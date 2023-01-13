Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed in 'suspicious' house fire: Fayette County deputies
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a “suspicious” house fire broke out in Fayette County, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the fire broke out at Porter Road just before 2 a.m. The home was fully engulfed, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
atlantanewsfirst.com
16-year-old missing from Newton County home, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Earnesha Morgan was reported missing on Jan. 13 from her home in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Earnesha is described as 5-feet-7-inches and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Parts of Butts County still without power after two tornadoes touched down
JACKSON LAKE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two tornadoes ripped through Butts County last week causing widespread damage. 400 utility poles were broken in a county of 25,000 people, according to officials. Crews are desperately working to get the power grid back to full strength, meanwhile, homeowners are trying to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia officials discuss tornado damage, recovery efforts
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials in Georgia addressed damage and recovery efforts after a tornado touched down on Thursday. By 5 a.m. on Friday, National Weather Service officials confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Troup, Meriwether, DeKalb, Spalding, and Warren counties. They say, “that number...
Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
wgxa.tv
NWS: Spalding County officials report approximate damage following three tornadoes
UPDATE: 10: 00 P.M. -- While the final tornado count is still being determined, new reports confirm the current six tornadoes impacted north and Middle Georgia. After sweeping through northeastern Chambers County, uprooting trees, and destroying a few buildings, the tornado crossed into Georgia, reaching Pike, Spalding, and Henry County around 4: 11 P.M.
Lineman killed while clearing storm debris in Jasper County, his family says
JASPER, Ga. — A Georgia lineman, and a father of four, was killed Friday night while cleaning up debris after the storms in Jasper County. Jesse Maxwell, 32, was working with a crew to clear fallen trees when he was killed in a tragic accident. He was trying to restore power to the community, his family said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot by police in Gwinnett County, officer also injured
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Snellville Police Officer was involved in a shooting at the speedway on Stone Mountain Highway. The officer was responding to reports of a man waving a gun in the area. When police arrived, they located the man and tried to speak to him...
Lineman killed while cleaning up fallen trees after storms in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A third person has died after tornadoes, and severe storms moved through much of Georgia on Thursday. According to his family, 32-year-old Jesse Maxwell, a lineman with Georgia Right of Way,,three, was killed while working to restore power to his community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Four shelters open for those impacted by tornadoes in North Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Red Cross is continuing to provide help to those who need it after several tornadoes and damaging winds hit North Georgia last week. The Red Cross will provide emergency essentials and emotional support to families in need. They also have four shelters...
Griffin-Spalding schools will be closed through Wednesday as area recovers from tornado damage
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The Griffin-Spalding County School System will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday as the community works to restore power and clean up tornado damage, according to the district. Last week, the area was devastated by severe weather. A tornado struck a Walmart on Tara Blvd in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin community prays for help after tornado touched down
GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several churches in Griffin are coming together to make sure hard-hit communities have support in wake of the tornado that touched down on Thursday. They’ve been collecting food donations and hygiene products. They are helping connect families to much-needed resources. A prayer circle...
The Citizen Online
National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week
Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County police discover ‘driver shot’ after crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County authorities are investigating after a crash led to a fatal shooting on Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of I-75 at Old Dixie Road after reports of a crash around 5:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers “discovered the driver had been shot.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale County Sheriff searching for girl believed to be kidnapped by armed man
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Rockdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a girl reported as kidnapped on Saturday. According to officials, a man identified as Aric Nigel Flemister allegedly kidnapped a girl named Aviana Nadia Edwards. Officials say Flemister was driving...
fox5atlanta.com
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Widespread damage across Spalding County following multiple tornadoes
Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. 114 years young!. Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta News First at 4 - second half...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
atlantanewsfirst.com
55-year-old man injured after being shot during argument in SE Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a man was shot during an argument in southeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to police officials, officers responded to 834 Hank Aaron Drive SE after reports of a person shot around 3:28 p.m. Officers located...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County deputy credited with saving life of man who suffered cardiac arrest at gym
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County deputy is credited with helping save a man who suffered cardiac arrest while working out at the Newnan YMCA. The recent events surrounding Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin have put a spotlight on such lifesaving events. The outcome is never a certainty,...
Comments / 0