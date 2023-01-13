Read full article on original website
Chief Keef's 'Almighty So 2' Release Date Reportedly Postponed Again
Chief Keef’s upcoming project Almighty So 2 has supposedly experienced a postponement in its release date again. According to reports, an update on the project’s Apple Music page claimed that Almighty So 2 will now be releasing on April 14 instead of January 20, marking the second time its release date has been delayed; Keef confirmed in 2022 that the followup will drop on December 16, but it did not appear on streaming services.
Wu Tang Clan and The Soul Rebels, Jill Scott, H.E.R. and More Join 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
The official lineup of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been unveiled. Set to take place between April 28 and May 7 at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, the expansive event will feature an impressive array of performances from Wu Tang Clan with The Soul Rebels, Dead & Company, Lizzo, Jill Scott, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Ludacris, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock and more across 14 stages.
Bedwin & The Heartbreakers x DOE Unveils "HEARTBREAK JOURNEY" Capsule Collaboration
Shanghai-based streetwear label DOE has joined forces with Japanese menswear brand, BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS. To mark the beginning of their partnership, the two collaborated on a capsule collection of casual pieces that incorporates both brands’ visual aesthetics, entitled “HEARTBREAK JOURNEY. ”. With a focus on retro Americana...
Tell Us The Most Iconic Character Entrance In A Movie Or TV Show
No one (and I mean no one ) made a first entrance like Maxine Shaw in Living Single.
Universal Music Korea Drops 'I Know NIGO!' Sweatshirt and Hoodie
Universal Music Korea has shared new merchandise in support of NIGO‘s latest album, I Know NIGO!. The drop features a black sweatshirt and hoodie, each of which features the motif as seen on the album cover and an I Know NIGO! chest logo on the hoodie. The Korea exclusive follows the 2022 releases, which included black and white T-shirts with the cover art and a CD.
That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond review – high-spirited anime
This high-spirited anime feels like having the contents of a Dungeons & Dragons manual screamed at you by your 12-year-old nephew after a Haribo binge – but it’s kind of fun trying to keep up. It hits the ground running with a top-knotted ogre mercenary (voiced by Yuma Uchida) being cut to ribbons in the woods, rescued by Queen Towa (Riko Fukumoto), healed using her life force and given a ritualistic name: he is now known under her service as Hiiro.
Carrots and Freddie Gibbs Launch "Rabbits" Sublabel
Carrots and American rapper Freddie Gibbs have officially co-launched a new brand under the Carrots umbrella titled “Rabbits,” launching their first capsule over the weekend. Arrive in the debut series are a range of short and long-sleeve graphic tees displaying the new Rabbits logos and screen-printed cartoon illustrations...
The Weeknd Drops Visual for “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”
The Weeknd has released an accompanying music video for “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” his Swedish House Mafia and Simon Franglen-produced theme song for James Cameron‘s Avatar: The Way of Water. Directed by Quentin Deronzier, the visual features clips of the The Weeknd and scenes...
HBO Max Shares 'The Last of Us' Episode One Featurette
HBO Max is giving fans behind-the-scenes access to the first episode of its The Last of Us series adaptation. The five-minute featurette sees showrunner and video game creator Neil Druckmann, fellow showrunner Craig Mazin and actors Pedro Pascal (Joel), Nico Parker (Sarah), Merle Dandridge (Marlene), Bella Ramsey (Ellie) discuss the creation of the inaugural episode, as well as the relationships between the characters that are present across the series.
Fans Claim New 'Fortnite' Skin Is Ripping off 'JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure'
As Epic Games reveals and rotate out Fortnite skins regularly, a number of their releases tend to go unnoticed. This applies differently to the game’s recently announced original skin, Hana, which has been called out for its uncanny resemblance to Jolyne Cujoh from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.
SZA Drops Four-Track Bundle for "Kill Bill"
SZA has shared a four-track bundle for her hit single, “Kill Bill.”. The pack features the original version of the song that appears in her latest album, SOS, along its with sped up, instrumental and vocals-only versions. It arrives shortly after the release of the track’s Christian Breslauer-directed music video, which featured a cameo from Kill Bill actress Vivica A. Fox and sees SZA taking revenge on a lover who attempts finish her off.
New 'You' Teaser Sees Penn Badgley Finally Meeting His Match in Ed Speelers
Leading up to the release date of the Netflix thriller You, the series has been posting a series of teaser clips to introduce the characters for the upcoming season four. Penn Badgley reprises his role of Joe Goldberg, bringing a new sense of excitement and plot twist to the series. Up until this season, the storyline has followed the same murderous nature where Joe likes a girl and ends up killing her when she finds out about his murderous past when she cannot accept it. The latest season will see Joe live his life under his new identity Professor Moore, navigating the world as he makes amends with a woman he has stalked from halfway across the world, all while trying not to be the next name on a fellow killer’s list.
