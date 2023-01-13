Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release names of police officers who ‘took action’ in fatal shooting of perp
TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – State Police on Monday released the names of the two officers “required to take action” on January 10 when they shot and killed a man who was stabbing his girlfriend in Putnam County. They were identified as Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy...
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
Fugitive From Justice Apprehended After Car Chase Poughkeepsie
A Hudson Valley man was arrested on Friday after smashing into several cars in an effort to evade police. Friday the Thirteenth turned out to be extremely unlucky for a Hudson Valley man wanted by the law. Just after 1pm on January 13, police officers witnessed Walter Shuster III driving in the City of Poughkeepsie. The 45-year-old man had a felony arrest warrant issued by the Town of Ulster Police.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Suspect in Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Extradited from Florida
On Friday January 13, 2023, Stamford Police announced that Greenwich resident Michael Talbot had been extradited from the Collier County Florida Detention Center and transported back to Stamford. Mr. Talbot was charged for his involvement in a double fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on December 3, 2022. Giovanni Vega-Benis...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man wanted in shooting and gun cases
GOSHEN – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Newburgh man after he failed to appear in Orange County Court in connection with a shooting and weapons possession case and law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. On December 15, 2022, John DiCaprio...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie police investigating gunfire despite uncooperative witness
POUGHKEEPSIE – An occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire at approximately 2:31 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bain Avenue and Vernon Terrace. Responding officers discovered that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire but the occupant was not injured. Multiple shell casings were recovered by law enforcement at the scene.
Arrest warrant issued for Newburgh man who failed to appear in court for shooting case
The DA's office and Newburgh Police are asking the public to help locate John DiCaprio.
Yonkers police: Woman stabbed, man injured in apparent domestic incident
Yonkers police told News 12 they anticipate criminal charges will be filed once they determine the primary aggressor.
Deputies Shoot Dead Carmel Man In Domestic Violence Standoff
SOUTHEAST, N.Y. - A Carmel man was shot to death by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies during a domestic violence incident earlier this week. On Jan. 10, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, which was assisting Kent PD, located the suspect, identified as Christopher T. Torres, 34, of Carmel, and the victim on Fields Corner Road near Pugsley Road in the town of Southeast. Police said Torres, armed with a knife, was shot by the responding officers and pronounced dead on scene. The female victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office notified and requested the New York State Police lead the investigation. The New York State Attorney General’s Office was also notified. This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fleeing fugitive felon caught in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Forty-five-year-old fugitive Walter Shuster III was taken into custody by City of Poughkeepsie Police on Friday, January 13, after attempting to flee from police near the intersection of North White Street and Maple Street. Police had tried to stop Shuster because of an outstanding felony warrant for burglary in the Town of Ulster.
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Hudson Valley Man Commits Suicide When Police Come Knocking
The tragedy unfolded this week when police visited a Hudson Valley man suspected of causing a fatal accident. New York State Police and the Middletown Police Department visited a home where they believed Raymond Cammerino was staying. Cammerino was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jury finds Dicke guilty of murdering Danielle Distefano
POUGHKEEPSIE – The jury in the murder trial of William Dicke has found him guilty of murdering 35-year-old Danielle Distefano in January 2022. Dicke was also found guilty of manslaughter for the death of his girlfriend. The jury heard testimony all this week in Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Man Sentenced for Operating Ponzi Scheme, Stole More than $1M
Carl Carro Sentenced to Up to 8 Years and James Doyle Sentenced to Five Years’ Probation. for Scheme that Stole More Than $1 Million from Unsuspecting Investors. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million. Carro pled guilty last October to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony), Securities Fraud under the Martin Act (class E felony), Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony), and Repeated Failure to File Personal Income Tax Returns (class E felony). Doyle pled guilty in July 2021 to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony) and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony). Carro was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison and Doyle was sentenced to five years’ probation. As part of their respective sentences, Carro and Doyle agreed to pay a total of more than $1 million in judgments to the victims of their scheme.
News 12
Police: Several cars stolen from high-end dealership in Spring Valley
Police in Spring Valley say several cars were stolen from a high-end dealership. Detectives say the break-in happened at Wide World of Cars Ferrari. Few details have been released about the incident. The dealership would only say it was an active investigation.
ID Released Of Carmel Man Killed By Police After Domestic Incident In Southeast
The identity of a man who was fatally shot by police to prevent him from killing a woman he had abducted has been released. State Police identified the man as 34-year-old Carmel resident Christopher Torres, who was shot dead by police in Putnam County on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to prevent him from attacking a woman with a knife.
Police: Fiery car crash on LIE leaves woman critical
Good Samaritans pulled the female driver out of the car and administered first aid, according to police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police give additional details about Friday’s Waryas Park exercise
POUGHKEEPSIE – The presence of the New York State Police Dive Team, combined with the closing of lower Main Street in Poughkeepsie Friday afternoon caused a tremendous amount of speculation from the public. The troopers, many from Troop F on the west side of the river declined to provide the reason for their presence, which caused further speculation.
16-Year-Old Boy Suffers Severe Head Trauma After Crash At Syosset Intersection
A 16-year-old boy has suffered critical injuries after a crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened Sunday, Jan. 15 at around 10:45 a.m. in Syosset. The boy was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road and was struck by a 2017 Nissan operated by a 54-year-old man traveling southbound while turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road, Nassau County Police said.
Pedestrian recovers after being pinned by vehicle in Yonkers
They believe a female driver from North Carolina was involved.
