ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Flooding in North Bay closes Highway 37 in both directions

NOVATO, Calif. (KERO) — A major highway is closed in both directions due to flooding in North Bay. The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) says six water pumps are working to reduce flooding on a two-mile stretch of Highway 37 in Novato, where the road has been closed to traffic since Saturday. CalTrans says it repaired and elevated a stretch of Highway 37 in 2019 after a levee breach put the highway underwater for weeks.
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

After the storms, many Bay Area drivers dealing with pothole damage

REDWOOD CITY -- More and more drivers are on a collision course with potholes in the wake of the series of atmospheric winter storms.The latest victims were starting their day with a drive along Highway 101 in Redwood City. Kyle Murray was one of the unlucky ones."It was just, 'Boom, boom.' And then we were like, 'We need to get over (to the shoulder).' We got over as safely as possible and we called AAA," Murray said.Both tires on the driver's side of his car were damaged by the pothole.  Even more expensive, the force of the impact cracked and...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide

OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pothole on Highway 101 in Redwood City leads to dozens of flat tires

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Roughly 25 vehicles sustained flat tires along Highway 101 in Redwood City on Monday morning, after hitting a large pothole on the roadway. The pothole was reported in the number two lane of northbound 101. The first call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident page.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a culvert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent four feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacuated."Amazed that there was still this much...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Hayward mudslide damages home, forces evacuations

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – A mudslide sent mud and debris flowing over the weekend, destroying one home and forcing evacuations in Hayward's Fairview neighborhood. It was Saturday afternoon when the hillside came down and broke through into a home. "It's pretty scary because it happened so quick. In 3 to 4 minutes, it took out […]
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 37 in Marin County closed, continues to be flooded

NOVATO, Calif. - A two-mile stretch of highway 37 in Marin County, connecting to Sonoma County, will remain closed until at least Monday morning, according to a Caltrans spokesperson. Sunday night a traffic advisory was given saying high tides were expected into Monday, so the route remained closed. Crews closed...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Mudslides force evacuations in Berkeley Hills

BERKELEY HILLS, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department issued an evacuation alert for residents who live in the Middlefield, the Spiral and Wildcat Canyon Road areas due to mudslides. The alert warns residents to prepare to evacuate the area. Mudslides, flooding and other weather-related issues have also caused several road closures around the Bay […]
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued

BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 37 closed due to flooding

The major highway connecting Marin and Sonoma has been underwater all weekend. Highway 37 closed Saturday due to flooding. Officials say they are working to reopen the highway Monday morning.
SONOMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Antioch Roller Rink Closed Due to Recent Storm Damage

One of the Bay Area’s few remaining roller rinks is temporarily closed for business after getting flooded out. Two weeks ago, the first wave of storms left Antioch’s Paradise Skate filled with several inches of water, ruining the rink’s floor. On Friday, workers at Paradise Skate were...
ANTIOCH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy