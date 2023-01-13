ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 8

Kish
3d ago

Absolutely not! Our growth has exploded and needs to slow down. Not to mention having to deal with the noise and traffic congestion that is already a mess. An inconvenient drive to Spokane is worth the peace of mind here.

Reply
4
independentMind
3d ago

it will be a huge mistake. You have to build it else where. Think I want a 737 or Airbus flying over my home ! He'll no!! Rathdrum had lots of open space between Postfalls. Other wise you just ruin the beauty of the area with concrete hell!!

Reply
3
Tillicum
3d ago

Consider the noise, the additional traffic, the need to park more cars there and the smell of jet fuel in your neighborhood. The support systems are not in place either. You need more restaurants, more motels (partly for airline staff), a control tower, larger airline hangers, a terminal for checking passengers in and out…is the camel’s nose in the tent yet?

Reply
2
 

