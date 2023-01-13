Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Letters: Workforce Commission must keep up with best jobs list; students need to link school, work
Act 238 mandates that every school in the state provides students with information from the Louisiana Workforce Commission on the top 20 highest-paying jobs in each region. Most schools around where I live have it posted on their school websites, which is awesome. Kids in school can look and see...
brproud.com
Expect to receive a much lower income tax refund this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s officially tax season. But before you get excited, the Internal Revenue Service says your refund check could be much smaller this season. “Refunds are going to be drastically reduced,” Paula Harper, office manager for Jackson Hewitt, said. That’s because many of...
Baton Rouge General hosting puberty education classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Hospital is hosting several upcoming classes to educate kids about the often uncomfortable topic of puberty. The classes are geared toward kids ages nine to 11 and a trusted adult. Organizers said the classes are informal and interactive and allow participants to ask questions in a safe, comfortable environment.
wbrz.com
Embattled contractor loses appeal to get his license back
BATON ROUGE - An infamous contractor who's been the focus of multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports will not get his contracting license back, an appeals court ruled this week. Kelly Sills' company, Coastal Bridge, had submitted an appeal to get its license back after another court last year upheld a...
brproud.com
How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Apartment complex with 224 units planned for Baton Rouge Health District
Hammond-based Stoa Group is planning a 224-unit apartment complex on Picardy Avenue east of Mancuso Lane. The high-density multifamily development would have four buildings, including a clubhouse, maintenance building and amenity areas, according to Planning Commission documents. Commission staff members say the project would be consistent with anticipated future land...
NOLA.com
Franciscan High's unique model puts community at the heart of education
On the first day back at Baton Rouge's Franciscan High School after the winter break, things are noisy. The cafeteria is packed as students huddle around tables, excitedly catching up and cracking jokes over their red beans and rice. They appear to be a pretty happy bunch. Fair enough, too:...
theadvocate.com
Cleaning up an 81-ton litter heap shows scale of Baton Rouge's stormwater problem
For about three decades, rainwater slowly but steadily dragged Baton Rouge litter into a 10-acre pit behind LSU's Burden Museum and Gardens off of Essen Lane. More and more trash piled up, until about 81 tons of discarded bottles, cans, plastic objects and other trash sat in a soaking heap.
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
KPLC TV
SWLA industry leaders, activists react to new evidence that Exxon predicted climate impacts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For decades, some in the oil and gas industry have tried to cast doubt on whether climate change was real. Documents from the 1970s show Exxon’s own scientists predicted global warming with surprising accuracy, while still telling the public there was uncertainty about the truth. And it continued when it became ExxonMobil.
theadvocate.com
What has happened since Ascension development moratorium ended? A look at the shakeout
After sharp, flooding rains in the preceding May, the summer of 2021 brought long-simmering fights over growth and development in Ascension Parish to a rolling boil. Once the pot cooled, one of the outcomes was an 11-month moratorium on new land divisions so parish leaders could enact new growth rules for a parish that, over the prior two decades, had been Louisiana's fastest-growing one.
techvisibility.com
Personal loans Rod Rouge, LA: Submit an application for Fees & Bad credit Fund
The administrative centre out-of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, try to start with thought to be the brand new hunting ground of your Bayou Goula together with Houma Indian tribes. French explorers stated property ownership for the 1699. Ownership was then relocated to England from Treaty from Paris inside the 1763. From the time, numerous nations and you can settlers possess battled to have land ownership. The current area flag is a visual symbol of their territorial record.
wbrz.com
Parish officials sign off on controversial plan to open Murphy's bar at edge of LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A bar with a notorious past now has the green light to get a liquor license and open near LSU — but not without a lot of controversy. At Thursday night's ABC board meeting, several individuals raised concerns over parking, noise and student safety, especially when it comes to underage drinking.
Baton Rouge General offering free health checks
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) has teamed up with Rouses Markets to offer free health checks to those in need. You will be able to get blood pressure and body mass index checks, and glucose testing at locations around the Baton Rouge metro area. According to...
wbrz.com
Local rehabilitation center to feed hundreds of people in need for MLK Day
BATON ROUGE - Starting Monday at noon, the O'Brien House on Florida Boulevard will feed the community in need of a hot meal in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Thanks to Chicken Shack, they'll be serving up fried chicken, red beans and rice, and potato salad. Volunteers at...
theadvocate.com
Relatives erect monument to honor 2 20th century pioneering Denham Springs women
A new monument alongside the central street in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery is a salute to two remarkable sisters, Yvonne Stafford and Dr. Nelda Faye Stafford, who were trailblazers in the fields of aviation and medicine during a time in the nation’s history when women were not always readily accepted in both demanding disciplines.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 5-12
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 5-12: Justin Johnson, 35, 5309 Barrass St, St. James was charged w/ 2nd Degree Battery;. Gregory Bailey, 56, 37048 Hwy 74, Geismar was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders;. Elvis Smith, 26, 5445 Point Clir Rd, Carville was...
kalb.com
Male shot by Lafayette police as they respond to shooting
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A male sustained a non-life-threatening wound when he was shot by a Lafayette police officer responding to a shooting early this morning, authorities said. The officer, who was responding to a shooting, was not injured, according to information from state police. Louisiana State Police is investigating...
wbrz.com
Pair from Baton Rouge caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana in California
REDDING, Calif. - Officers arrested two people from Baton Rouge in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station Sunday evening, and when the vehicle passengers noticed the nearby officers, they reportedly showed "increasingly suspicious" behavior.
iheart.com
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
A restaurant in Louisiana is earning praise for being one of the best steakhouses in the country. Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in the Pelican State managed to make the cut. According to the site:. "... Whether you're looking...
