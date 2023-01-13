Read full article on original website
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum explains 51 points vs. Hornets: ‘It’s been awhile since I scored 50, so I needed that one’
Jayson Tatum flirted with a 50-point performance earlier this season, scoring 49 in a win over the Miami Heat back in November. On Monday in the Celtics’ matchup against the Hornets, he was determined to cross that threshold for the first time this year, posting a season-high 51 points in Boston’s 130-118 win over the Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Four takeaways as Jayson Tatum erupts for 51 points in Celtics 130-118 win over Hornets
The Celtics held off a late rally by the Hornets for their seventh straight win on Monday afternoon, using another dynamic Jayson Tatum outing (season-high 51 points) to pull off a 130-118 victory. Tatum led all scorers with his seventh 40-plus point performance of the year, scoring 18 of his 51 points in the fourth quarter in front of a Boston-friendly Charlotte crowd as the Hornets had no little chance of keeping him out of the paint or off the free throw line (14 FTAs) all day long.
How a Jamal Crawford text inspired Jayson Tatum to score 50 points vs. Hornets
Jayson Tatum passed up one chance to score 50 points earlier this season and Jamal Crawford made sure he didn’t go it again on Monday against the Hornets. Tatum explained how the retired guard and current NBA on TNT analyst was front and center in his mind as he had a chance to go for 50 points in the closing seconds of Boston’s 130-118 win over the Hornets on Monday. The All-Star forward drilled a pull-up 3-point shot with 38 seconds remaining to give himself a season-high 51 points in the victory, the seventh time in his career he’s notched 50 points in a game with Boston.
LeBron James Can’t Believe Rookie’s On-Court Dig About His Age
"Why’d you do that to me?" the Los Angeles Lakers star asked Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. during a lighthearted exchange.
Malcolm Brogdon injury: Celtics guard suffers cut on head in collision with Lamelo Ball
Malcolm Brogdon left Monday’s game against the Hornets after a collision with Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball. The injury occurred with 7:13 remaining in the second quarter as Boston had built a comfortable 13-point lead. Boston’s reserve guard was being guarded by Ball in the half-court and as Brogdon tried to make a move, his head collided with the Hornets’ point guard. Brogdon’s forehead was cut and Celtics trainers immediately gave him attention since it looked like Ball’s tooth cut Brogdon’s forehead in the collision. Derrick White immediately replaced Brogdon and the guard continued to get some attention on the bench.
David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha each score twice as Bruins drub Flyers, 6-0
BOSTON — With the game on in prime time back home, the Bruins from the Czech Republic delivered a prime effort in Boston. The 1 p.m. start in Boston made for an ideal viewing window in Czechia (7 p.m.), where fans didn’t have to tune in the middle of the night to see the Bruins live. Not only did they see David Krejci’s 1,000th career NHL game (all with the Bruins), but he and fellow Czech forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha all had big nights offensively with three points apiece as Boston thumped Philadelphia 6-0 at TD Garden.
Curtis Givens, Montverde basketball top Sunrise Christian during final day of Hoophall Classic (photos)
SPRINGFIELD – During one of the final matches of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic on Monday, fans witnessed an impressive battle featuring two of the nation’s top-five teams in Montverde boys basketball and Sunrise Christian Academy, with seven of ESPN’s Top 100 commits playing against each other.
Celtics vs. Hornets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch on NBATV
The Celtics will look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Monday afternoon as they face off with the Charlotte Hornets for the second straight game. Boston rallied from a double-digit deficit on Saturday during their 122-106 victory. The visitors will have Derrick White back in the lineup after he suffered a neck sprain in Saturday’s win but Jaylen Brown remains sidelined as he recovers from a groin injury. The Hornets will remain without Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. as they try to snap a four-game losing streak.
Scouting Cameron Boozer, Bronny James: Hoophall Classic delivers star-studded showdown
SPRINGFIELD — Even for a showcase event like the Hoophall Classic, it was a star-studded game Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day between Christopher Columbus (FL) and Sierra Canyon (CA). The Blake Arena crowd was packed in anticipation of the game as there was plenty to look forward...
Bruins will honor David Krejci’s 1,000th game milestone on Feb. 20
BOSTON — After his first shift on Monday, the Bruins’ announced that David Krejci had become the seventh player to play 1,000 NHL games with Boston. After the Bruins’ 6-0 win, his teammates doused him with water in celebration and he made a short speech to the dressing room marking the achievement.
Payton Pritchard increasing value as Celtics depth option amid injuries
Opportunity has been tough to come by for Payton Pritchard in his third year with the Celtics amid a loaded backcourt. The 24-year-old guard who played his way into the rotation almost immediately during his rookie year has found himself on the outside looking in two years later under Joe Mazzulla thanks to the presence of Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon in Boston’s backcourt.
Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman playing like a No. 1 goalie again in backup role
BOSTON — Because much of the night centered on David Krejci’s 1,000-game milestone and the offense’s dominant effort in the Bruins’ 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Jeremy Swayman performance got lost in the shuffle. But Swayman, who has been Boston’s No. 2 goalie this season,...
David Krejci, Bruins are living up to each other’s expectations in his return | Matt Vautour
BOSTON — As he reflected on his 1,000th career NHL game Monday, David Krejci said multiple times that he was just glad the Bruins called to bring him back for this season. The Bruins are undoubtedly glad he answered the phone. Krejci spent the 2021-22 season in the Czech...
Montverde Academy’s Cooper Flagg proud to represent Maine at Hoophall Classic: ‘It’s a great feeling’ (photos)
SPRINGFIELD – When Montverde Academy forward Cooper Flagg was asked if he knows of any NBA players from Maine, his home state, he said he wasn’t sure. “I don’t think there are any big-time names, but there might be one or two floating around,” Flagg said.
Robert Williams injects life into Celtics in comeback win over Hornets
With the Celtics laboring through the early parts of Saturday’s game against the Hornets, they looked like the same team that had struggled against sub-.500 teams all season. Charlotte’s shot-making built up an early 16-point lead, and C’s coach Joe Mazzulla called timeouts that were two minutes apart to try to slow down the Hornets.
Bronny James, Cameron Boozer shine in Hoophall Classic matchup stacked with NBA pedigree
SPRINGFIELD — Monday’s boys basketball matchup between Sierra Canyon and Christopher Columbus High School showcased everything that the Hoophall Classic is when it’s at its best. Two of the best teams in the country faced off in front of a standing-room only crowd in Blake Arena on...
