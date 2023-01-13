Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Channel
Flooding in North Bay closes Highway 37 in both directions
NOVATO, Calif. (KERO) — A major highway is closed in both directions due to flooding in North Bay. The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) says six water pumps are working to reduce flooding on a two-mile stretch of Highway 37 in Novato, where the road has been closed to traffic since Saturday. CalTrans says it repaired and elevated a stretch of Highway 37 in 2019 after a levee breach put the highway underwater for weeks.
After the storms, many Bay Area drivers dealing with pothole damage
REDWOOD CITY -- More and more drivers are on a collision course with potholes in the wake of the series of atmospheric winter storms.The latest victims were starting their day with a drive along Highway 101 in Redwood City. Kyle Murray was one of the unlucky ones."It was just, 'Boom, boom.' And then we were like, 'We need to get over (to the shoulder).' We got over as safely as possible and we called AAA," Murray said.Both tires on the driver's side of his car were damaged by the pothole. Even more expensive, the force of the impact cracked and...
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide
OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
Flooding creek in Pittsburg forces early morning evacuations, water rescue
People in 19 homes and four apartment units were asked to leave because of the rising waters, and crews even had to rescue a driver in floodwaters.
Major highway in East Bay closed due to mudslide
A portion of southbound Highway 13 was closed in Alameda County on Monday morning due to downed trees, officials said.
Massive boulder on Hwy 1 near Devil's Slide removed, all lanes back open
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A massive boulder that fell onto Highway 1 near Devil’s Slide has been removed and all lanes are back open as of about 3:05 p.m. Monday. Earlier, the boulder had blocked the southbound lanes, according to an incident report from the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans is on the scene […]
Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
KTVU FOX 2
Pothole on Highway 101 in Redwood City leads to dozens of flat tires
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Roughly 25 vehicles sustained flat tires along Highway 101 in Redwood City on Monday morning, after hitting a large pothole on the roadway. The pothole was reported in the number two lane of northbound 101. The first call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident page.
Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a culvert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent four feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacuated."Amazed that there was still this much...
Hayward mudslide damages home, forces evacuations
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – A mudslide sent mud and debris flowing over the weekend, destroying one home and forcing evacuations in Hayward's Fairview neighborhood. It was Saturday afternoon when the hillside came down and broke through into a home. "It's pretty scary because it happened so quick. In 3 to 4 minutes, it took out […]
Storm recovery center opens Sonoma Co. while severe flooding keeps Hwy 37 closed
In Sonoma County, a new assistance center opened in Guerneville focusing on equitable recovery for those impacted by January storms.
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 37 in Marin County closed, continues to be flooded
NOVATO, Calif. - A two-mile stretch of highway 37 in Marin County, connecting to Sonoma County, will remain closed until at least Monday morning, according to a Caltrans spokesperson. Sunday night a traffic advisory was given saying high tides were expected into Monday, so the route remained closed. Crews closed...
Mudslides force evacuations in Berkeley Hills
BERKELEY HILLS, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department issued an evacuation alert for residents who live in the Middlefield, the Spiral and Wildcat Canyon Road areas due to mudslides. The alert warns residents to prepare to evacuate the area. Mudslides, flooding and other weather-related issues have also caused several road closures around the Bay […]
Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued
BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were...
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 37 closed due to flooding
The major highway connecting Marin and Sonoma has been underwater all weekend. Highway 37 closed Saturday due to flooding. Officials say they are working to reopen the highway Monday morning.
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Roller Rink Closed Due to Recent Storm Damage
One of the Bay Area’s few remaining roller rinks is temporarily closed for business after getting flooded out. Two weeks ago, the first wave of storms left Antioch’s Paradise Skate filled with several inches of water, ruining the rink’s floor. On Friday, workers at Paradise Skate were...
Video: Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County blanketed in snow
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Video shot overnight on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Sunday shows the mountain and the surrounding area covered in a thick blanket of fresh snow. Much of the video shows near white-out conditions as trees, roads, residences and businesses are covered in snow. In one part of the […]
Mudslides trigger evacuations, close roads in the Berkeley Hills
Mudslides in the Berkeley Hills triggered evacuations and closed roads on Monday morning, officials said.
Lanes reopen on Golden Gate Bridge after overturned big rig causes traffic delays
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lanes on the Golden Gate Bridge were blocked due to an overturned big rig truck Saturday evening, California Highway Patrol tweeted. Both northbound and southbound lanes were blocked, which caused traffic delays. The big rig driver, who was not identified, was removed from the vehicle, CHP Officer Darrel Horner told KRON4. […]
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
Comments / 0