highest since early November. The popular narrativeon Crypto Twitter is that traders from Coinbase (COIN) have powered the cryptocurrency higher. However, the Nasdaq-listed exchange hasn't been the only source of bullish pressures for the cryptocurrency.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Tops $21.3K as Cryptos' 2023 Feel-Good Story Continues
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin soared past $21.3K for the first time since early November before retreating slightly. But BTC remained in the green in Monday trading. Insights: The surge...
Before the Bell: Tesla’s Price War and Ryan Cohen’s Swipe at Alibaba
Investors were cautious Tuesday morning, following the Monday holiday. Crude oil and bitcoin trended higher, but stocks and gold were trading lower.
CoinDesk
Davos 2023: Crypto Is Down, but Not Out
DAVOS, Switzerland – The crypto industry showed up in force at the World Economic Forum's annual conference in May 2022. Eight months, numerous bankruptcies and a major collapse later, the industry is...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
CoinDesk
A Large Crypto Market Maker Is Already Distancing Itself From New 3AC Venture
Wintermute, the large crypto market maker, was quick to distance itself from a new fundraise by the co-founders of bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), echoing similar sentiments from the community. The co-founders...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Tops $21K, Outshines S&P 500, Gold
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, briefly reached the $21,000 mark for the first time since the FTX collapse in early November on Monday in early trading hours. The cryptocurrency has since retreated slightly, and is trading around $20,880. Ether also made gains over the weekend and is trading up 17% over the last seven days. While crypto assets surged on Monday, U.S. futures slipped. European stocks rose.
CoinDesk
President Herbert Hoover Saves the Day for a Crypto Bank? Yeah, That’s Weird
Silvergate Bank (SI) started in San Diego in 1988 as asavings and loan association (S&L) when that was all the rage. It's a bank now – for … uh … reasons – that markets itself as a "leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry."
CoinDesk
Bernstein Expects Crypto Revenue to Jump to Around $400B by 2033
This year will lay the foundations for a decade-long "golden age" of innovation for cryptocurrency applications, as crypto pivots from a fat infrastructure thesis to a fat application thesis, Bernstein said in a research report on Monday.
Morgan Stanley beats quarterly profit estimates
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as the investment bank's trading business got a boost from market volatility, offsetting the hit from sluggish dealmaking.
CoinDesk
China's Digital Yuan Used to Buy Securities for the First Time: Report
The digital yuan (e-CNY), a digital token issued by the Bank of China, has been used to buy securities for the first time according to a local media outleton Monday. Now investors can use...
CoinDesk
Brazil’s Second-Largest Private Bank Launches First Tokenized Credit Note
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk andInfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Bradesco, Brazil's second-largest private bank, launched its first tokenized bank...
What China's Population Decline Means for Its Economy
China reported a drop in its population for the first time in six decades.
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Sushi Lays Out 2023 Plans With Focus on DEX and User Experience
Popular decentralized-finance (DeFi) application Sushi's CEO laid out the protocol's 2023 roadmap with focus on user experience and said Sushi will release its decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator in the first quarter. The protocol will...
CoinDesk
Binance Will Allow Institutional Investors to Keep Collateral Off the Crypto Exchange
Binance will allow institutional investors to keep their collateralized crypto used for leveraged positions, off the platform. The exchange will enable investors to post collateral with Binance Custody, which will hold the assets off...
CoinDesk
BNB Chain Burns Over $575M in BNB Tokens, Binance Confirms
BNB Chain has completed the burn of over $575 million worth of its native BNB tokens as part of a broader program, Binancesaid on Tuesday. The burn was executed at around 0800 UTC on...
CoinDesk
DOJ Objects to FTX’s Choice of Lawyers, Citing Conflict of Interest
The U.S. Trustee has voiced objections to FTX hiring New York law firm Sullivan and Cromwell, claiming potential conflicts of interest from its previous activity, in aJan. 13 legal filing. The complaint echoes those...
CoinDesk
European Finance Ministers Take Stock of Digital Euro Progress
The Eurogroup, a body comprising the Finance Ministers of the Eurozone countries, said the digital euro could not be programmable money, in astatement on Monday. In other words, there would be no restrictions on the types of goods and services to be purchased or on the time for use of the digital euro.
