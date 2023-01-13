ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

16-year-old missing from Newton County home, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Earnesha Morgan was reported missing on Jan. 13 from her home in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Earnesha is described as 5-feet-7-inches and...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Parts of Butts County still without power after two tornadoes touched down

JACKSON LAKE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two tornadoes ripped through Butts County last week causing widespread damage. 400 utility poles were broken in a county of 25,000 people, according to officials. Crews are desperately working to get the power grid back to full strength, meanwhile, homeowners are trying to...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia officials discuss tornado damage, recovery efforts

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials in Georgia addressed damage and recovery efforts after a tornado touched down on Thursday. By 5 a.m. on Friday, National Weather Service officials confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Troup, Meriwether, DeKalb, Spalding, and Warren counties. They say, “that number...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
LAGRANGE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot by police in Gwinnett County, officer also injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Snellville Police Officer was involved in a shooting at the speedway on Stone Mountain Highway. The officer was responding to reports of a man waving a gun in the area. When police arrived, they located the man and tried to speak to him...
SNELLVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Four shelters open for those impacted by tornadoes in North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Red Cross is continuing to provide help to those who need it after several tornadoes and damaging winds hit North Georgia last week. The Red Cross will provide emergency essentials and emotional support to families in need. They also have four shelters...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Griffin community prays for help after tornado touched down

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several churches in Griffin are coming together to make sure hard-hit communities have support in wake of the tornado that touched down on Thursday. They’ve been collecting food donations and hygiene products. They are helping connect families to much-needed resources. A prayer circle...
GRIFFIN, GA
The Citizen Online

National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week

Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County police discover ‘driver shot’ after crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County authorities are investigating after a crash led to a fatal shooting on Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of I-75 at Old Dixie Road after reports of a crash around 5:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers “discovered the driver had been shot.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rockdale County Sheriff searching for girl believed to be kidnapped by armed man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Rockdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a girl reported as kidnapped on Saturday. According to officials, a man identified as Aric Nigel Flemister allegedly kidnapped a girl named Aviana Nadia Edwards. Officials say Flemister was driving...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

55-year-old man injured after being shot during argument in SE Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a man was shot during an argument in southeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to police officials, officers responded to 834 Hank Aaron Drive SE after reports of a person shot around 3:28 p.m. Officers located...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy