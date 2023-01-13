Read full article on original website
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US
New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
600,000 ‘Mega Billion’ Winning Tickets Sold in New York State
People from the Hudson Valley and across New York recently won around $5 million playing the most recent Mega Millions. New Yorkers didn't win the jackpot, but you may have still won!. The winning numbers for Friday's "Mega Billions" Mega Millions drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 with...
Hear Ye! Upstate NY Town Has One of Nation’s Top Public Squares
The function of the town square has changed over the centuries, but even in 2023, it still serves as the central meeting place for the residents of a town. Events are held, meetings are conducted, and if nothing else, the public square is usually a nice spot to simply walk around.
You’re Traveling Through Another Dimension – Central New York?
While watching the annual Twilight Zone Marathon on New Year's Day, I was struck by the fact that there seemed to be many references to New York. We aren't just talking about the city either. I went about trying to figure out why this was. In what may be old...
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Secret Trick To Get Back Money From Airlines In New York State
Many New Yorkers may have lost out on money by not knowing this secret airline trick that's really hiding in plain sight. Wednesday was an air-travel nightmare for thousands in New York State and millions across the United States. Flights Grounded In New York State. Around 6 a.m. all domestic...
5 Takeaways From Hiking My First Winter Adirondack High Peak
I won't mince words: I hate New York winters. "You're in the wrong state then," is the snarky reply I usually get. Perhaps they're right. But, look: I don't ski, I don't snowboard, and I don't own or operate a snowmobile. Instead, I opt for the "semi-hibernation" approach to winter: I hunker down with Netflix and video games, I eat bad, and I put on weight.
Learn How to Actually Use Your Ice Scraper to Beat the New York Winter
I might be a Binghamton, New York winter novice, but I'm willing to bet almost everybody didn't know the proper way to get ice off your windshield in the morning. According to an article on life hacker by A.A. Newton, those little ridges on the back side of your ice scraper are actually supposed to be used for something really important.
Crew from Upstate NY Can’t Wait for Throwdown on TV’s Family Feud!
An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this month!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV for a nationwide audience to enjoy after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. Last week, an...
Start 2023 Off By Becoming A Millionaire Here In New York State
Let's be honest- Start 2023 off carefree with money. By all the eggs you want. Become a millionaire when you buy some of these 59 New York Lottery scratch off tickets with the top prize of over a million dollars on store shelves. There are million dollar grand prize winning...
Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
Gas Stoves Causing Kids Asthma in New York State
New York State is really going to town in the 'banning' department. It seems like all of last year, we have heard about all of the things that are going to be banned in the near future in New York. Gas appliances are on the list and it might be...
New York’s Highest Paying Jobs – Are They Worth It?
How can you put a price tag on critical or emergency care. When there is a crisis or life saving event, we are very luck to have some incredible medical professionals ready to act and save lives. These incredible people are at the top of their field and their pay is reflecting that.
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout
As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
Hope It’s Not Urgent: New York Hospitals Ranked Among the Worst For This
Feeling a little under the weather? Depending on the seriousness of your malady, you may want to weigh some at-home care options... because if you go to a New York hospital, you're going to be waiting a while. An analysis by Becker's Hospital Review ranked all 50 states according to...
Man Arrested In Upstate New York After Pumping Gas For 3 Hours
A New Jersey man is accused of stealing a lot of gas in Upstate New York. On Thursday, New York State Police announced more charges in a fuel theft investigation. New York State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation. On January 9, 2023, New...
How Cheap Were Eggs in New York The Year You Were Born?
I really enjoy eggs any time of the day. However you make them, I love the taste. My favorite? Eggs Benedict. Many places in the Southern Tier do a marvelous job preparing Eggs Benedict. And for that, I am thankful. But it seems we all are now paying a higher...
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
