Leading up to the release date of the Netflix thriller You, the series has been posting a series of teaser clips to introduce the characters for the upcoming season four. Penn Badgley reprises his role of Joe Goldberg, bringing a new sense of excitement and plot twist to the series. Up until this season, the storyline has followed the same murderous nature where Joe likes a girl and ends up killing her when she finds out about his murderous past when she cannot accept it. The latest season will see Joe live his life under his new identity Professor Moore, navigating the world as he makes amends with a woman he has stalked from halfway across the world, all while trying not to be the next name on a fellow killer’s list.

1 DAY AGO