The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the divisional round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There are a pair of changes to the depth chart this week, reflecting roster moves that happened ahead of Week 18’s game. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.

