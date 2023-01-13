ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Expect to receive a much lower income tax refund this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s officially tax season. But before you get excited, the Internal Revenue Service says your refund check could be much smaller this season. “Refunds are going to be drastically reduced,” Paula Harper, office manager for Jackson Hewitt, said. That’s because many of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge General hosting puberty education classes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Hospital is hosting several upcoming classes to educate kids about the often uncomfortable topic of puberty. The classes are geared toward kids ages nine to 11 and a trusted adult. Organizers said the classes are informal and interactive and allow participants to ask questions in a safe, comfortable environment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Embattled contractor loses appeal to get his license back

BATON ROUGE - An infamous contractor who's been the focus of multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports will not get his contracting license back, an appeals court ruled this week. Kelly Sills' company, Coastal Bridge, had submitted an appeal to get its license back after another court last year upheld a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Apartment complex with 224 units planned for Baton Rouge Health District

Hammond-based Stoa Group is planning a 224-unit apartment complex on Picardy Avenue east of Mancuso Lane. The high-density multifamily development would have four buildings, including a clubhouse, maintenance building and amenity areas, according to Planning Commission documents. Commission staff members say the project would be consistent with anticipated future land...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What has happened since Ascension development moratorium ended? A look at the shakeout

After sharp, flooding rains in the preceding May, the summer of 2021 brought long-simmering fights over growth and development in Ascension Parish to a rolling boil. Once the pot cooled, one of the outcomes was an 11-month moratorium on new land divisions so parish leaders could enact new growth rules for a parish that, over the prior two decades, had been Louisiana's fastest-growing one.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
techvisibility.com

BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge General offering free health checks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) has teamed up with Rouses Markets to offer free health checks to those in need. You will be able to get blood pressure and body mass index checks, and glucose testing at locations around the Baton Rouge metro area. According to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 5-12

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 5-12: Justin Johnson, 35, 5309 Barrass St, St. James was charged w/ 2nd Degree Battery;. Gregory Bailey, 56, 37048 Hwy 74, Geismar was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders;. Elvis Smith, 26, 5445 Point Clir Rd, Carville was...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Male shot by Lafayette police as they respond to shooting

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A male sustained a non-life-threatening wound when he was shot by a Lafayette police officer responding to a shooting early this morning, authorities said. The officer, who was responding to a shooting, was not injured, according to information from state police. Louisiana State Police is investigating...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Pair from Baton Rouge caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana in California

REDDING, Calif. - Officers arrested two people from Baton Rouge in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station Sunday evening, and when the vehicle passengers noticed the nearby officers, they reportedly showed "increasingly suspicious" behavior.
BATON ROUGE, LA

