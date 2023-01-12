ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres roster review: Nick Martinez

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Waakh_0kD7PIw300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5pSh_0kD7PIw300
Padres right-hander Nick Martinez opted out of his contract following the 2022 season, then inked a three-year deal to stay in San Diego. (Meg McLaughlin / U-T)

NICK MARTINEZ

  • Position(s): Right-handed pitcher
  • 2023 opening day age: 32
  • Bats / Throws: Left / Right
  • Height / Weight: 6-foot-1 / 200 pounds
  • How acquired: Signed as a free agent in March 2022
  • Contract status: After opting out of his initial contract, Martinez is in the first year of a three-year, $26 million deal that will guarantee him $10 million in 2023 and could be worth as much as $42 million based on various incentives and opt-ins after 2023.
  • Key 2022 stats: 4-4, 3.47 ERA, 8 saves, 95 strikeouts, 41 walks, 1.29 WHIP, .239 opponent average, 106 1/3 innings (47 appearances, 10 starts)

STAT TO NOTE

  • .599 — Opposing hitters’ OPS when facing Martinez as a reliever in 2022, more than 200 points below opponents’ OPS (.824) in his 10 starts. Martinez went 2-3 with a 4.30 ERA, 47 strikeouts and a 1.55 WHIP in his 10 turns in the rotation (52 1/3 IP) and 2-1 with eight saves, a 2.67 ERA, 48 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP in 37 appearances out of the bullpen (54 IP).

TRENDING

  • Up — An 18 th -round pick in 2011, Martinez had a 4.77 ERA and had been optioned out 13 times when the Texas Rangers non-tendered him in December 2017. He opted for a one-year, $1.8 million in Japan over accepting a minor league deal and, after delving into pitching metrics during the pandemic, had an 3.02 ERA over three years in Japan and a star-turn in the Olympics before returning to the States. The Padres' plan was to give Martinez a look in the rotation. He had opportunities early as Blake Snell and Mike Clevinger contended with injuries. But as the season wore on, the Padres found more value in Martinez coming out of the bullpen. He logged three-inning saves. He served as a traditional closer for a short spell. He was a set-up man. He pitched in long relief. In fact, when Clevinger melted down in Game 4 of the NLCS in Philadelphia, it was Martinez jogging out of the bullpen and turning in three perfect innings to keep the Padres in the game. As effective as Martinez was as a reliever (see stat to note) and as willing as he was to do what the team needed, a desire to start games in part led Martinez to decline a $6.5 million player option in search of a bigger deal. Martinez’s stay in free agency didn’t last long. He signed three-year deal shortly after the offseason began, a pact that allows him to opt out after each of the first three seasons. Performance bonuses aside, Martinez can earn $10 million in 2023 and $8 million both in 2024 and 2025. The Padres also own $16 million options for 2024 and 2025 should he perform well in the rotation.

2023 OUTLOOK

  • The top three spots in the rotation belong to Yu Darvish , Joe Musgrove and Snell. Given his new contract, Martinez enters the year as a starting pitcher and the resumes lined up behind him, from Seth Lugo’s to Adrián Morejón’s to Jay Groome’s , to name a handful, aren't especially decorated so the job appears his to lose. That said, Martinez’s versatility should enable him to return value on his deal regardless of what roles he pitches in this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1DUj_0kD7PIw300
Padres pitcher Nick Martinez throws against the New York Mets during Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series at Citi Field on Saturday, October 8, 2022 in New York. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

ROSTER RANKINGS

No. 12 | RHP Nick Martinez

No. 13 | SS Ha-Seong Kim

No. 14 | RHP Luis Garcίa

No. 15 | C Austin Nola

No. 16 | C Luis Campusano

No. 17 | LHP Adrián Morejón

No. 18 | INF/OF Matt Carpenter

No. 19 | RHP Seth Lugo

No. 20 | LHP Tim Hill

No. 21 | LHP Drew Pomeranz

No. 22 | RHP Steven Wilson

No. 23 | OF Adam Engel

No. 24 | OF Jose Azocar

No. 25 | LHP Jay Groome

No. 26 | RHP Nabil Crismatt

No. 27 | INF Eguy Rosario

No. 28 | RHP Reiss Knehr

No. 29 | LHP Jose Castillo

No. 30 | LHP Ryan Weathers

No. 31 | RHP Michel Báez

No. 32 | RHP Brent Honeywell

No. 33 | INF Matt Batten

No. 34 | RHP Angel Felipe

No. 35 | RHP Pedro Avila

No. 36 | INF/OF Brandon Dixon

No. 37 | LHP Tom Cosgrove

No. 38 | LHP Ray Kerr

No. 39 | C Brett Sullivan

No. 40 | RHP Sean Poppen

No. 41 | LHP Jose Lopez

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53

Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
Larry Brown Sports

Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team

The Vladimir Guerrero MLB pipeline continues to grow. Vlad’s son Pablo on Sunday signed a contract with the Texas Rangers franchise. Vlad called himself a “proud father” and congratulated his son on signing. Padre orgulloso. ❤️ Proud Dad. 🫶 #VG27 pic.twitter.com/znD0VA0trW — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 15, 2023 Here was Vlad’s other tweet: “A new... The post Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary Mets Star Died On Monday

The New York Mets announced a tragic passing on Monday afternoon.  Frank Thomas, known to some as the "original Met," passed away at the age of 93.  "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas," the Mets announced on Monday afternoon.  Thomas, a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
OnlyHomers

San Diego Padres Sign Former All-Star

The San Diego Padres have had an offseason of additions, and it just keeps coming. Today, the team has signed another all-star. According to MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the San Diego Padres have signed designated hitter Nelson Cruz to a one year contract.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Yankees sign elite international prospect Brandon Mayea for $4.35 million

As Jasson Dominguez makes his way toward The Bronx, the Yankees made another investment in the international market on Sunday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Brandon Mayea, according to a source.  The 17-year-old Mayea is from Cuba and is set to get $4.35 million, according to sources, which is the majority of the Yankees $5.2 million international pool.  He adds to minor league depth that includes Dominguez, as well as last year’s signee, Roderick Arias.  The right-handed hitting Mayea was a shortstop before switching to center field.  Scouts like his arm at short, as well as his promising power at the plate.  While some consider Mayea a top-10 international talent, some see him as one of the top two players on the international market this year, along with Ethan Salas, a catcher signed by the Padres.
BRONX, NY
The Comeback

Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter

On Saturday, an unfortunate update was revealed on the status of New York Yankees starter Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Oakland Athletics, didn’t fare too well unfortunately in his first season in pinstripes. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched. He pitched once Read more... The post Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees already facing a problem in the starting rotation

Just as Yankees starter Frankie Montas left off in 2022, he’s picked up right back up in the injury department. Being shut down prematurely due to shoulder inflammation, Montas is still dealing with an injury that expects to sideline him for at least the first month of the regular season.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
81K+
Followers
125K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy