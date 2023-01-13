ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
SCHENECTADY, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

